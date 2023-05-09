What's Going On With Microsoft Shares Today?

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's April Consumer Price Index inflation report.

Unexpectedly strong inflation data might dampen investors, particularly for tech-related equities, as it leads to higher expenses, lower pricing power, and lower consumer spending.

Earlier on Tuesday, Microsoft's business and employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn had to let go of 716 employees as a part of changes to its Global Business Organization (GBO) and China strategy.

LinkedIn looks to sunset its Business Productivity team. It also plans to reduce management roles and use more vendors to "serve emerging and growth markets more effectively.

Microsoft AI offerings could double cloud revenue, Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler wrote on his Tuesday note.

Microsoft's big push into artificial intelligence software could eventually drive the company past Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services as the leading cloud-computing company, the analyst wrote.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.36% at $307.54 on the last check Tuesday.

