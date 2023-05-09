What's Going On With SPDR S&P 500 ETF Today

SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) is trading lower Tuesday ahead of the April Consumer Price Index inflation report likely for release on Wednesday.

Unexpectedly strong inflation data might dampen investors, particularly for tech-related equities, as it leads to higher expenses, lower pricing power, and lower consumer spending.

It could prove a disaster at a time when tech companies are splurging on their ChatGPT ambitions.

SPDR S&P 500's top holdings include Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) at 7.5%, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) at 6.7%, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) at 2.7% and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) at 2%. The technology sector forms over 26% of the ETF's core holding.

The ETF's 5-day net AUM change has been $(6.76) billion, and one month net AUM change has been $(2.2) billion.

The ETF's 5-day net flow has been $(691.2) million, and the one-month net flow has been $2.11 billion.

Despite upbeat quarterly results, Microsoft and Apple are trading in the red over inflation concerns.

The ETF is up 7.9% YTD versus Microsoft at 28.2%, Apple at 37.6%, and Nvidia at 99.5%.

Price Action: SPY traded lower by 0.22% at $411.83 on the last check Tuesday.

