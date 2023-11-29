What's going on in RI's housing market? Prices are down slightly, but don't get excited

Shortly after the onset of the pandemic, the housing market went wild.

The number of homes listed on the market dramatically dropped, open house lines went down entire blocks and bidding wars erupted as record-low interest rates allowed homebuyers to throw money at sellers.

With the housing numbers from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors out for October, the median single-family home price came down slightly from a record high in September. On the other hand, interest rates have hit highs not seen for 20 years while the number of homes on the market has not recovered and the number of sales remains meager.

The way Redfin real estate agent Bryan Quinlan sees it, would-be house sellers think the market should behave like it did at the peak of frenzy, when buyers would bid up the price on a house because it cost almost nothing to borrow. Interest rates bottomed out in January 2021 at 2.65% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

"A lot of sellers are being greedy," Quinlan said.

Despite the median selling price hitting record highs first in August at $450,000, and then again in September at $455,000, sellers still think their homes should be the subject of bidding wars. The median price came down in October slightly, down to $435,000.

Interest rates also fell slightly from a 20-year high rate of 7.79% at the end of October, hitting 7.29% in mid-November.

Sellers are also letting their homes linger on the market. In October, number of days a house sits on the market increased slightly, up to 33 days from 29 in September.

Buyers 'want everything to be perfect'

"I think we're seeing buyers at the end of their funds, the end of their savings, and they just can't do anymore," Quinlan said.

With house prices near record highs, and limited inventory, would-be buyers want flawless houses.

"Buyers feel like they need everything," he said. "They're paying top dollar, so they want everything to be perfect."

Buyers aren't just paying top dollar for houses. With interest rates well above 7%, they're also paying top dollar for their mortgage, compared to the last 20 years.

One house Quinlan recently listed for $520,000 went under contract in three days. He took over the listing from another agent, but convinced the seller to lower the price from $575,000, where it had been sitting with no interest.

"If it's overpriced, people are not going to come," he said.

Overpriced houses sit on the market and then buyers, who can see a house's listing history, begin to think that there must be something wrong with it, between price cuts and time on the market.

"It's a psychology thing," Quinlan said.

Still, it is better to buy now and hope to refinance when interest rates come down, if they ever do, than to continue to wait to buy, as prices will likely go up, along with the number of buyers, when interest rates come down, Quinlan said.

Condo, multi-family markets also strained

The multi-family market, often seen as a more expensive but better financial bet than condos, is much the same as it was a month prior, with 232 listings in October, compared to 230 listings in September. Prices are up slightly, to $482,500 between 122 sales, from $477,500 a month prior, but below the record high of $500,000 in June and July.

Condos continue to be very expensive, with the median price at $380,000 across 159 sold.

Quinlan said condos have become an increasingly unaffordable option, especially compared to single-family homes and multi-family homes, because the median price is so high when factoring in the combined cost of a mortgage and monthly homeowner association fees.

