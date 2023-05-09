U.S. markets closed

What's Going On With AMD Stock Tuesday

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading lower Tuesday as it shared plans to showcase its growth strategy and expand product portfolio and capabilities for data center and AI at a June 13 livestream event.

  • AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will join other AMD executives and key customers to detail new products and momentum across data center, AI, adaptive, and high-performance computing solutions.

  • Recent reports claimed Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) denied a partnership with the chipmaker for its Athena artificial intelligence chip.

  • Also, separate reports suggested that the U.S. sanctions compelled the Chinese firms, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and peers, to execute their AI ambitions without the sophisticated American chips from AMD and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Nvidia shares gained close to 100% YTD, basking in the glory of the commercialization of ChatGPT. AMD shares have gained 48% YTD.

  • Nvidia analysts projected sustained outsized data center growth driven by increasing industry adoption of AI workloads enhanced by generative AI workloads (i.e., ChatGPT, Bard).

  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.21% at $95.24 on the last check Tuesday.

