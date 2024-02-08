What's that going into the old Firestone building on E. 11th Ave. and Pearl Street?

Project: A new bouldering space called The Circuit Bouldering Gym.

Location: 185 E. 11th Avenue, Eugene.

The old Firestone building on the corner of E. 11th Avenue and Pearl Street is undergoing some changes to make space for the anticipation of a new bouldering gym taking up tenancy there.

The Circuit Bouldering Gym is hoping to expand its offerings into the Willamette Valley early this summer with a new location expected to open up in Eugene. Once open, the Eugene location will be the fifth Circuit Bouldering Gym location in Oregon alongside facilities in Southwest and Northeast Portland, Tigard and Bend.

With Owner Andy Coleman also doing the general contracting work for the gym, as he’s done for the other four The Circuit locations, General Manager Danny Burkhead said “We’re very much a ‘do-it-ourselves’ kind of company.”

“All of our gyms are close to our hearts because we’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into them,” Burkhead said.

The former Firestone building in downtown Eugene is being outfitted for a new tenant, The Circuit Bouldering Gym. The new bouldering location hopes to open in summer of 2024 as an inclusive space for boulderers of all experience levels.

The new location aims to include the staples The Circuit Bouldering Gym is known for bouldering walls, rental shoe options, fitness and yoga classes, a full workout area and a welcoming environment for climbers of all experience levels. An addition to the gym’s usual offerings includes a bar where patrons can enjoy a celebratory beer, wine or cider post-climb. The Bend location offers a similar bar and with climbers welcoming the ability to grab a drink, The Circuit decided to include this same option in the new Eugene location.

Burkhead said adjustments to the gym’s usual plans, like an updated restroom configuration where individual stalls will be provided with a communal sink, were made to make the space more inviting and inclusive.

“Every gym that we've built up to this point, we’ve been able to take what we’ve done in the prior years and kind of better it,” Burkhead said.

Intending to occupy the former Firestone building downtown, Burkhead said the building had a great draw to The Circuit because of its spacious facilities and the art-deco styling of the historic space. For Burkhead and Coleman, there is a draw to occupying and rejuvenating historical spaces.

“Firestone, since it was built, it’s got that kind of industrial warehouse feel, which we really are drawn to. It’s really cool to take a historic building and re-beautify it,” Burkhead said.

“With us coming in and reoccupying that space and trying to keep it what it was, I think it’s just something that’s near and dear for me and Andy.”

For folks eager to check out Eugene’s newest bouldering space, The Circuit Bouldering Gym hopes to open by June or July this summer.

Building Size: Approximately 20,000 square feet.

General Contractor: Andy Coleman of Coleman Bouldering LLC.

Sources: The Circuit Bouldering Gym, City of Eugene Planning and Development Department Permit Records, Lane County Property Records.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What's that under construction at 11th and Pearl Street in Eugene?