What's Going On With Nvidia Stock Friday

Reuters

A potential deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling could spur money managers to pare holdings in the massive technology and growth stocks that have been havens this year and shift into the rest of the market, some investors believe. Strong balance sheets and predictable cash flows have made megacap stocks such as Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com attractive places to hide over the last few months as investors worried about everything from the debt ceiling to a U.S. banking mess. Should a deal on the debt ceiling be reached, "the pattern that we've seen over the last few months will reverse," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading, who is more bullish on equal-weighted S&P 500 exchange-traded funds than the market-cap weighted index.