What's happening to Commerce Street? 3 things we know about the redevelopment project.

A view of Commerce Street looking towards Pennsylvania Avenue as seen, Monday, November 20, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — Commerce Street near downtown Sheboygan could be home to a new housing development, according to City Director of Planning and Development Diane McGinnis Casey.

The city acquired several properties on the street's north side, occupied by Mayline-Safco before it moved out of the area in 2018. The two companies merged in 2016, manufacturing office furniture and supplies.

Last year brought the demolition of several blighted buildings and subsequent land restoration to the street. The city is planning for more than 180 market-rate housing units, in partnership with a potential developer. Here’s what we know about Commerce Street’s future.

The city purchased properties on Commerce Street, which will be put into a TID.

The city recently bought two parcels of land from 575 Riverwoods Partners, LLC, for a fair market value of $2 million — half as payment for the property and half as a donation. The land was previously under Mayline ownership.

A handful of other properties were also acquired for redevelopment, including 639 N. Commerce St. It is occupied by a tenant, and the city will be responsible for building demolition.

The land was designated last year as a redevelopment project in TID 17, which was created in 2018 with an estimated project expenditures total of $32.9 million. The district was recently amended to include the Commerce Street project, estimated at $3.25 million.

A pedestrian bridge and the Indiana Avenue Trail Project and Gateway signage are other projects in the amendment, which are scheduled for 2025-2027.

Developer proposing more than 180 market-rate housing units

HKS Holdings, LLC, is proposing to transform Commerce Street into a housing community, with about 165 market-rate apartments and 22 market-rate townhome units, according to a Sept. 8, 2023, letter of intent.

The housing development, composed of parcels and city-owned road, could resemble another one of HKS Holding’s projects in West Bend called The District, a 177 luxury-apartment complex. This would call for relocation of Commerce Street and part of the Shoreline 400 Trail to “accommodate better traffic flow and alignment with Pennsylvania Avenue,” according to the public investment and commitment notes. A river walkway would be incorporated into the design, too.

It would not impact Suscha's Bar, which is on the corner of Commerce Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to McGinnis Casey.

Crews from Spielvogel work on beginning the demolition efforts on buildings at 511, 517, 517 R Commerce Street, Friday, November 11, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis.

The project could have a minimum property tax valuation of $30,000,000 by the end of 2028, according to the developer's estimate.

McGinnis Casey said the city extended an Exclusive Right to Negotiate for the property until the beginning of March, allowing the developer time to present various project aspects, like site and financial plans, ahead of a potential development agreement.

In the letter, HKS Holdings said construction could begin this year or early 2025.

Street cleared last year with three-building demolition

Three buildings at 511, 517 and 517 R Commerce Street, formerly known as JP’s Marina, were demolished last year as a result of vandalism, graffiti and asbestos issues. The asbestos was removed from the buildings prior to their demolition, Chad Pelishek, former director of planning and development, had told the Sheboygan Press. The land was prepared for future developments.

