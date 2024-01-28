What's hottest seller in Southwest Florida? How do Collier and Lee apartments compare?

Sticking with the greatest hits of the 2020s, apartments continued a familiar tune, leading the way in 2023 Southwest Florida commercial sales.

As In the Know reported this month, the year's No. 1 purchases in both Collier and Lee counties were multifamily including a $125 million luxury Naples compound at the Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard hot corner and $78.8 million for another adjacent to Estero's Hertz Arena.

But it goes beyond, following a COVID-era pattern dating to 2020. Four of Collier's Top 6 all were apartments, and three of Lee's Top 8 are tied to multifamily. Here's what to know.

What's helping drive housing investment in Southwest Florida?

Factors, such as southbound Baby Boomers, are helping drive investments. Telecommuting execs, some opening offices in Naples, also have been making their way to our luxury apartments and other housing, and coronavirus was a spark. That South Florida trend was part of a new CNBC report.

"We saw a huge volume of relocations early in the pandemic," said Stephen Bittel, founder of Terranova, one of Florida's largest commercial real estate firms, noting that many have their own companies. "We're starting to see a second wave of their executives."

It's similar to what we've reported on what's driving our golf course communities, with seasonal residents staying in the Sunshine State as the virus spread and never leaving, even as the deadly threat subsided a bit. At the same time, migration here continues, with the many outdoor options including the links.

Where does SWFL percentage of new apartments rank in U.S.?

Good for investments, Southwest Florida was among the 20 best markets for apartments in 2023, according to new data by RentCafe researchers. With an occupancy rate of 94% that's not as high as some areas, the region does have a 65% lease renewal rate, placing it among the top in the nation. And with the cost of seeking replacements or having vacancies, smarter landlords know to take care of tenants in this climate.

That's also driven by landlord awareness that others may have nicer housing, with Southwest Florida leading America in percentage of overall apartment supply built in the past year or so, at more than 5%.

What were some of top apartment deals of 2023 in SW Florida?

So what were other multifamily related sales at the top besides Naples Pearl Founders Square Apartments and the Waterline Estero Apartments?

In Collier: $30.2 million for Naples 701 Apartments on Plantation Way near Bayshore Drive; $26.5 million for Aqua Bay apartments off Collier and Green boulevards; and $22 million for Bear Creek Apartments near Airport-Pulling Road and Orange Blossom Drive.

For Lee, the tie-in is different. While listed in CoStar Group data as multifamily, the $17.7 million North Fort Myers River Estates on Slater Road off Bayshore Road, includes manufactured housing. And a $17.1 million deal at 10131 Estero Town Commons off Corkscrew Road has various components but illustrates apartment growth.

"It's a retail plaza with 33,773 square feet of space spread across four buildings," said Maxwell, Hendry & Simmons Managing Partner Matt Simmons, who analyzed the data. "Stock Development is redeveloping 42 acres total, and this part they just sold off is the retail parcel on the front. They're building a 306-unit apartment behind it."

