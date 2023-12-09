What's going to happen with the economy in 2024? Arizona is 'well positioned to grow'

Arizona’s economy will enter 2024 with steady if slowing momentum, hobbled by home affordability issues but with no recession in sight, according to a University of Arizona forecast.

The state’s economy “continues to churn out solid job, income and sales gains,” said George Hammond, an economics professor and director of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona. “Overall, Arizona is well positioned to grow next year but at a reduced pace."

Hammond predicts job growth will slow as interest-rate hikes create a drag on the national economy. Recent Arizona population gains also could moderate “as net migration returns to more normal levels after a pandemic-driven surge.” Homebuilding also has sputtered under pressure from high interest rates, he added.

Hammond was joined at a forecast luncheon Friday in Tucson by Augustine “Gus” Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services, who also spoke at a forecast luncheon in Phoenix hosted by Arizona State University.

Faucher expects the nation will tip into a mild recession around the middle of 2024.

Housing affordability a problem

Arizonans are continuing to digest the recent rapid runup in home prices. The median house value in metro Phoenix stood at $468,000 in October, up 0.6% over the prior 12 months but down from its recent peak of $510,000 in May 2022, according to Hammond.

The median home price in Tucson stood at $379,500 in October, down from $381,000 in May but up 5.4% over the past year.

“In contrast to Phoenix, the median home price in Tucson has increased from mid-2022,” Hammond said.

Many renters also are struggling. Over the past year, rents in Tucson have risen 2% to an average of $1,359. Phoenix rents are up 4.3% over the past year to $1,547.

According to data cited by Hammond from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, 37.4% of the homes sold in Arizona in the third quarter were affordable for a family making the median income nationally. That was down from 63.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Story continues

In metro Phoenix, only 24.9% of homes sold were affordable based on that measure, down from 64.9% in the final quarter of 2019.

In Tucson, 33.8% of homes sold recently were affordable, down from a recent peak of 71.2%.

Job growth, inflation easing

Employment growth also is showing signs of slowing, especially outside of the Phoenix area.

The number of jobs in Arizona increased by 51,100 or 1.6% over the 12 months through October, putting the state's growth below the U.S. pace of 1.9%. Metro Phoenix gained a bit more, with a 1.7% increase, while Tucson lagged at 1.1%. The state’s unemployment rate, 4.2% in October, stands above the U.S. rate of 3.9%.

Inflation around metro Phoenix has decelerated along with inflation nationally, but prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels. Consumer inflation in metro Phoenix has slowed to just below the national rate. As of October, prices were up 2.9% over the prior 12 months in metro Phoenix. Nationally, prices were up 3.2%. Annualized inflation peaked last year at 13% in Phoenix and 9.1% for the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which provided those numbers, doesn't track inflation for Tucson.

More information can be viewed at azeconomy.org.

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Will Arizona sidestep a recession in 2024? UA forecasters weigh in