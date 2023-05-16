What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Tuesday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) shares are trading lower Monday since Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed paring its remaining stake in the leading contract chipmaker .

On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed selling its remaining stake in TSMC.

In February, Berkshire revealed trimming its position in TSMC.

During Berkshire's annual meeting in May, Buffett shared concerns over growing tensions between the U.S. and China, influencing him to prefer Japan.

Interestingly, Macquarie added roughly 78 million new American Depositary Shares (ADRs) of TSMC and ended March with $7.3 billion in the company.

Fidelity bought 14.1 million new TSMC shares, increasing its bet to nearly $4 billion, Reuters reports.

Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management bought 5.9 million shares worth $548.9 million. Tiger Global Management acquired $147.8 million in shares.

Last week, TSMC tried to dispel customers' concerns over price hikes fueled by the Ukraine war and emphasized artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G as crucial areas for business growth.

TSMC shares have gained 16% YTD.

Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.68% at $85.08 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

