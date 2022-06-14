U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.26
    +16.63 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,634.83
    +118.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,844.48
    +35.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.98
    +1.39 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.75
    +1.82 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    -11.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    -0.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0441
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3540
    -0.0120 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0085 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4100
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,140.19
    -1,555.44 (-6.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.16
    +0.91 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.42
    -16.39 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

What's happening to Bitcoin?

Zoe Kleinman - Technology editor
·4 min read
bubble burst
bubble burst

The first rule of writing about Bitcoin is: don't write about Bitcoin.

The story of the world's best known cryptocurrency is astonishingly fast-moving and its fans will soon line up to tell you you've got it all wrong.

But write about it we must, because the past 24 hours have been catastrophic for the grande dame of cryptocurrency - even by Bitcoin standards.

I'm going to concentrate on Bitcoin here - but if you're a crypto follower, you'll know the whole market is troubled, to put it mildly.

What's happening?

As I write this, Bitcoin is trading at $21, 974 (£18,000). It's fallen 25% in the past five days alone, to its lowest value in 18 months. Its peak of almost $70,000, in November, feels a lifetime ago.

A chart showing bitcoin decreasing in value
A chart showing bitcoin decreasing in value

The charts are all red and they're going in one direction - downwards.

Why?

Experts say this is because of the wider global climate. It's not just in the crypto world things are not looking good.

Recession looms, inflation is soaring, interest rates are rising and living costs are biting. Stock markets are wobbling too - the US S&P 500 is in bear-market territory (this means stock values are continuously declining) for the first time in years.

As a result, even the big investors are less free with their money. And many ordinary investors - not rich hedge-fund owners or corporations but people like you and me - have less to invest in anything, full stop.

For many, an investment in something as volatile and unpredictable as cryptocurrency feels like a risk too great in these times.

It's unregulated and unprotected by the financial authorities, so if you're using your savings to invest in it and it loses value, or you lose access to your crypto wallet, your money has gone.

Why now?

Last month saw two much lower-profile but nonetheless significant coins collapse - and this knocked a lot of confidence in the market overall.

As a result, people are increasingly deciding to sell up.

The more people sell, the less Bitcoin is worth, because that's how it works - its value is pegged to its desirability. This has a knock-on effect of more people selling because they can see the value going down... and the cycle continues.

Unlike other more traditional assets, Bitcoin has no intrinsic value to underpin it - there's no bricks and mortar, revenue stream or underlying business, FT markets editor Katie Martin says.

"The price is only and purely whatever people are prepared to buy it from you for," she tells me.

"That's when it gets scary for people because, if enough people head for the exit, there's no floor. There's nothing to stop it trading at $10,000 tomorrow, if enough people give up or are forced to sell."

Why right now?

So that's the already difficult backdrop for Bitcoin - and then, the past 24 hours saw these developments:

  1. Binance, the largest global crypto exchange (basically a platform for trading cryptocurrencies), paused all Bitcoin withdrawals for a few hours. It said this was due to a "stuck transaction" - although, not everybody believed it

  2. The crypto lender Celsius did the same - but it cited "extreme market conditions" rather than technical difficulties. And now, the Coinbase exchange has just announced it is laying off 18% of its workforce, blaming, in part, the "crypto winter"

  3. Spooked investors started selling off even more Bitcoin

The first two caused panic. Imagine if you suddenly couldn't withdraw cash from your bank, or you heard other people couldn't. You'd be at the nearest cash machine, along with everybody else, in record time, and this in itself would create more upheaval and more panic.

What can turn things around?

In a nutshell - in order to stabilise it, people who still have Bitcoin would need to hold on to it and others would need to start buying it again. This has happened before.

Crypto fans will tell you now is a great time to buy, because it's cheap - and you then have to sit tight and watch it turn the corner. This is how it's always worked.

One of them tweeted me earlier: "The pump will always happen."

The persuasive stories of those who have "got rich quick", and the high-profile celebrity endorsements, do attract new money.

Matt Damon advertising cryptocurrency, with the slogan &quot;Fortune Favours The Brave&quot;
Matt Damon fronted a crypto ad that played at the Super Bowl

Elon Musk has tweeted prolifically about his love of crypto - and his electric-car company Tesla invested $1.5bn in Bitcoin last year.

But investment advisers urge tremendous caution.

"Honestly, it's somewhere only the brave should enter," State Street Advisors managing director Altaff Kassam told BBC Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money programme.

And speaking of brave, Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon fronted a crypto ad with the slogan "Fortune favours the brave," in October 2021. It played out at the Super Bowl and has been viewed 28 million times on Twitter and YouTube.

However the "brave" who bought Bitcoin when the ad came out probably won't now be feeling they were done any "favours" - it was worth about three times as much then as it is today.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative growth stocks are well off their highs and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Bitcoin nears MicroStrategy 'margin call' price

    Bitcoin neared a price level on Tuesday that could force software firm MicroStrategy Inc to stake more tokens against a bitcoin-backed loan or trigger selling of some of its vast holdings, setting fragile cryptocurrency markets on edge. MictroStrategy, an aggressive investor in bitcoin, said it borrowed $205 million from crypto bank Silvergate Capital in March, with the three-year loan mostly secured against some 19,466 bitcoins. If the bitcoin price dropped below about $21,000 that would trigger a "margin call" or a demand for extra capital, MicroStrategy President Phong Le said in webcast in May.

  • Is it Still Worth Investing in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Hayden Capital, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter of 2021, Hayden Capital declined by -39.2%. The fund has generated a +15.6% annualized return for our partners since our portfolio’s inception. The fund invests globally across the market cap […]

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • The crypto market has now lost $2 trillion in value. Here are 5 shocking facts from crypto’s Black Monday

    From stablecoins’ less-than-stable day to big losses for Bitcoin bulls, it was a wild ride in the cryptocurrency market on Monday.

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • Novelist James Patterson says older white men experience 'another form of racism'

    "It's even harder for older writers," Patterson laments. "You don't meet many 52-year-old white males."

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Continental Resources Stock Surges After ‘Take Private’ Offer From Billionaire Hamm

    Oil producer Continental Resources increased after billionaire Harold G. Hamm tabled a proposal to take the company private at $70-a-share in cash. The stock (ticker: CLR) rose 7% to $68.90 on Tuesday’s premarket trading. The Hamm family already owns over 80% of shares in Continental and is now trying to take the company private.

  • Should you do a Roth IRA conversion now? Yes, if you’re in this ‘holy grail’ group.

    Depending on your individual financial situation, market downturns like this can create the ideal conditions for a Roth IRA conversion, when you move money from a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. A Roth IRA represents a rarity in U.S. tax law. “There are very few instances in the tax code where you can invest in something that is going to grow and it’s going to be tax-free when you take it out,” said Greg Plechner, a partner and wealth manager at Greenspring Advisors in Paramus, N.J.

  • MicroStrategy Faces a Big Threat as Bitcoin Slumps

    MicroStrategy the business-intelligence software maker that borrowed money to invest in as an inflation hedge, is facing a growing threat of a margin call as the cryptocurrency’s value continues to fall. Shares of MicroStrategy (ticker: MSTR) plummeted more than 25% on Monday and fell 0.6% in premarket trading Tuesday. The company owns more than 129,200 Bitcoin tokens and said it would face a margin call—a demand from creditors for a bigger deposit to cover possible losses—if the cryptocurrency slips below $21,000.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $21,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Elon Musk warns of tough quarter for Tesla, Spotify forms advisory council for harmful content

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned employees in an internal memo of a “very tough quarter” for the company; Spotify is forming an advisory council to deal with harmful content after its Joe Rogan backlash; Revlon stock falls on possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy news.

  • 5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    The key is to identify great companies with solid performance track record and attractive growth prospects. JPMorgan Chase expects its net interest income to rise from $44.5 billion in 2021 to over $56 billion this year. On the flip side, JPMorgan's home loan originations in the first fell 37% year over year, mainly due to rising rates.