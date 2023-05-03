NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), whose weak outlook sparked a selloff.

AMD's first-quarter revenue came in at $5.35 billion, down 9% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $5.3 billion.

The adjusted EPS of $0.60, down 47% Y/Y, beat the consensus of $0.56.

AMD guided second-quarter revenue to $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million, which trailed the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion.

Nvidia shares gained close to 95% YTD, basking in the glory of the commercialization of ChatGPT, a higher focus on AI workloads from the cloud and enterprises, and new gaming (RTX40) and data center (Hopper) product ramps. AMD shares have gained 31% YTD.

Analysts projected sustained outsized data center growth driven by increasing industry adoption of AI workloads, enhanced by generative AI workloads (i.e., ChatGPT, Bard).

AI opportunities made Nvidia the top pick of analysts.

Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 1.02% at $279.26 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.