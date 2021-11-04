U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,680.06
    +19.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,124.23
    -33.35 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,940.31
    +128.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,402.43
    -1.85 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.23
    -1.63 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +29.30 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.61 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0064 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0550 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3497
    -0.0186 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7600
    -0.2310 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,366.50
    -1,428.34 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,519.24
    -29.15 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

What happens if an asteroid heads towards Earth? NASA has a plan, and it involves a crash

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·4 min read

There won't be any Bruce Willis or Aerosmith, but NASA is getting ready to do something similar to the hit 1998 sci-fi thriller "Armageddon:" crash into an asteroid.

Aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will leave the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California no earlier than 10 p.m. local time on Nov. 23, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will depart into space in hopes of determining "if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course."

"It's such an exciting mission," Andy Cheng, lead investigator of DART, told reporters on Thursday. "It's unbelievable."

The target asteroid is named Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid named Didymos. Didymos is around half a mile long, while Dimorphos is 520 feet long.

Illustration of NASA&#x002019;s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency&#x002019;s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

Didymos' orbit around the sun comes relatively close to our planet, making it a Near-Earth object. In 2003, it came around 4.5 million miles close to Earth. However, the two asteroids were picked by NASA because they say they poses no real threat to Earth.

Elena Adams, an engineer for DART, said the system has been in development for the past five years. If the launch gets delayed later in November, the team has a window to launch by Feb. 15, 2022.

Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer for NASA, said the total cost of the mission, from its inception to the year-long observations after the impact, will cost NASA around $330 million.

If the November launch goes according to plan, the DART spacecraft will embark on a nearly yearlong journey to the asteroids at roughly 15,000 miles per hour, and is expected to approach them around Sept. 26-Oct. 1, 2022. The DART system is significantly smaller than Dimorphos, and unlike in "Armageddon," the plan isn't to completely destroy it, but rather "give it a small nudge."

Nancy Chabot, lead coordinator for DART, said giving Dimorphos a nudge will affect its orbit around Didymos by about 1%. That may seem small, but if an asteroid were to head toward Earth, the technology used could make all the difference.

"You would just give this asteroid a small nudge, which would add up to a big change in its future position, and then the asteroid and Earth wouldn't be on the collision course," Chabot said.

There are many questions NASA hopes will be answered by the impact, such as how much momentum is needed to nudge an asteroid, how fast will it move after the impact, if debris will go in multiple directions and if the material the asteroid is made up of matters. A camera will be deployed by the spacecraft before impact to provide visuals of the mission, and scientists will be able to see the effects of it through telescopes.

Near-Earth object passing now: Several asteroids bigger than Great Pyramid of Giza will approach Earth in coming weeks

'Peace and Love': NASA spacecraft named Lucy rockets into the sky with diamonds

Hate seeing snakes?: Blame the asteroids that killed the dinosaurs, scientists say

The team that spoke with the media on Thursday reiterated there are no threats of an asteroid that could cause significant damage in the immediate future, and that this is all about being prepared.

"We don't want to be in a situation where an asteroid is headed toward Earth and then have to be testing this kind of capability. We want to know about both how the spacecraft works and what the reaction will be by the asteroid to the impact before we ever get in a situation like that," Johnson said.

Currently, there are over 27,000 Near-Earth objects in our solar system, 891 of which are at least the same size as Didymos, according to NASA. In order for an asteroid or comet to be considered a Near-Earth object, it needs to come within 120.8 million miles of our planet.

Johnson said the reason to do this now is in case of an object that has never been detected suddenly approaches Earth. Until that happens, NASA plans do to additional tests like this one in the future.

"We might be testing other techniques or other ways to possibly deflect an asteroid," he said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA plans to crash into asteroid near Earth, like in movie Armageddon

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings news and notes from Week 9 so far

    Miss anything? Catch up with Week 9 news and notes.

  • Poland protests to Belarus over 'intrusion' by armed forces

    Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.” Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services. “After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.

  • Merck set for windfall as COVID pill gets UK greenlight

    Regulators in the European Union, and in the US, are still evaluating the drug.

  • Research Suggests Extensive COVID-19 Infections In White-Tailed Deer

    The majority of Iowa's white-tailed deer may already be infected with the coronavirus.

  • Can Drinking Water Actually Help You Lose Weight?

    If you're wondering, “how much water should I drink to lose weight?” nutrition experts are here to help. Turns out, though, the answer isn’t so clear-cut.

  • Travel to the Caribbean: latest Covid rules and holiday advice

    Many of our favourite Caribbean islands are now open to fully vaccinated travellers and the number of flights and cruises is ramping up as the peak winter season approaches. Covid-19 protocols are in force throughout the region with pre-arrival testing and form-filling a necessity before you can finally sit on a sunny beach with a rum punch in hand.

  • Astronomers to NASA: Build Us a New Space Telescope to Find Earth 2.0

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. PyleIt’s sort of a high holiday for astronomers around the world. Every 10 years, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine releases something called the Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics. It lays out the biggest priorities that astronomers ought to focus on for the following decade. The latest report, released Thursday and coming in at over 500 pages, makes plenty of recommendations, but there’s one that sticks out beyond the others: Find anoth

  • Jewel shares how her struggle with panic attacks and agoraphobia inspired her mental health advocacy

    "Nobody's ashamed when they have a cavity — why are we ashamed when we're struggling with negativity or anxiety or bouts of depression?" the singer, songwriter and One Mind Champion says.

  • COVID-19 cases rise in Europe for 5th consecutive week

    The number of coronavirus cases has risen in Europe for the fifth consecutive week, making it the only world region where COVID-19 is still increasing, the World Health Organization reported Wednesday. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said new cases jumped by 6%, or 3 million, in Europe compared to an 18% increase the previous week. The sharpest drops were seen in the Middle East, where new cases decreased by 12%, and in Southeast Asia and Africa, where they fell by 9%.

  • Tom Hanks Says He Rejected Jeff Bezos' Space Invite For A Very Understandable Reason

    It seems William Shatner wasn’t the only celebrity who was asked to enter Bezos’ 60-mile-high club.

  • Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III booked, faces 20 years in prison after deadly DUI crash

    Henry Ruggs III has been charged with DUI with serious bodily harm and reckless driving with death or serious bodily […] The post Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III booked, faces 20 years in prison after deadly DUI crash appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Newsmax pulls White House correspondent off air following claim seemingly linking COVID vaccines, tracking and the devil

    Newsmax has pulled White House correspondent Emerald Robinson off the air following her claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain bioluminescence that some say can be tracked by the devil. “Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminiscent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked,” Robinson tweeted, directing the faithful to the Book of Revelations. Numerous social media users have ...

  • Viacomcbs Inc (VIAC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us for today's discussion are Bob Bakish, our President and CEO; and Naveen Chopra, our CFO. Overall, quarterly global streaming revenue surpassed one billion for the first time, driven by robust growth in both subscription and advertising, including the addition of 4.3 million global streaming subscribers.

  • After delay, Westminster-based Maxar on track with crucial WorldView Legion satellites

    The Worldview Legion earth imaging satellites that are key to one Colorado earth-imaging pioneer's future growth are on track to start launching in spring, and the company has adjusted to the supplier delays that arose this year. Westminster-based Maxar Technology Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) expects the first pair of its Legion satellites to launch between March and June, with the remaining four satellites in the fleet being finished and available for launch in the second half of 2022, the company said Wednesday. Having the satellites go up will expand on the imaging and earth observation data the company can sell to customers and position it well amid a growing number of competitors, said Dan Jablonsky, president and CEO of the company.

  • Federal judge quashes Bezos' lawsuit against NASA over SpaceX contract

    A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin against NASA over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX earlier this year. The dismissal of the complaint brings to a close a months-long saga over the Human Landing System program, a NASA initiative to facilitate the design of a lunar landing system that could return humans to the moon in 2024. When NASA announced that it had chosen SpaceX -- and only SpaceX -- to develop the lander at a cost of $2.9 billion, Blue Origin began its protest.

  • U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

    Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government's motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16 https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment.

  • Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges

    For decades, it's been one of Hollywood's darkest rumors: A teen-age Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a top movie star more than twice her age when she met with him at a hotel in Los Angeles. In a memoir coming out next week, Wood's younger sister identifies the long-suspected assailant: Kirk Douglas. “I remember that Natalie looked especially beautiful when Mom and I dropped her off that night at the Chateau Marmont entrance,” Lana Wood writes in “Little Sister,” alleging that the incident happened in the summer of 1955, around the time Natalie Wood was filming “The Searchers.”

  • Manchild Elon Musk Can’t Resist Dunking on Bezos Again

    ReutersThe world’s richest man, Elon Musk, took to Twitter to needle Jeff Bezos—again. The cause this time? On Thursday, a judge struck down a lawsuit Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, had filed against NASA, over claims that the space agency improperly awarded a $2.9 billion contract entirely to Musk’s firm SpaceX.Musk posted a meme celebrating the loss: “You have been judged,” it read. CNBC first reported on Thursday’s decision. The full opinion remains sealed for the time being.How Elon Mus

  • People Are Calling Out The Celebrities Who Don't Have A Single Hater, And Honestly, It's An Impressive Feat

    Go ahead and try to cancel Julie Andrews.View Entire Post ›

  • Rand Paul Rips into Fauci over Persistent ‘Gain-of-Function’ Research Denials, Demands Resignation

    Republican Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Fauci on his repeated claims that the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.