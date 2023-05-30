What's Going On With Qualcomm Stock Tuesday

Anusuya Lahiri
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock traded higher Tuesday in sympathy with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), buoyed by the AI rally.

  • The leading smartphone processor maker described transitioning into an "intelligent edge computing" firm, said SVP Alex Katouzian at the Computex show in Taipei.

  • It is betting on the AI frenzy calling for more computing power than the cloud alone can provide, especially when personal information is at stake, Bloomberg reports.

  • Qualcomm, whose chips help smartphones harness AI for everything from processing photos to detecting malware, has shipped 2 billion AI-capable products to date, he said.

  • Nvidia's proximity to the trillion-dollar club courtest the AI frenzy has prompted companies from Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBYArm Ltd to Taiwan's Asustek Computer Inc to focus on their AI-related services.

  • Katouzian expects the inventory glut to ease by the third or fourth quarter of 2023. He said that some Qualcomm customers had begun increasing orders for smaller components, a leading indicator for an uptick in demand.

  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 2.55% at $113.61 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

