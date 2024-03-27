What's so inconvenient about a proposed convenience store near Columbia County Amazon?

A worker processes consumer items for packaging at the Amazon distribution center in Columbia County in this photo from 2021. A proposed convenience store across from Amazon could spur traffic problems, officials say.

Potentially dangerous left turns on Appling-Harlem Road could prevent a businessman from building a convenience store and gas station across from Columbia County's Amazon facility.

Deep Patel, CEO of regional fuel-stop chain GasWorld, asked Columbia County earlier this year to rezone a 2-acre land parcel to allow commercial use.

The proposed store would sit almost across Appling-Harlem Highway from where it meets Alliance Drive, a road in White Oak Business Park, according to a concept plan filed with the county.

About 5,000 employees work at Amazon and at golf-cart manufacturer Club Car, according to Development Authority of Columbia County estimates. During meal breaks and shift changes, many of them could be drawn to the proposed store.

That, according to county planning staff and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, is part of the problem.

Currently, to reach the proposed store site, motorists exiting Alliance Drive would have to drive south to one of the new roundabouts at Exit 193 then circle back a quarter-mile to turn right onto the property.

The safety concern is that those turning right out of Alliance Drive would then immediately turn left to "try to cross several lanes of traffic or potentially do improper U-turns to access the proposed convenience store," according to the staff's report.

Appling-Harlem Road, as a government-designated highway, falls under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Department of Transportation. Potential modifications to allow safer left turns will not be recommended until after the GDOT reviews the project's engineered site plan, the county's staff report said.

The Columbia County Planning Commission voted March 21 to disapprove the zoning and buffer requests. That moves the issue to the full Columbia County Board of Commissioners to decide at its meeting April 2.

