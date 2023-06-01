What's Going On With Palantir Tech Stock Today

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) stock grabbed eyeballs since its first-quarter beat and, more recently, with its collaboration with the Ukraine Ministry to support the defense and reconstruction of the country.

The software company and cloud solutions provider will host its AI day on Thursday.

The Thursday session volume surged to 46 million vs. the 100-day average of 51 million.

However, Bear Cave slammed the software and cloud solutions provider co-founded by Peter Thiel and backed by the CIA. The report called out Palantir, an AI imposter engaging in spurious games to inflate its books and confuse its less desirable role as an overhyped data consultant.

The report called Palantir a black box and charged CEO Alex Karp with the haphazard mixture of jargon and buzzwords to describe Palantir’s growth opportunities.

Bear Cave believes the Palantir is a glorified consultant masquerading as an AI leader aided by spurious transactions to inflate the company’s financial profile.

Benzinga has contacted Palantir for comment on the report.

Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 2.50% at $15.08 on the last check Thursday.

