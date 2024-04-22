What's lowest priced home on Naples beach? After Ian, when do bookings begin at Lani Kai?

Most of the time we have folks bragging to us about the most expensive this, the priciest that. We are in Collier County after all.

And these days, a $6 million abode directly on the Gulf of Mexico is a bargain. Really, truly.

That happened to be Collier's cheapest single-family gulf house for sale this month after it was listed by Sue Black and Kathryn Tout of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Village office, according to the firm. A total of $5.95 million to be exact.

Built in 1987, 4720 Villa Mare Lane features 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms ― never know where you'll be within its 2,877 square feet when nature calls ― and a two-car garage..

For perspective on how far we've come, no house a decade ago sold for more in its 34103 Park Shore zip code, and only three were within $3 million of that, according to county records. Buyers got the rest of them for at least less than half that in 2014.

In the Know: Naples house, 4720 Villa Mare Lane on the Gulf of Mexico. for sale for less than $6 million in April 2024.

What are five most expensive beach spots for sale in Naples right now?

According to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Zillow and county records in mid-April, let's begin the countdown of most expensive beach spots.

No. 5: $60.3 million, 2170 Gordon Drive; on three acres, a $9 million sale at the address in 2002.No. 4: $88 million, 25 16th Ave.; on 1.7 acres, it sold for $62 million in 2022.No. 3: $99 million, 20 14th Ave.; built in 1962 on three acres with no sales history.No. 2: $175 million, 2200 Gordon Drive; 8.5 acres with two mansions, one built in 1986, the other, 1938.No. 1: $295 million, 100 Bay Road; a 9-acre compound with three dwellings constructed over time.

What are the priciest homes in Lee County at the moment?

According to Zillow, some of the most expensive homes in Lee County right now:

For $38 million, 4405 W. Gulf Drive and its 10,183 square feet on Sanibel are available. Behind that is $27 million for 16486 Captiva Drive, featuring 12,284 square feet on Captiva, and then $25 million for Bonita Springs digs at 27804 Hickory Blvd., where you can find 7,243 square feet.

In the Know: The Lani Kai continues to work toward a summer return after Fort Myers Beach's devastation from Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Is it true Lani Kai has set a date for when it is to reopen? Not exactly.

Lani Kai fans like Sue Murphy Perrotti, Linda Siegerdt and Brad Flack are wondering about the return of the nearly half-century-old Fort Myers Beach hotel that took a Hurricane Ian beating in 2022.

"When are the rooms available to stay in?" Perrotti asked.

In the Know: The Lani Kai continues to work toward a summer return after Fort Myers Beach's devastation from Hurricane Ian in 2022.

In the Know has been reporting all along that summer is the target, and a few readers have noticed for a while they could book beginning in August, and that suddenly was on fire again on good old Facebook.

"We’ve had booking for August and beyond available since last year. We have just been hoping to be able to book much sooner than that," said Melissa Schneider, Lani's marketing director, enthused about the progress and what's ahead. "It feels so good seeing and feeling all that positive energy and good vibes returning."

Story continues

And amid the multiple moving parts of recovery, the push continues to try to have at least some of the 125 rooms ready prior to August, as part of a potential phased relaunch of opening a floor at a time.

As In the Know has covered previously, the lodge has a beach bar operating and has a lunch menu cooking.

Unbuilt Triangle: Where are 450,000 headed to in SW Florida? Lee hosted 'largest gathering of CEOs'

In the Know: With the expansion of water lines toward Lee County, Hendry County and LaBelle are helping propel the Unbuilt Triangle's future massive growth. Uploaded April 11, 2024.

Any new activity in the Unbuilt Triangle that you first told us about?

There's plenty of it, some not being shared just yet as deals continue in the works regarding the Unbuilt Triangle that we featured last week.

As we revealed, upwards of 450,000 residents are slated to live in what is now heavily rural east Lee and Hendry counties, largely bordered by State Roads 82, 80 and 29. And there's housing developments galore on the horizon.

LSI Cos. has activity out that way, just wrapping up last week the brokering of about 40 LaBelle area acres in the Helms Road corridor near Walmart involving a $1.5 million purchase by Pulte Home Company, which is involved in developing neighborhoods.

And it also began marketing 25 Alva area acres for $1.1 million last week at 22341 Palm Beach Blvd., about halfway between Lee County's State Road 31 and Hendry County's State Road 29, touting it as great investment potential for future commercial and residential growth.

Right now, its zoning allows 1 dwelling unit per acre, and that access from State Road 80 can be granted via an agricultural access permit, according to LSI.

In the Know: Within what's known as the Unbuilt Triangle, Pulte Home Company just purchased 40 acres (shown in yellow box) in the LaBelle area's Helms Road corridor off State Road 80 for $1.5 million. Just above that yellow line is a Walmart. LSI Cos. was the broker.

How many homes are in Lee County's development pipeline?

With all the talk of all the growth headed to the Unbuilt Triangle, some were wondering what's going on overall in Lee County.

Along with the Triangle, Lee is looking at big numbers.

"There's currently 86,000 homes in the development pipeline in Lee County," said John Talmage, the county's economic development director. "Population estimates came out (in March) ― it's 835,000 people. We've had 70,000 people since 2020, in three years. It's not hard to believe that (it'll be) 1 million people in eight years, nine years."

To think that less than 100 years ago the entirety of Lee, Collier, Sarasota, Hendry, Charlotte and Glades had 40,580, according to the Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council. Today, it's 1.97 million including Collier just passing the 400,000 mark.

In the Know: The "Unbuilt Triangle" is largely undeveloped except for a few spots such as Lehigh Acres, where there's still lots of empty lots, and many residents there want more retail options. Major growth is on the way, according to research by Phil Fernandez.

In the Know: Virtual reality. Zipline. Translucent tubes. A lot of firsts for Great Wolf Lodge in Fla.

What about another potential massive Amazon site in Lee County?

Talmage had previously mentioned last year the possibility of Amazon expanding in Lee including perhaps adding a third major complex. So in the Know asked him about it when we connected.

But he said he had no new information to share publicly.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) grew up in Southwest Florida and has led Pulitzer Prize-winning efforts. He writes In the Know, one of USA TODAY Network's most read local news columns in the state. Support democracy. Subscribe to a newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: $6M beach villa cheapest on the Gulf; And when can I stay at Lani Kai?