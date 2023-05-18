What's Going On With Micron Technology Stock Thursday

Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher on Thursday following reports of the Japanese government's incentives towards ramping up DRAM chip production in the country.

The Japanese government will likely dole out close to $1.51 billion (200 billion yen) in financial incentives to help Micron make next-generation memory chips in the country, Bloomberg cites familiar sources.

Micron prepares to launch extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology in Japan, tapping the patterning technology to manufacture its next generation of DRAM, the 1-gamma (1γ) node.

The company will be the first semiconductor business to introduce EUV technology to Japan for production, with its Hiroshima fab playing a critical role in developing the 1-gamma node.

It expects to invest up to $3.78 billion (500 billion yen) in 1-gamma process technology over the next few years, with close support from the Japanese government, to enable technology innovation like the rapidly emerging generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The launch of 1-gamma follows the development of Micron's 1-beta (1β), the industry's most advanced DRAM node today, which Micron mass produces in its Hiroshima fab.

The semiconductor giant continues progressing on its EUV integration plans and expects to ramp up EUV into production on the 1-gamma node in Taiwan and Japan from 2025 onwards.

Micron's move marks Japan's progress towards consolidating its semiconductor supply chain, which fell apart during the pandemic leading to a severe chip crisis for electronic gadgets and automobiles.

It has invested over $13 billion in Japan since 2013 to produce one-beta DRAM chips.

Suppliers that will benefit from Micron's investments include Tokyo Electron Ltd (OTC: TOELY) (OTC: TOELF) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) of the Netherlands.