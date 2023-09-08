U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

What's going on with Cash App? Square, Cash App experience outages as users report issues

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Payment services Square and Cash App are working to address system outages that have left thousands unable to access their accounts or process payments.

The outages started Thursday afternoon, according to reports collected by the website DownDetector. Reported outages for Square spiked Thursday afternoon with more than 18,000 outage reports, while more than 9,000 outages were reported for Cash App around 7 p.m. Eastern.

Reported issues for both have dwindled but continued into Friday morning, with more than 1,000 outages reported for each service around 10 a.m. Eastern.

The companies, both owned by Block Inc., are keeping users updated on the status of the outages on their websites and accounts on X, formerly Twitter. Square said it is also sending updates via email.

Square users on Thursday and Friday reported issues with the payment service.
The companies did not immediately return a request for comment.

Square, which is widely used among small businesses, on Friday said some users have been unable to access accounts or process payments. The company's website said it is investigating a disruption that is impacting Square Stands and Readers connected via USB on Point of Sale version 6.24 and suggests users connect to Bluetooth for the time being and avoid updating to version 6.24.

“Our engineering team is currently working to resolve this and we appreciate your patience during this time,” the Thursday statement reads.

Cash App's website said it identified the cause of the outage Thursday night. By Friday morning, its services were "mostly back online."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cash App, Square down as users report error messages, issues