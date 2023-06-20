What's Going On With Geron Stock Today

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) submitted a marketing application with the FDA seeking approval for imetelstat for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes who have failed to respond or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents.

The submission is based on results from IMerge Phase 3, in which the primary endpoint of 8-week transfusion independence (TI) was significantly higher with imetelstat vs. placebo, with median TI duration approaching one year for imetelstat 8-week TI responders.

Mean hemoglobin levels in imetelstat-treated patients increased significantly (P<0.001) over time compared to placebo patients.

As allowed under imetelstat's Fast Track designation, Geron has requested that the FDA grant a Priority Review. Additionally, based on IMerge Phase 3, Geron expects to submit a European marketing application in 2H of 2023.

Most recently, Geron announced that the first patient had been dosed in the investigator-led Phase 2 IMpress trial evaluating imetelstat, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes who are relapsed/refractory/intolerant to hypomethylating agents.

Price Action: GERN shares are trading 5.67% higher at $3.17 on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article What's Going On With Geron Stock Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.