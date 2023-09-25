What's happening with the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus? Here are 4 updates.

A new building at the South Pointe Industrial Park as seen, Monday, September 18, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN – A land purchase agreement expired, and there is more buyer interest in the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus since the first tenant broke ground last fall.

Construction on the 132-acre business park finished in early 2020, although a tenant for 40 acres wasn’t secured until summer 2021. That deal with California-based company S2A Modular fell through the following March because of the city’s concern about its viability.

SouthPointe faced economic challenges opening during the pandemic, former director of planning and development Chad Pelishek told the Sheboygan Press last summer.

A second deal was struck last summer with Sheboygan Southpoint Development, LLC, for an industrial warehouse on a 14.7-acre lot that recently finished construction.

Here’s the latest updates we know about the business park.

Agreement for second land purchase expired

The city approved an offer to purchase agreement with Sheboygan Southpoint Development, LLC, for an additional 7.48 acres in March for about $187,000. The buyer planned to build another industrial warehouse, according to the agreement.

One of the agreement contingencies required Southpoint Development secure a tenant for the second building proposed on the additional land within 150 days.

A map shows the additional lot of about 7.48 acres Sheboygan Southpoint Development, LLC planned to purchase from the City of Sheboygan.

That deadline passed without lease agreements, so the offer to purchase was canceled.

The buyer wasn’t able to meet the deadline, but expressed a future deal could arise, City Attorney Charles Adams shared at an Aug. 28 Finance and Personnel Committee meeting. He added canceling the agreement would open up the opportunity for other buyers.

First building ready for tenants

Construction on the first building in the business park, a roughly 100,000-square-foot warehouse, finished within the last month, according to Dane Checolinski, commercial real estate adviser at NAI Pfefferle. It broke ground last fall.

A tenant hasn't been secured for the building yet, although Checolinski said there have been several inquiries. He added the building is suitable for tenants looking for 30,000- to 100,800-square-foot spaces. Floor and lighting will be added upon securing a tenant.

A roughly 100,000-square-foot addition is planned for the second phase of construction, which will start when the first building is full, or if a tenant requires more space, Checolinski said.

There could be future SouthPointe tenants

The city is working with interested parties and continues to market the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus, Janet Duellman, community development planner, said. Duellman did not provide more details.

Majority of lots are still available

There are seven lots still available in the business park's first phase, including the 7.48-acre lot. They range from 3 to about 32 acres.

Parcels are zoned for office, light industrial and heavy industrial manufacturing.

