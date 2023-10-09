What's Going There? Here are new businesses opening in North Jersey

NorthJersey.com is invested in keeping you up to date on all the newest shops, restaurants and service providers moving into your towns.

Burlington Store, Ramsey

Burlington Storefront

WHERE: Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, just off Route 17. More information is available on its website https://www.burlington.com.

WHEN: The grand opening was on Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store will be closed on Sundays, in accordance with the Bergen County blue laws, which require that many nonessential businesses stay closed on that day of the week.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND THERE: The store sells women’s apparel and accessories, menswear, kids' and baby clothing, home décor, footwear and pet products at discount prices.

Book Nook Enrichment, Ridgewood

WHERE: 32 Cottage Place, Ridgewood. Its website is booknooknyc.com.

WHEN: The grand opening was in September.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND THERE: Book Nook Enrichment provides small group literacy classes for young children and toddlers, as well as enrichment classes during the summer months. During the weekends, you can check out events, storytimes and birthday parties.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette in Montvale, NJ on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023.

WHERE: 59-67 E. Ridgewood Ave., Paramus. Its website is parisbaguette.com.

WHEN: Oct. 10.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND THERE: The open air café offers fresh-baked goods and coffee, ranging from cakes to whole and sliced breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads and packaged roll cakes. You can also order seasonal beverages, and hot and cold tea or coffee.

Planet Fitness, Cedar Knolls

WHERE: 235 Ridgedale Ave. in Cedar Knolls Plaza. More info is available online.

WHEN: December

WHAT YOU'LL FIND THERE: A 20,300 square-foot gym that will feature cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-minute Express circuit, rowing machines, locker rooms equipped with showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning pods and a variety of tiered membership options.

Lululemon Athletic, Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

WHERE: Willowbrook Mall, 1400 Willowbrook Blvd, Wayne, at the lower level near Macy's. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHEN: The store opened to the public this month.

WHAT YOU'LL FIND THERE: Sports and fitness clothing for men and women. Their apparel is suited for yoga, dancing, running and more.

