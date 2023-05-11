What's Going On With TSMC Stock Today

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) assured customers fearing price hikes fueled by the Ukraine war about its efforts to contain hikes.

CEO C.C. Wei, at the company's annual technology event, said the war and inflation had increased costs, forcing it to pay up to six to seven times the normal price for neon gas, critical for the lasers used to make chips, Reuters reports.

Two Ukrainian suppliers, which produced about half the world's supply of semiconductor-grade neon, halted operations in 2022.

The critical Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier had previously credited the iPhone maker for shielding the chipmaker from a broader industry downturn.

George Liu, senior director at TSMC, shared how specialty chips present a significant opportunity, courtesy of the electrification and automation trends in the auto industry.

Wei also flagged artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G as crucial areas for business growth in an era of smart cars, smart homes, and smart cities.

Also in March, TSMC's retired founder Morris Chang flagged higher costs and reduced availability of vital chips associated with U.S. technology sanctions on China.

Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 2.65% at $82.63 on the last check Thursday.

