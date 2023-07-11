What's Going On With Trump-Linked Digital World Stock Today?

On Monday, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) announced that Eric Swider, the interim CEO and a member of DWAC's board, has been appointed as the permanent CEO, effective July 6, 2023.

Swider has been serving as the interim CEO since March 19, 2023.

Recently, the company reached an $18 million settlement with the SEC to end the ongoing investigation into its planned merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group, which is behind the Truth Social app.

Elon Musk welcomed Donald Trump back to the Twitter social media platform after acquiring it for $44 billion.

In April, DWAC named Katherine Chiles as its CFO. It also appointed Alexander Cano as President and secretary. Frank Andrews, an existing director, as the non-executive chairman of the board.

Digital World terminated Patrick Orlando as the chairman and CEO on March 22.

Price Action: DWAC shares are trading 1.26% lower at $13.28 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

