What's Going On With Quhuo Stock On Monday Morning?

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) shares more than doubled Monday morning to $3.55. However, there is no specific news today.

Quhuo stock is gaining on heavy volume, with a session volume of 41.85 million shares traded, compared to the trailing 100-day volume of 110.93K shares.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, QH has a 52-week high of $7.29 and a 52-week low of $0.38.

Last Monday, Quhuo announced a partnership with Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) to gain access to their recently unveiled ERNIE Bot, a new-generation large language model.

Quhuo will soon have full access to the massive capabilities of the ERNIE Bot, which can interpret human languages and deliver accurate, logical, and fluent responses almost on par with humans.

By implementing Baidu's ERNIE Bot, Quhuo+, and SaaS technology, Quhuo will be better placed to serve and empower localized life service providers in China.

Quhuo is a gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China.

The company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services.

Price Action: QH shares are up 137.50% at $3.55 on the last check Monday.

