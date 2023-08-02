What's happening at the former Applebee's property on U.S. 10 East in Stevens Point?

UW Credit Union plans to build a new branch where Applebee's once stood at 5609 U.S. 10 E. in Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – What’s happening at the former Applebee's property in Stevens Point?

UW Credit Union plans to open a new Stevens Point branch late next year or in early 2025 at the site where Applebee’s once stood on U.S. 10. The restaurant closed in September 2019 after serving customers for 22 years.

Brad McClain, the credit union's CFO, said the company is in the design phase for the new branch at 5609 U.S. 10 E. This fall, UW Credit Union will work with the city and its committees for all of the reviews and approvals it needs.

Once those approvals are secured, McClain said the company plans to start construction in the first half of 2024 and open the new branch in late 2024 or early 2025.

Applebee's, 5609 U.S. 10 E. in Stevens Point, closed in September 2019.

After the new branch on U.S. 10 opens, McClain said UW Credit Union staff members who work at the company’s existing branch on Division Street will transfer to the new location, and the Division Street branch will become a drive-thru facility featuring an interactive teller machine.

