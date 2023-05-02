Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) stock is trading higher after hours on first-quarter earnings, which beat estimates and issued better-than-expected outlook.

Paycom reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.35 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $451.64 million, beating the forecast of $444.19 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $220.5 million, up from $170.1 million in the prior year quarter.

The company's operating margin for the quarter was 35.5%, down from 35.7% year-over-year. Q1 operating cash flow was $146.1 million.

It ended Q1 with cash and equivalents of $505.6 million.

Outlook: Paycom expects revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $397 million to $399 million, compared to the consensus of $393.11 million.

For FY23, it expects revenue to be $1.713 billion to $1.715 billion, beating estimates of $1.7 billion.

Price Action: PAYC shares are up 1.44% at $293 in the after-hours session on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article What's Going On With Paycom Software Stock After Hours originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.