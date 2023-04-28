What's Going On With Nvidia Shares Today

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading higher on Friday as several reports create a buzz.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) procured 3nm chip order commitments from vendors, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Media Tek Inc (OTC: MDTKF), Nvidia, and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), which look to postpone the delivery of their 3-nm generation devices, Digitimes reports.

TSMC is struggling to meet the high demand for 3nm chips from its biggest customer, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Reportedly, Apple has locked up all of TSMC's 3nm production for this year to mark the exclusive debut of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.

Today Microsoft reported a 10-year deal with European cloud gaming platform Nware to stream PC games built by Xbox on Nware's platform. The agreement also includes rights to stream Activision Blizzard, Inc's (NASDAQ: ATVI) titles on Nware's platform after the acquisition closes.

Earlier, Microsoft forged similar deals with Nvidia, Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY), and Boosteroid to end the regulatory opposition against its Activision deal.

Nvidia expressed solidarity with the Microsoft-Activision deal by tweeting how its GeForce NOW and other cloud gaming providers stand to gain an even deeper catalog of games from the merger.

Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.79% at $275.41 on the last check Friday.

