What's happening at Visit Sarasota County? Erin Duggan is glad you asked | Indicators

Hi, I’m Erin Duggan, the new president and CEO of Visit Sarasota County. I’d like to take this opportunity to introduce myself and tell you a bit about what we have coming up over the next year.

While I might be new to this role, I’m proud to have been a part of the Sarasota community and VSC for much longer. I’ve been with the organization since 2005 and have served as vice president since 2016. I’m honored to have worked alongside the great Virginia Haley, who held the role of president and CEO for 24 years, and now to follow in her footsteps. I grew up in Sarasota County and attended elementary, middle and high school here before heading off to college. Coming back home after graduation was an easy decision.

Our main goal is to encourage travelers to choose Sarasota County, whether for a vacation, business or a bit of both. We have the pleasure of telling the world about the tremendous reasons to select our community for their next trip, driving valuable tourism dollars to our community. Over the years, we have seen incredible growth thanks to key initiatives we’ve worked on, including Sarasota County’s airline marketing incentive program, which attracted new air service into SRQ, and Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week, which highlights our fantastic dining and brings in business during what had traditionally been a slower timeframe in June.

What really excites me, though, is what we are looking forward to in the future. It starts with making sure we are engaging with the community and truly listening to them. Over the next few months, we’ll be meeting with all of our stakeholders – our board, elected officials, industry leaders and residents. Our goal is to take their input and create a brand-new strategic plan to guide our organization. It is imperative that we continue meeting the needs of our ever-growing and evolving industry.

We’ll also be looking to take on new challenges; a newer goal for us will be to ensure we’re attracting the right kind of resident. We work closely with the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County to attract residents who want to join our workforce. We also work strategically to target the right retiree. We can offer these groups a vibrant arts and cultural scene, as well as scenic and diverse outdoor and nature experiences. Attracting residents who look for this specific kind of community brings a philanthropic mentality both monetarily and with their time. It is a win-win that will enhance the quality of our community for residents and tourists.

As we look ahead to the coming months, there are some major projects to be excited about. There is the opening of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Phase One multimillion-dollar expansion, making Sarasota home to the world’s first carbon net-positive botanical garden complex, and the brand new Mote Science Education Aquarium taking shape in Nathan Benderson Park and set to open in late 2024. Those are just the beginning.

Overall, our messages will remain focused on the things that are special to our community: our world-class beaches, our outdoor and nature activities, our arts scene that earned us the moniker of “Florida’s Cultural Coast” and our circus history. The final key to our destination’s success is you, our local community, and your warm, welcoming manner. Our visitors consistently tell us that one of their favorite parts of visiting us is that they get to feel like a local, and that is a testament to the type of community we have built in Sarasota.

I’m excited for this next chapter in my journey with VSC and to continue bringing people to our beautiful Sarasota County.

Erin Duggan is the president and CEO of Visit Sarasota County. She can be reached at 941-955-0991, ext. 108, or eduggan@visitsarasota.org.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Visit Sarasota County's new CEO eager to continue welcoming tradition