What's the most expensive property sold in RI? April 27 real estate transactions

Two properties were sold for more than $4,000,000; property in Providence was sold for $4,700,000 while a Middletown property was sold for $4,625,000.

A home on Green End Avenue in Middletown sold for $3,000,000. Sitting on a 2.57 acre lot, the home has 3,396 square feet of living space. It has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

Commercial property on Hartford Avenue in Johnston recently sold for $2,400,000.

A Middletown home on Vaucluse Avenue sold for $2,300,000. It has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms with 4,167 square feet of living space on a .52 acre lot.

A Block Island home on Peckham Farm Road sold for $2,250,000. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, with 2,520 square feet of living space on a .87 acre lot.

A home on Green Hill Ocean Drive in South Kingstown sold for $2,215,000. It has two bedrooms and three bedrooms. It sits on a .76 acre lot and has 1,923 square feet of living space.

Attleboro

793 Newport Ave: Bill Vo and Trang Ngo of Attleboro to Junie Dessin, $420,000 on 04/09/2024

56 George St: Elizabeth E. and James I. Miller of Attleboro to Pharaoh Investment LLC, $320,000 on 04/11/2024

8 Mechanic St: Isaac Dewispelaere and Maria Reyes of Attleboro to 8 Mechanic St LLC, $858,000 on 04/12/2024

1396 County St: Michael Delmonico of Attleboro to Vincent Coppola and Claire Shock, $469,900 on 04/11/2024

45 Prescott St: Parker Rt and Jeffrey S. Parker of Attleboro to Amparo C. Nieves and Gabriel A. Benavides, $439,000 on 04/10/2024

2 James St: Raquel Maurice of Attleboro to Luis A. Galan and Karen A. Taborda, $670,000 on 04/08/2024

272 S Main St: Thatcher Brook LLC of Attleboro to Thacher Brook Realty LLC, $1,700,000 on 04/11/2024

43 Magnolia St Unit 4: Kamaria Powell of Attleboro to Anton Haughton, $235,000 on 04/08/2024

Barrington

425 Nayatt Rd: Bernard Kittner T and Marc Kittner of Barrington to Adeel Abbasi and Abbey J. Kaknes, $790,000 on 04/12/2024

7 Congress Rd: Modern Living LLC of Barrington to Farhana and Imran Momin, $590,000 on 04/12/2024

Block Island

1307 Peckham Farm Rd: Thomas J. and Sophie Murphy of Block Island to Block Island T and Karen G. Delponte, $2,250,000 on 04/12/2024

Bristol

1191 Hope St: Imran and Farhana Momin of Bristol to Roger and Denise Cheng, $575,000 on 04/12/2024

Burrillville

715 Central St: Anthony Carnevale of Burrillville to Mary-Frances Gagan, $330,000 on 04/15/2024

186 S Main St: Daggett Raymond S Est and Karen Daggett of Burrillville to Jeffrey Lace, $225,000 on 04/12/2024

446 Central St: Daniel T. and Lyza P. Lynch of Burrillville to John and Ann M. Aiello, $575,000 on 04/11/2024

219-221 North Rd: Jeanne I Rivet RET and Carol A. Drolet of Burrillville to Michael P. Hauser, $365,000 on 04/15/2024

115 Sherman Farm Rd: Midfirst Bank of Burrillville to Whm Capital LLC, $208,000 on 04/16/2024

1268 Hill Rd: Raymond J. and Susan J. Ferguson of Burrillville to Dennis and Michele L. Nanni, $218,000 on 04/11/2024

43 Mill Pond Rd Unit 43: Nancy L Rogers Ft and Joseph W. Roger of Burrillville to Amy and Celeste Nadien, $400,000 on 04/11/2024

Central Falls

92 Perry St: Constance A. White of Central Falls to Sayed Elsamman, $465,000 on 04/12/2024

Charlestown

W Willow Ln: Jeffrey C. and Catherie E. Hurley of Charlestown to James P. and Donna Carris, $15,957 on 04/16/2024

37 Cedar Rd: Paul A. Terek of Charlestown to Nicholas J. and Eillot M. Terek, $450,000 on 04/16/2024

Coventry

33 Linwood Dr: David L. Peyatt of Coventry to George Mandeville, $242,000 on 04/05/2024

11 Sunset Ave: Elevator Properties Inc of Coventry to Steven Whitney, $370,000 on 04/05/2024

1883 Flat River Rd: Jeffrey Ursillo of Coventry to Angelo M Raimondi T and Jessica D. Raimondi, $529,900 on 04/05/2024

32 Hazard St: Jennifer L. Estrella of Coventry to Ryan Andreoni, $195,000 on 04/05/2024

Pembroke Ln: Kathleen A. St Germain of Coventry to C & M Realty LLC, $100,000 on 04/08/2024

36 Meeting St: Larissa L. Gay of Coventry to Driven Realty LLC, $341,650 on 04/10/2024

39 Lane F: Minor John J Est and Constance I. Minor of Coventry to Robert J. Lang, $155,000 on 04/11/2024

43 Sheffield Ave: Pamela A Petrone Lt and Christine D. Huntley of Coventry to Robin Gardner, $360,000 on 04/09/2024

17 Paige Dr: Raymond E. King of Coventry to Glenn and Lillian M. Bautista, $360,000 on 04/12/2024

33 Leisure Way: Spenard Charlotte A Est and Jay A. Spenard of Coventry to Steven Damico, $38,000 on 04/11/2024

181 Acres Of Pine Rd: Stephen Farrell and Heather Silveira of Coventry to Londa Vadjinia, $377,500 on 04/08/2024

Cranston

1361 Hope Rd: 2639 Cap Invest LLC of Cranston to Four T S Invest LLC, $445,100 on 04/10/2024

52 Firglade Dr: Almy Fret and Judith A. Almy-Coutu of Cranston to Michael P. and Lindsey D. Webb, $490,000 on 04/10/2024

104 Wilbur Ave: Erin M. Testa of Cranston to Victoria Lafond, $385,000 on 04/08/2024

80 Crestwood Rd: Jamie Leach of Cranston to 156 Lambert St Rlty LLC, $450,000 on 04/11/2024

29 Sunset Ter: Marcus S. Rodriguez of Cranston to Griffin Shoemaker, $385,888 on 04/09/2024

45 Baldino Dr: Maria Richard of Cranston to Zoraya Marzan, $415,000 on 04/10/2024

111 Coolspring Dr: Michae L. Agnoli of Cranston to Daniel P. and Andrea M. Shea, $563,000 on 04/11/2024

16 Mallory Ct: Michael B. and Aline C. Mcdonough of Cranston to Vivian Vang, $445,000 on 04/08/2024

37 Tudor St: Natalie Burrows of Cranston to Casey Lazarek, $483,000 on 04/09/2024

164 2nd Ave: Saj LLC of Cranston to Christopher Gomez and Yennifer Gomez Toribo, $490,000 on 04/11/2024

42 Eilein Ave: Sheila M. Lagasse of Cranston to Hrant and Janet J. Khatchadourian, $507,500 on 04/11/2024

236 Wayland Ave: Wayland Rlty LLC of Cranston to Griffey Dev LLC, $370,000 on 04/11/2024

100 Westwood Ave: Zoraya Marzan of Cranston to Lisbeth H. and Margarita Rodriguez, $415,000 on 04/09/2024

132 Hoffman Ave Unit 115: Whalen Irt and Michelle G. Doliveira of Cranston to Julia Lesperance, $192,000 on 04/09/2024

Cumberland

9 Lyn Ct: Hidden Meadow Bldrs LLC of Cumberland to Domenica and Sarah Dinardo, $1,170,000 on 04/08/2024

60 David St: Robert A. and Susan M. Anderson of Cumberland to Pedro N. and Robin J. Paulo, $557,000 on 04/09/2024

4 Elmwood Dr: Robert Demers of Cumberland to Duy H. Doan, $490,000 on 04/08/2024

33 Owen Dr: Travers Cynthia L Est and Sheri L. Martelli of Cumberland to Joseph Nefaa and Saidie Sahyoun, $520,000 on 04/08/2024

1102 Hunting Hill Dr Unit 1102: Hunting Hill LLC of Cumberland to Venkata S. Thopalli and Hema R. Aduri, $529,900 on 04/08/2024

200 Heroux Blvd Unit 1004: Megan M. Macomber of Cumberland to Thavaguru Sakthivel, $356,000 on 04/12/2024

2970 Mendon Rd Unit 505: Remy L. Joseph and Claire Dumas of Cumberland to Nagaraja N. Bukke and Venkata D. Banavath, $330,000 on 04/12/2024

Dighton

2660 Horton St: Don A. Backlund of Dighton to Mark W. and Hannah Eckerson, $360,000 on 04/10/2024

East Greenwich

1335 High Hawk Rd: Daniel and Caitlin Marusak of East Greenwich to Michael B. and Kimberley E. Bowe, $900,000 on 04/12/2024

140 Tipping Rock Dr: Gsa Prop LLC of East Greenwich to Anthony M. and Marcie K. Felicio, $425,000 on 04/08/2024

255 Frenchtown Rd: Jieying Wang and Li Yuan of East Greenwich to Alvin Krishna and Minni S. Arumugam, $800,000 on 04/12/2024

78 Grand View Rd: Walter R. Donat and Lindsay E. Clark Donat of East Greenwich to James H. and Rosemary J. Morton, $555,000 on 04/12/2024

25 Wood Duck Ct: Wenkang Huang and Yixian Yan of East Greenwich to Ankur and Pallavi Pandey, $1,307,000 on 04/09/2024

135 Pine Glen Dr Unit 135: Esta Cohen RET and Esta Cohen of East Greenwich to Heidi S. and John D. Millea, $675,000 on 04/12/2024

672 East St Unit 4: Susan M. Malkin of East Greenwich to Palinski Flt and Brian L. Palinski, $540,000 on 04/12/2024

East Providence

186 2nd St: Anne E. Tierney and Gary Kiley of East Providence to Antonio and Dorren Albuquerque, $220,000 on 04/08/2024

64 Planet Ave: Daniel Decrescenzo of East Providence to Sandro A. Duenas and Maria V. Arias, $345,000 on 04/08/2024

Exeter

Nooseneck Hill Rd: Verrier Group LLC of Exeter to L&l Kendricks Hldg LLC, $110,000 on 04/16/2024

Fall River

2084-2086 Pleasant St: Americo and Regina Amaral of Fall River to 2084 Plesant St LLC, $900,000 on 04/12/2024

56 Frederick St: Carlos P. Campoverde of Fall River to Amy D. Gomes, $379,000 on 04/09/2024

40 Frederick St: Carlos P. Campoverde of Fall River to Casey Michalowski, $66,000 on 04/09/2024

638 Robeson St: Eduardo J. and Maureen M. Costa of Fall River to Kyle A. Marois, $577,500 on 04/11/2024

S Main St: Lucky Dog Holdings LLC of Fall River to Lucas Couto, $488,000 on 04/08/2024

Vale St: Robert W. and Babara J. Saraiva of Fall River to Vale St Rt and Richard P. Gagne, $40,000 on 04/08/2024

765 Madison St: Sheila Zitano of Fall River to Ryan C. Pacheco, $457,000 on 04/12/2024

579 Summit St Unit 1: Summit Landing LLC of Fall River to Amy Beauregard, $500,000 on 04/08/2024

Hopkinton

32 Canonchet Driftway: Kmw Consulting LLC of Hopkinton to Michelle Pelletier, $470,000 on 04/09/2024

985 Main St: Old Depot Square Llp of Hopkinton to Bannister & Sons LLC, $40,000 on 04/08/2024

Jamestown

37 Clarkes Village Rd: Gail M. Sheahan of Jamestown to Mark and Victoria Vandlik, $1,275,000 on 04/12/2024

Calvert Pl: Stoutenburgh RET and Richard B. Stotenburgh of Jamestown to Bradford D. and Susan M. Cerilli, $1,350,000 on 04/12/2024

Johnston

16 Susan Cir: Matthew Bourassa of Johnston to Kiersten I. and Justin T. Delaney, $581,000 on 04/11/2024

2200 Hartford Ave: Progressive Casualty Ins of Johnston to Bearbody Holdings LLC, $2,400,000 on 04/15/2024

Lincoln

New River Rd: Edgewood Developers LLC of Lincoln to Merrick Development Corp, $900,000 on 04/15/2024

15 Maria St: Ronald J. and Diane M. Rabczak of Lincoln to Samuel Morgan and Julie Mcternan, $555,000 on 04/11/2024

17 Boulevard Ave: Ronald Mercurio of Lincoln to Ri Proeprty Wire LLC, $250,000 on 04/11/2024

4 Pascale Dr: Seaview Realty LLC and Stephen Long of Lincoln to Sandra J. Morrissey, $595,000 on 04/12/2024

10 Cottage St: Sudheer Garikapati and Priyanka Alapati of Lincoln to Aaron J. Perez and Eliana Aimee, $585,000 on 04/12/2024

18 Ballou Ave Unit A: Daniel Fazak of Lincoln to Raul J. Bahena, $335,000 on 04/11/2024

107 Old River Rd Unit 139: Old River Rd Dev LLC of Lincoln to Richard and Michelle T. Barrette, $489,900 on 04/12/2024

107 Old River Rd Unit 142: Old River Rd Dev LLC of Lincoln to Robert A. and Susan M. Anderson, $489,900 on 04/10/2024

Middletown

72 Johnny Cake Hill Rd: Gg Properties LLC of Middletown to 7 Johnny Cake Hill LLC, $4,625,000 on 04/11/2024

1532 Green End Ave: Kathleen M. Redgate of Middletown to Gg Properties LLC, $3,000,000 on 04/12/2024

300 Vaucluse Ave: Michael J. and Jacqueline H. Mcvicker of Middletown to Diane I. Rooney, $2,300,000 on 04/12/2024

Prescott Point Condo Unit 6-4: Island View Partners LLC of Middletown to Philip J. and Robin L. Guy, $759,000 on 04/15/2024

Narragansett

79 W Bay Dr: Gary S. Vancini of Narragansett to Jennie Spurlock and Michael Rayfield, $775,000 on 04/08/2024

175 Bonnet Point Rd Unit E36: Susan A. Sullivan of Narragansett to Robert E. Procaccianti, $140,000 on 04/10/2024

320 Westmoreland St Unit E3: Vanita Srinivasa of Narragansett to Dina Cross, $435,000 on 04/11/2024

Newport

38 Dudley Ave: Blue Rock Dudley Ave LLC of Newport to David J. Melendez, $689,000 on 04/10/2024

23 Holland St: Carol Walker of Newport to Christopher J. and Kristen E. Cury, $1,000,000 on 04/12/2024

11 Simmons St: James and Kathryn Barry of Newport to Gregory Leite and Anne M. Last, $600,000 on 04/12/2024

7 Bull St: Laurel B. Dowding of Newport to Seth G. and Christine L. Greenia, $1,300,000 on 04/12/2024

Tews Ct: Luke C. and Cynthia J. Murray of Newport to Blueport Cottage 2 LLC, $475,000 on 04/12/2024

1117 Capella S Unit 1117: Everett H. and David S. Greene of Newport to Ferraro Family Newport LL, $737,500 on 04/12/2024

North Attleboro

93-95 Fisher St: G Florian of North Attleboro to Frarncisco Palmarin, $530,000 on 04/09/2024

240 Towne St: Michael Franco of North Attleboro to Michelle and Timothy Nordbeck, $370,000 on 04/12/2024

50 Monticello Dr: Normand Baril Jr & D Lt and Normand Baril of North Attleboro to Nicholas Varadian, $550,000 on 04/12/2024

156 Raymond Hall Dr: Spring Hill Homes LLC of North Attleboro to Ryan Mcdermott and Jessica L. Mahoney, $795,000 on 04/12/2024

68 N Washington St Unit 217: Melvin S. and Karen J. Henriksen of North Attleboro to Kellie Cox, $255,000 on 04/12/2024

North Kingstown

169 Eastwick Rd: Jeffrey A. and Tedessa L. Doff of North Kingstown to Michael D. and Abby E. Margolis, $875,000 on 04/15/2024

4 Glendale Cir: Mesorbian Darleen My Est and Cristina M. Cummings of North Kingstown to Karen Ross, $603,000 on 04/10/2024

88 Featherbed Ln: Michael R. and Diane R. Gerzevitz of North Kingstown to Jenny G. Murphy, $765,000 on 04/15/2024

11 Ipswich Blvd: Reynolds Farm Res Dev LLC of North Kingstown to Diane R. and Michael R. Gerzevitz, $481,000 on 04/15/2024

40 Joseph Ct Unit 40: Salsam Pro LLC of North Kingstown to Donald E. Gaskin, $840,000 on 04/10/2024

North Providence

948 Charles St: 948 Charles LLC of North Providence to Mohammad R. and Mohammad Y. Kattan, $625,000 on 04/08/2024

110 Angell Ave: Mary L. Ferreira of North Providence to Method Invest Grp LLC, $375,000 on 04/08/2024

72 Thelma St: Vincent A. Poirier of North Providence to Willian L. Campos, $319,000 on 04/09/2024

North Smithfield

20 Gilfillan Rd: Daniel J. and Donna J. Mcneil of North Smithfield to Ethan Debassio and Kendra Martins, $490,000 on 04/08/2024

1544 Providence Pike: Phillip A. Larson and Kimberly Ray-Larson of North Smithfield to Donna Mcneill, $345,000 on 04/09/2024

Pawtucket

172 Pine St: Allied Invetsments LLC of Pawtucket to 3 Harbor Holdings LLC, $525,000 on 04/15/2024

194 Harrison St: Amc Pro LLC of Pawtucket to Fardad Delhim, $200,000 on 04/10/2024

91 Slater St: Amc Pro LLC of Pawtucket to Fardad Delhim, $220,000 on 04/10/2024

4 Kenilworth Way: Ann W Norton RET and Ann W. Norton of Pawtucket to David Ross, $561,000 on 04/10/2024

389 Glenwood Ave: Blue Water Realty LLC of Pawtucket to D& A Properties LLC, $600,000 on 04/11/2024

106 Sayles Ave: Justin E. Cappelletti and Emily Baum of Pawtucket to Maria T. and Jsolein Pitard, $575,000 on 04/12/2024

Oneida St: Leonard Ft and Charles Altonian of Pawtucket to Charles Altonian, $300,000 on 04/16/2024

84 Marbury Ave: Morgan J. Hubbard and Alicja U. Kreczko of Pawtucket to Joshua B. Mckinnon and Joanna M. Glanz, $890,000 on 04/10/2024

45 Denver St: Rabi Shrestha and Nancy Varnes of Pawtucket to Kelly Munoz and Gloria Castrillion, $480,000 on 04/15/2024

94 Japonica St: Taj Residences LLC of Pawtucket to Edimilson M. Moreno, $675,000 on 04/11/2024

111 Carter Ave: Tormey Margaret E Est and Arlene Violet of Pawtucket to Rogerio G. and Susan Do Carmo, $357,000 on 04/12/2024

74 Moaloon St: Ullmann John H Est and John E. Ullman of Pawtucket to Jaosn A. Piva, $315,000 on 04/11/2024

807 Main St: William E. and Crytal M. Feigel of Pawtucket to Lig Relaty LLC, $330,000 on 04/16/2024

728 Beaverage Hill Ave Unit 14: Kellie Mcdowell of Pawtucket to Jose Cirino and Aida Nazario, $200,000 on 04/10/2024

50 Carnation St Unit B10: Latonya D. Jefferson and Suzanne Gordon of Pawtucket to Richard Lataille, $140,000 on 04/15/2024

Portsmouth

79 Durling Ave: Jean Murphy of Portsmouth to Patricia A. Murphy, $600,000 on 04/11/2024

160 Cromwell Dr: Robert S. and Corinne A. Edenbach of Portsmouth to Joshua and Jessica Mchale, $1,125,000 on 04/10/2024

Providence

11 Bowden St: 2012 Ii LLC of Providence to Eduardo J. Rivera, $237,500 on 04/10/2024

50 Ashburn St: 50 Ashburn LLC of Providence to Bryan and Mindy Lamberton, $310,000 on 04/08/2024

N/A: 96 Dupont Drive LLC of Providence to Prime Storage Dupont Dr P, $13,817 on 04/05/2024

45 Harmony Dr: Adeline R. Bossone of Providence to Zarnie R. Salmon, $356,500 on 04/11/2024

238-240 Althea St: Althea Investments LLC of Providence to Bartolo C. Crtez and Irma Lopez, $650,000 on 04/05/2024

50 Armington Ave: Amirs Investments LLC of Providence to Wilbel Abreu and Luis T. Perez-Liriano, $100,000 on 04/05/2024

62 Walsh St: Ana Talo Constrution E In of Providence to Pamira Fonseca, $100,000 on 04/09/2024

82 Bradley St: Anita M. Bench of Providence to Rachel A. Gomes, $375,000 on 04/05/2024

35 Orchard Ave: Anthony F. Roscitt of Providence to Mark W. Mcgauley and Leslie A. Sutton, $4,700,000 on 04/05/2024

50 Ashburn St: Bryan and Mindy Lamberton of Providence to 50 Ashburnton LLC, $340,000 on 04/08/2024

71 Celle St: Capital Assoc Iii Rigp of Providence to Perez Construction LLC, $60,000 on 04/08/2024

15 Roanoke St: Carol A. Fabbri of Providence to Francisco Cruz, $150,000 on 04/16/2024

32 Gilmore St: Caroline L. Daly of Providence to Commodore Communitie Sllc, $599,900 on 04/05/2024

19 Rosedale St: Cheangs Realty LLC of Providence to Marilyn N. Castro and Edwin J. Castro-Beltran, $600,000 on 04/12/2024

40 Stimson Ave: Daniel H. and Robin H. Ruder of Providence to John A. and Susanna Bertuzzi, $1,570,000 on 04/12/2024

304 Pearl St: Daniel R. Ike and Ann L. Patterson of Providence to Sonya G. Thorne, $660,500 on 04/15/2024

45-R Yale Ave: Deidra A. and Jehu M. Leconte of Providence to Elizabeth and Michael Vice, $325,000 on 04/11/2024

32 Cambridge St: Elba Reyes of Providence to Carolin Y. Romero, $510,000 on 04/09/2024

95 Walwright St: Equi Max LLC of Providence to Edgae G. Almeida, $290,000 on 04/16/2024

140 Petteys Ave: Francisco Cruz of Providence to Stephanie Hongamanivanh, $570,000 on 04/05/2024

42 Dorothy Ave: Glen A. and Janice M. Gasper of Providence to Miriam Rubin, $525,000 on 04/16/2024

242 Adelaide Ave: Heriberto Suarez of Providence to Ysidra A. Acosta-Fernandez and Eduaro A. Rosa-Martinez, $630,000 on 04/16/2024

8 Amy St: Joel M. Sousa of Providence to Samuel Elliot, $699,900 on 04/11/2024

148 Superior St: Jonathan Depina of Providence to Alejandro D. Tobon, $405,000 on 04/10/2024

47 Whitier Ave: Juan Aguilar of Providence to Josue A. Asiacio, $530,000 on 04/15/2024

28 Felix St: Karla D. Anez of Providence to Glendina Ducan, $569,000 on 04/15/2024

316 Hawkins St: Kimberly and Nicholas Dagnillo of Providence to 714 Realty LLC, $400,000 on 04/05/2024

26 Herschel St: Kmsa LLC of Providence to Christina Jossaint, $405,000 on 04/12/2024

190 Oconnell St: Loannis LLC and Sky Properties LLC of Providence to Nelvin A. Tejada-Minaya and Yamel L. Mora-Hamilton, $590,000 on 04/10/2024

24 Mount Pleasant Ave: Lv LLC of Providence to Xiaoqi Zhou, $605,000 on 04/11/2024

13 Marconi St: Lynette Alvarez of Providence to Melissa Gonzlaes, $370,000 on 04/05/2024

N/A: Matthew T. and Danielle Donovan of Providence to Cecilia S. Und-Aspang, $534,000 on 04/11/2024

30 Danby St: Michael Leblanc of Providence to Nunu Invetsments LLC, $150,000 on 04/10/2024

11 Plum St: Michael Mejia of Providence to Brian R. Marzilli, $415,000 on 04/12/2024

346 Branch Ave: Michelle Bucci of Providence to Andres R. Restrepo and Lina C. Lopez, $475,000 on 04/12/2024

45 Croyland Rd: Miuel Cruz of Providence to Alexka R. Torres and Alvaro A. Arriaza, $580,000 on 04/12/2024

573-575 Academy Ave: Molly K. Breen of Providence to Martin Carolan, $320,000 on 04/05/2024

24 Lecia Dr: New Eng Pro Cleanres LLC of Providence to Betty Quinonez, $500,000 on 04/16/2024

345 Sharon St: Sean Bilodeau and Caroline Schnell of Providence to Jonathan J. Lane and Jenny Quilty, $475,000 on 04/10/2024

53 Sterling Ave: Smart Homes LLC of Providence to Sterling Providence LLC, $740,000 on 04/12/2024

162 Oconnell St: Socie Rlty Of Providence of Providence to A Production Studios LLC, $450,000 on 04/12/2024

169 Cumberland St: Sv Invetsments LLC of Providence to Jackson Oisamaiye, $455,000 on 04/15/2024

1035 Atwells Ave: Valenzulas General Const of Providence to Xiaoyan Zhang, $590,000 on 04/15/2024

156 Putnam St: Venturcap Inv Grp Ii Inc of Providence to Pinecrest Holdings LLC, $1,043,250 on 04/10/2024

29 Mastson Ave: Venturcap Inv Grp Ii Inc of Providence to Pinecrest Holdings LLC, $71,500 on 04/10/2024

227 Ohio Ave: Vicioso Homes LLC of Providence to Keynes Desir, $395,000 on 04/08/2024

148 Superior St: Vigil Investment Prop LLC of Providence to Jonathan Depina, $365,000 on 04/10/2024

44 Messer St: William N. and Kelly C. Taylor of Providence to Madelyn Macfarlane and Bryan Stovall, $756,000 on 04/11/2024

45 Parkway Ave: William Vigneau and Brian Conway of Providence to Nathan P. and Kathleen J. Edgar, $360,000 on 04/10/2024

110 Bursh Hill Rd: Wisdom Propertie Sllc of Providence to Erica F. Alicea and Jose C. Ortiz, $456,000 on 04/05/2024

274 S Main St Unit 39: Bruna Bucacci of Providence to Chia C. Chen, $285,000 on 04/05/2024

98 Evergreen St Unit 3: Christopher J. Browining of Providence to Demetrio R. and Ashley B. Romero, $402,000 on 04/12/2024

25 Devereux St Unit 217: Donato A. and Theresa E. Paolucci of Providence to Nathan T. Smith, $175,000 on 04/10/2024

218-220 Howell St Unit 3: Dool Enterprisesllc of Providence to David Giza, $417,000 on 04/12/2024

8 Bosworth St Unit 1A: Jackeline Diaz and Stanley Kubis of Providence to Zachary Promisel, $238,000 on 04/16/2024

539 Lloyd Ave Unit 7: Jessica S. Buckley of Providence to Abbas Milani and Mohadeseh Salari, $335,000 on 04/12/2024

14 Imperial Pl Unit 504: Jessica Yoon of Providence to Joshua A. Davis and Alison M. King, $615,000 on 04/11/2024

24 Susnet Ave Unit D: Jonathan Bachiochi of Providence to Alexander J. Veitch, $331,000 on 04/08/2024

31 Devereux St Unit 212: Jose L. Pajares of Providence to Blake C. and Brina J. Reale, $230,000 on 04/05/2024

176 Medway St Unit 176: Kevin and Susan E. Howe of Providence to Jane A Haueisen T and Jane A. Haueisen, $706,000 on 04/15/2024

26 Grafton St Unit 1: Shannon M. Thomson of Providence to Venubabu Kunamneni and Udayalaskshmi Meka, $300,000 on 04/05/2024

274 S Main St Unit 26: Stephen Neto of Providence to Helen Qiu, $329,000 on 04/12/2024

Rehoboth

497 Tremont St: Ashley and John Gauthier of Rehoboth to Jason and Samantha Towner, $230,000 on 04/12/2024

Ledge Hill Rd Lot 2: Gary Mello of Rehoboth to Maxwel M. De Paula, $235,000 on 04/11/2024

98 Reynolds Ave: Shaw L. Roias of Rehoboth to Mario Lopo, $125,000 on 04/12/2024

Richmond

17 Drake Dr: Eric F. and Jill E. Milton of Richmond to Robert L. and Cheryl A. Corrente, $665,000 on 04/08/2024

298 Hillsdale Rd: Potter Nancy A Est and Cristina E. Bettez of Richmond to Carl and Christina Morlock, $415,000 on 04/10/2024

10 Red Oak Dr: Sarah J. Daley and Cameron F. Andrews of Richmond to Gourav Patil and Sharon Iype, $600,000 on 04/12/2024

Scituate

3 Spruce Dr: Jeffrey M. and Karin Gauvin of Scituate to John J. and Kimberly A. Angell, $460,000 on 04/11/2024

106 Ashland Rd: Kenneth and Irene B. Rossi of Scituate to Daniel F. and Nicole M. Dimaio, $567,500 on 04/11/2024

Harmony Rd: Paul G. and Patricia A. Rivard of Scituate to Ryan and Amanda Maslar, $210,000 on 04/10/2024

Seekonk

10 Rye St: Angel G. Ortiz of Seekonk to Tracy Blackburn, $532,500 on 04/12/2024

34 Hammond St: Heritage Rlty Ent LLC of Seekonk to Lisa A. Benetti-Moore and Anthony M. Moore, $200,000 on 04/12/2024

291 Chestnut St: Heritage Rlty Ent LLC of Seekonk to Michael B. and Joanna Messore, $200,000 on 04/12/2024

315 Woodland Ave: Howitt 2002 Family Lp of Seekonk to Paul Gouras, $390,000 on 04/11/2024

11 William Ave: Jeanne and Wayne Bell of Seekonk to Perry Lynch and Anha J. Soucy, $590,000 on 04/12/2024

Smithfield

7 Russell Ln: Joseph Andujar of Smithfield to Pamela Denomme, $425,000 on 04/12/2024

Smith Ave: Paul & Ruth Hanaway Irt and Deborah J. Boyle of Smithfield to Anthony C. Martin, $510,000 on 04/08/2024

42 Whipple Rd: Rmac T and Us Bank Na of Smithfield to Kevin Ocampo, $272,500 on 04/12/2024

Somerset

331 Enterprise Dr: Joyce A. and Mark M. London of Somerset to Tyler Chace and Rebecca Rushton, $445,000 on 04/12/2024

413 Almy Rd: Neil T. and Lori A. Melker of Somerset to Catherine M. Placido, $459,000 on 04/11/2024

227 Mount Hope Rd: Pettis-Rounds M A Est and Patricia Shannahan of Somerset to Todd Simonds and Jessica M. Pavao, $545,000 on 04/12/2024

South Kingstown

24 Green Hill Ocean Dr: 24 Green Hl Ocean Dr LLC of South Kingstown to Aimee N. Corvino, $2,215,000 on 04/10/2024

51 Vespia Ln: 5 Abuilders LLC of South Kingstown to Jane A. Genesi, $709,900 on 04/11/2024

62 Half Moon Trl: Aura M Brubeck RET and Michael Tanca of South Kingstown to Ara Vartanian and Michael S. Varadian, $1,005,000 on 04/11/2024

83 Greenwood Dr: Gersuny Helene W Est and Laura R. Crowley of South Kingstown to Spencer Leary, $502,147 on 04/12/2024

Arrow Head Trl: H2o Invest LLC of South Kingstown to Kimberly Fry, $20,000 on 04/10/2024

29 Peckham Ave: Jutras E Mckenna Est and Sheila Oneill of South Kingstown to Levon Kasparian, $680,000 on 04/11/2024

1802 Mooresfield Rd: Marisa L. Corley of South Kingstown to Lewis J. Roebuck, $335,000 on 04/11/2024

Swansea

26 Wendell St: Fcf Properties LLC of Swansea to Nicholas Gagnon and Sarah Leclerc, $520,000 on 04/12/2024

276 Dillon Ln: Lillian E Paul T and Carol A. Viveiros of Swansea to Gervasio Raposo and Christine M. Prevost, $470,000 on 04/08/2024

Tiverton

81 Stone Church Rd: Arthur Mello RET and Arthur Mello of Tiverton to David Duarte, $309,000 on 04/15/2024

39-43 Main Rd: Jonathan A. Cottreli of Tiverton to Main Rd Fireworks Rlty LL, $635,000 on 04/16/2024

31 Reed St: Molly Cote of Tiverton to Vincent Newcomb, $477,500 on 04/15/2024

44 Blue Jay St: Russell J. and Chistine O. Motta of Tiverton to Diane M. and Teresa J. Silvia, $330,000 on 04/10/2024

Indian Grass Cir: Sandywoods Land TLLC of Tiverton to Jska LLC, $110,000 on 04/16/2024

53 Topsail Dr Unit 53: Bernice S Laporte Lt and Nancy Vignola of Tiverton to Thomas J. Gavick and Louise P. Govlick, $879,000 on 04/16/2024

Warren

22 Pennsylvania Ave: Ac Const LLC of Warren to Andrew Soares, $495,000 on 04/11/2024

44 Arlington Ave: Desiree Costa of Warren to Christopher R. Cabral, $315,000 on 04/12/2024

Warwick

61 Calderwood Dr: Betsy H. Cushman of Warwick to Mark B. Stillson, $370,059 on 04/09/2024

219 Canfield Ct: Beverly J. and Timothy A. Sturdahl of Warwick to Sintra Seven LLC, $200,437 on 04/11/2024

201 Edgehill Rd: Christopher J. and Kristen K. Daigneault of Warwick to Lindsay A. Laurie, $465,000 on 04/11/2024

394 Sargent St: Desired Dev LLC of Warwick to Michael T. Garrepy, $382,500 on 04/08/2024

45 Adams St: Equity T Co Custodian of Warwick to Seth T. Oyler and Chantelle M. Ward, $445,000 on 04/10/2024

51 Terrace Ave: James P. and Alice E. Witaszek of Warwick to Driven Rlty LLC, $248,000 on 04/09/2024

29 Dayton Ave: John Mastrostefano of Warwick to Audrey Eloius and Gregory Holt, $460,000 on 04/11/2024

99 Benedict Rd: Lisa M. Thomas of Warwick to Melissa Eldridge, $550,000 on 04/08/2024

67 Wellington Ave: Lsf9 Master Participation and Us Bank TNa of Warwick to Justin Vildavs and Rachel Sprague, $375,000 on 04/10/2024

166 Wriston Ave: Michael Casperson of Warwick to Christopher J. Diffley, $362,500 on 04/10/2024

23 Princeton Ave: Payano LLC of Warwick to Antonio J. and Louise Carreiro, $530,000 on 04/08/2024

200 Metro Center Blvd Unit 6: Caig J. Watkinson of Warwick to Zachary Browning, $132,000 on 04/11/2024

100 Bellows St Unit 2: Complete Rlty Svcs LLC of Warwick to Ryan J. and Laura Johnson, $179,900 on 04/11/2024

West Greenwich

25 Pequot Trl: Cross Hldg LLC of West Greenwich to Michael Couto and Kyon M. Kim, $100,000 on 04/12/2024

58 Bailey Dr: Paula Guarino of West Greenwich to James F. and Frances Robson, $512,500 on 04/10/2024

West Warwick

129 Nottingham Dr: Christopher A. Geiser of West Warwick to Eric J. Foster, $470,000 on 04/16/2024

10 Fox Run Dr: Edward D. Cianci and Lucy W. Reid of West Warwick to Charles Lucier, $428,400 on 04/12/2024

33 Ethel St: George Mandeville of West Warwick to Ryan and Amanda Laflamme, $450,000 on 04/12/2024

5 Cottage St: James E. Carr of West Warwick to Matthew Byington, $269,900 on 04/15/2024

20 Carlton Pl: Joshua C. and Amanda R. Hunter of West Warwick to Eric Gadoury, $335,000 on 04/15/2024

105 Tower Rd: Krystina M. and Elyssa A. Pezza of West Warwick to Meliisa R. Bubois and Michael K. Barrett, $443,000 on 04/10/2024

1676 Main St: Willaim P. Adams of West Warwick to Luis M. Batres-Escobar, $418,000 on 04/12/2024

66 Epworth Ave: William P. Adams of West Warwick to Kyleah Benton, $441,150 on 04/10/2024

38 Cowesett Ave Unit 23: Zeke Aubin of West Warwick to Yongfu Piao, $144,000 on 04/12/2024

Westerly

13 Top St: Andrew J. Gervasini of Westerly to David J. and Rene Felker, $390,000 on 04/15/2024

14 Rock Ridge Rd: Dina A. Cross of Westerly to Matthew Penick and Jessica Cherenza, $730,000 on 04/11/2024

38 Pleasant St: Franklin and Carol A. Diroma of Westerly to Bannon House LLC, $825,000 on 04/16/2024

79 Potter Hill Rd: Janice M. Buck and Bonnie J. Langlois of Westerly to Kjell Ingebretsen, $305,000 on 04/10/2024

9 Hillview Dr: Jurgen and Jun M. Kleist of Westerly to Dennis and Daniela Shea, $445,350 on 04/16/2024

3 Clam Shell Dr: Patricia A White Irt and Cheryl A. Woods of Westerly to Edward J. and Beth W. Sadloski, $400,000 on 04/10/2024

14 Juniper Ave: Starlight Pro Mgmt LLC of Westerly to Linda D. Ehrenfels, $750,000 on 04/15/2024

Westport

196 American Legion Hwy: Noreen E. Hart and Kathleen Encarnacao of Westport to Justin Castanho and Lori A. Cabral, $433,000 on 04/09/2024

Woonsocket

85 Sunnyside Ave: Aayv LLC of Woonsocket to Roberte Augustin and Wadnel Joly, $430,000 on 04/15/2024

631 Bernon St: Beauchemin Designs Inc of Woonsocket to Danielle and Kenny Ortiz, $427,342 on 04/12/2024

45 Libbeus St: Chamberlain Marie E Est and Lloyd R. Gariepy of Woonsocket to Tims Roofing & Siding LLC, $185,000 on 04/15/2024

18 Clark Ct: Craig P. and Karen A. Presbrey of Woonsocket to Marchionte Holdings LLC, $142,500 on 04/11/2024

483 Harris Ave: Emmett Ft and William E. Emmett of Woonsocket to Michael J. Nerney and Mark C. Robinson, $234,550 on 04/11/2024

103 Hamlet Ave: Jailton Carvalho-Pereira of Woonsocket to Naika Clergeau, $570,000 on 04/09/2024

73 Macarthur Rd: Justin and Kayla Vannier of Woonsocket to Matthew Duffy and Marisa Colombo, $357,500 on 04/12/2024

18 Clark Ct: Marchionte Holdings LLC of Woonsocket to Ajm Prop Holdings LLC, $175,000 on 04/11/2024

239 6th St: Patrick Mcdonald of Woonsocket to Isai and Grace Vazquez, $320,000 on 04/16/2024

5 Alice Ave: Tavell D. Yon and Desire Rodrigues of Woonsocket to Katherine M. Lopes, $450,000 on 04/09/2024

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI real estate transactions: What homes sold, for how much and to whom