What's Happening With AMD Stock Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading in the green today ahead of its first-quarter results due after market close on Tuesday. Analysts showered their vote of confidence on the chipmaker on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained AMD with an Overweight, raising the price target from $87 to $102.

As per the analyst, the setup for the quarter is interesting, as the stock has appreciated 40% YTD into a significant adverse event, at least as far as the data center is concerned.

The counterpoint is that AMD is pointing to relevant exposure to AI for the first time in the company's history around MI300, mainly due to the higher complexity of inference for large language models. He notes that anyone with AI exposure has rallied materially.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterates AMD with a Buy and maintains $200 price target.

The analyst expects AMD to deliver in-line earnings for 1Q23 with a downside risk on continued data center inventory adjustment on project push-outs.

The data center weakness is broader based on taking a cue from Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Marvell Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), and believes the dynamic likely sets 2Q23 as a data center bottom.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh expects AMD to post in-line results and lower guidance due to incremental cloud softness, delays associated with Genoa's 2DPC performance issue, and a more muted PC recovery.

Street sentiment on the name remains positive, given anticipation of a PC bottom, exposure to cloud and share gains, and an emerging AI/GPU franchise. The analyst has an Overweight rating with a price target of $110.

Also, a lot has been happening lately in the chip space. On Monday, reports claimed that Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) backed British chipmaker Arm Ltd confidentially filed for the Nasdaq listing eyeing $8 billion - $10 billion in offering proceeds.

Last week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) procured 3nm chip order commitments from vendors, including AMD to postpone the delivery of their 3-nm generation devices as Taiwan's leading chipmaker struggled to meet the high demand for 3nm chips from its biggest customer, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 1.52% at $88.83 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by cebbi from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Bernstein Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Feb 2022 Daiwa Capital Upgrades Outperform Buy Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

This article What's Happening With AMD Stock Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

