What's the most expensive property sold in RI? April 13 real estate transactions

Commericial properties in and around Rhode Island went for the big money this week. On Concord Street in Pawtucket, the property was sold for $7,300,000, while commerical property on Frank Mossberg Drive in Attleboro sold for $4,890,238. Property on Chases Lane in Middletown went for $3,000,000.

An apartment on Rhode Island Avenue in Newport sold for $2,013,000. The unit has 2,293 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There's a private patio and an elevator to the shared rooftop with views of Newport.

A total of 14 properties in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts sold for more than $1,000,000.

Attleboro

9 Jefferson St: Brian Mota of Attleboro to Mehdi Behroozi, $475,000 on 03/25/2024

32 Clayton Ave: Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb4 and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc of Attleboro to Thomas Lebanc, $340,000 on 03/28/2024

42 Frank Mossberg Dr: General Metal Finishing L of Attleboro to Tenet Equity Funding Spe, $4,890,238 on 03/28/2024

15 Colchester Dr: Kelly M. Achin of Attleboro to Lucinda P. Fidalgo, $655,000 on 03/25/2024

21 Solomon St: Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC of Attleboro to Walid Darwich, $355,591 on 03/27/2024

15 Rounds Pl: Solaris Homes LLC of Attleboro to Northpoint Dev LLC, $193,500 on 03/29/2024

70 Emory St: Uttara G Bimani T and Uttara G. Bimani of Attleboro to Sturdy Health Fndtn Inc, $500,000 on 03/26/2024

35 Peck St: Whm Capial LLC of Attleboro to Dauphine and Venante Remy, $460,500 on 03/29/2024

36 River Dr: William Leach T and Donna L. Stomberg of Attleboro to Jessica Parker and Paul Bergeron, $310,000 on 03/29/2024

180 S Main St Unit 12: James J. Bauer of Attleboro to Primrose J. Boynton, $245,000 on 03/29/2024

109 Maple St Unit A4: Jennifer L. Brookes of Attleboro to Donna L. Marcotte, $200,000 on 03/29/2024

1284 County St Unit 16: Michele L. Silveira of Attleboro to Vinus Patel, $512,500 on 03/27/2024

Barrington

43 Lincoln Ave: Nathaniel M. Risteen and Suzanne D. Schierson of Barrington to Adrian R Burke T and Adrian R. Burke, $500,000 on 03/28/2024

628 County Rd: Ri Property Wire LLC of Barrington to Catherine and Silvere Iste, $519,000 on 04/01/2024

140 Sowams Rd: Ronald A. and Kathleen M. Kwolek of Barrington to Andrew and Lisa Conrad, $805,976 on 04/01/2024

Bristol

101 Gibson Rd: 1st Tee Real Estate LLC of Bristol to Jonathan and Erin Bott, $779,000 on 03/29/2024

92 King Philip Ave: Harold J. and Rebecca C. Garner of Bristol to L&t Pro LLC, $535,000 on 04/01/2024

14 Fales Rd: Hilda M. Braz of Bristol to Scott M. and Jessica Perry, $685,000 on 03/29/2024

49 Foxhill Ave: Tobin Jennifer M Est and Nell Melanson of Bristol to James T. and Antia Weldon, $401,000 on 03/28/2024

Burrillville

45 Collins Taft Rd: Alan W. Dumais of Burrillville to Jacob J. Robinson, $330,000 on 03/28/2024

10 Bluff Rd: Cornelius Albrechi of Burrillville to Jason and Paulina Tran, $650,000 on 04/02/2024

1588 Wallum Lake Rd: Gordon J. and Tammy L. Mcclure of Burrillville to Clayton and Haley Saxton, $475,000 on 03/29/2024

34 Marion Ave: Tracy Lee of Burrillville to Rarndy Collins, $365,000 on 03/28/2024

Central Falls

781-783 Broad St: Albertina B. Cardoso of Central Falls to Miguel A. Callejas, $260,000 on 03/29/2024

753 Dexter St: All Prop Mgmt LLC of Central Falls to Jose A. Pineda Ardon, $510,000 on 03/27/2024

10 Acorn St: Edgar G. Almeida of Central Falls to Md Semedo Rlty LLC, $320,000 on 03/29/2024

62 Fuller Ave: Ferreira Ft and Grace Ferreira of Central Falls to Antonio Gonzalez-Chavajay, $325,000 on 03/27/2024

114 Lincoln Ave: Humberto Santa of Central Falls to Westbriar Prop Inc, $270,000 on 03/29/2024

37 Fletcher St: Manuel S. Sanabria Pacheco of Central Falls to Jose E. Rustrian Gonzalez, $540,000 on 03/28/2024

97 Summer St: Taj Residences LLC of Central Falls to Jb5 Investments Cf1 LLC, $835,275 on 03/28/2024

Coventry

28 Ironwood Dr: Michael Lombardi of Coventry to Douglas Stracaluzi, $710,000 on 03/29/2024

11 Lantern Ln: Robert Chofay of Coventry to David Colacone and Elisa Baptista, $374,900 on 03/26/2024

5 Scenic Ridge Ct: Stephen P. Padula of Coventry to Robert J. and Sherri L. Crohan, $289,900 on 03/28/2024

Cranston

176 Gansett Ave: Eb Prop Inc of Cranston to 180 Gansett LLC, $295,000 on 03/25/2024

23 Rangeley Rd: Jordan A. and Anthony S. Votto of Cranston to Olga Frey, $492,055 on 03/27/2024

14-16 Mill St: Marsha A Bettez T and Stacy B. Ferrara of Cranston to Michelle Nicotera, $388,000 on 10/28/2022

52 Legion Way: Patricia H Gauthier Lt and Peter B. Wilbur of Cranston to Suor T. and Marin Yin, $337,500 on 03/25/2024

139 Ferncrest Ave: Peter J. Gagnon of Cranston to Heide Borgonovo and Evan Carroll, $400,000 on 03/25/2024

11 Castle Dr: Virginia L Talbot It and Rhonda L. Algiere of Cranston to Domenic A. and Gaetano D. Marabello, $449,900 on 10/24/2022

175 Hoffman Ave Unit 310: Ethan Ladouceur of Cranston to Bethany Goldberg, $311,000 on 03/26/2024

Cumberland

50 Governor St: Andre R. and Carol A. Bibeault of Cumberland to Heritage Bldrs LLC, $150,000 on 03/28/2024

35 Branch Ave: Jason V. Delgreco of Cumberland to Bhim S. and Neeti S. Rathor, $445,000 on 03/27/2024

4 Anvil Dr: Mark J. and Wanda I. Bulpitt of Cumberland to Cesar J. Invencion and Eileen Dignan, $737,500 on 03/29/2024

420 Minerva Ave: Nicholas J. Heidelberger of Cumberland to Aaron J. Ferri and Abigail D. Hernandez, $500,000 on 03/26/2024

20 Eddy St: Robert J. and Jennifer Dasilveira of Cumberland to Shane G. Reynolds and Alexia M. Furgere, $364,900 on 03/27/2024

6 Stream Dr: Vajiravelu Kabali Family and Sriram Vajiravelu of Cumberland to Thomas Litchi and Katharine Mcgahey, $597,750 on 03/25/2024

1101 Hunting Hill Dr Unit 1101: Hunting Hill LLC of Cumberland to Sitanshu Bakshi, $549,900 on 03/27/2024

Dighton

Somerset Ave: Dighton Centre LLC of Dighton to Thomas Fullen, $35,000 on 03/25/2024

Rowland Dr: Dolores A. Guglielmi of Dighton to Eric T. and Mark D. Gordon, $69,900 on 03/28/2024

780 Williams St: Elevator Properties Inc of Dighton to Nicholas Partridge, $495,000 on 03/25/2024

206 Lincoln Ave: Paul E Chevalier Ft and Paul E. Chevalier of Dighton to Awal LLC, $340,000 on 03/29/2024

East Greenwich

66 Wanton Shippee Rd: Thomas Marshall of East Greenwich to Christine M. and Steven M. Arcidiacono, $545,000 on 03/29/2024

East Providence

188 Walnut St: Ashley Goncalves of East Providence to Drw Prop LLC, $380,000 on 03/27/2024

30 Agawam Park Rd: Daniel D. and Paul D. Butler of East Providence to 30 Agawam Park LLC, $715,000 on 03/25/2024

1475 Pawtucket Ave: Edward Fitzgerald of East Providence to Zachary J. Langevin and Anthony W. Fondren, $620,000 on 03/22/2024

5 Harding Ave: Farhan A. Mustafa of East Providence to Edit Mello, $750,000 on 03/26/2024

21 Vista Dr: Geraldine M Crooks Irt and Kevin J. Crooks of East Providence to Alex Thibault and Emily Parsons, $435,000 on 03/28/2024

147 Glenrose Dr: James Duarte of East Providence to Ryan and Nicole Coggeshall, $445,000 on 03/28/2024

52 Vineyard Ave: Kenneth Botelho and Frederick W. Anderson of East Providence to Joseph Daluz, $340,000 on 03/26/2024

60 Read St: Makayla Degre and Daniel Dicarlo of East Providence to Marco A. Kaiser and Marco K. Aponte, $479,000 on 03/27/2024

70 Hoppin Ave: Paul J. and Savannah R. Santos of East Providence to Jacob and Abigail Kuntzleman, $410,000 on 03/28/2024

62 5th St: R J. Connelly of East Providence to Landis L. Cooper and Isaac R. Tolbert, $500,000 on 03/25/2024

91 Becker Ave: Refinement LLC of East Providence to Hailey Drobish and Paul Verissimo, $470,000 on 03/28/2024

78 6th St: Roque Pineda of East Providence to Demetrice D. Thomas, $485,000 on 03/28/2024

47 Faith St: Ryan M. and Nicole E. Coggeshall of East Providence to Victoria L. Sagar, $365,000 on 03/28/2024

150 Newport Ave: Vm Rlty Mgmt LLC of East Providence to Nadjarian Prop LLC, $600,000 on 03/27/2024

10 Redway Cir: Winifred H. Anderson and Susan G. Vitacolonna of East Providence to Erin E. Murray, $430,000 on 03/22/2024

23 Bullocks Point Ave Unit 8A: Stephanie A. Aquino of East Providence to Jennifer Frisch, $235,000 on 03/27/2024

Exeter

82 Evergreen Dr: Logan W. Pearce and Kristie D. Bridges of Exeter to Karen K. Shea, $490,000 on 03/27/2024

Fall River

66-70 Cedar St: Cheryl Renn of Fall River to Home Innova LLC, $386,000 on 03/29/2024

194 Mcgowan St: Costa FT and Jose F. Costa of Fall River to Kyle R. Oliveira, $600,000 on 03/29/2024

22 Flint St: Daniel Quintal and Brett Oconnor of Fall River to Ian Pineda, $530,000 on 03/26/2024

144 Herman St: Iida Arruda Irt and Natalie Gomes of Fall River to Emmanuela J. Baptiste and Isaac Moise, $415,000 on 03/28/2024

50 Johnson St: Paulo Saldanha of Fall River to Ermelinda Nezaj, $360,000 on 03/29/2024

903 Dwelly St: Ronald S. and Anna M. Duarte of Fall River to Kristopher Burris, $485,000 on 03/29/2024

Foster

77 Mount Hygeia Rd: Allison J. Fanning of Foster to Emily Xavier and Eric Dionne, $690,000 on 04/03/2023

69-69A Central Pike: Borders Farm Preserv Inc of Foster to Amanda Koohy and Matthew Veader, $507,500 on 03/25/2024

Gold Mine Rd: Bradford Gorham T 6 1 196 and Jane G. Gurzenda of Foster to Graham P. Bennett and Stephanie Tsigaridas, $55,000 on 04/17/2023

72 E Killingly Rd: Cormier Construction Inc of Foster to David R. and Brittany A. Borgeois, $525,000 on 03/04/2024

92 Johnson Rd: Eugene A. and Carol J. Mcelroy of Foster to Adam Charpentier, $557,000 on 03/11/2024

51 Moosup Valley Rd: Frank E. and Donna J. Dorothy of Foster to Jennifer L. Clark and Tyler J. Dorothy, $170,000 on 05/08/2023

Briggs Rd: Jason P. White of Foster to Frederick A. and Joelle T. Ferri, $529,000 on 03/09/2023

15 Plainfield Pike: Mako Enterprises LLC and 4 Seasons Property Servic of Foster to Jacqueline M. Noriega, $470,000 on 03/14/2024

Pierce Rd: Michael S. and Susan C. Barnes of Foster to William and Katie Mahoney, $132,000 on 03/30/2023

Harrington Rd: Ralph V. and Maria R. Izzi of Foster to James A. Mellors, $100,000 on 04/11/2023

Mount Hygeia Rd: Robert F. and Roberta Belanger of Foster to Cormier Construction Inc, $90,000 on 03/16/2023

Hartford Pike: Salvatore B. Moio of Foster to Raymond Fontenault and Donna Fonteneault, $15,000 on 12/12/2022

2-2A Plainfield Pike: Sandra Chaffee of Foster to Shawn M. Kenny, $389,900 on 03/13/2023

31 Foster Center Rd: Todd F. and Kelly J. Varatta of Foster to Julie Giangiulio, $525,000 on 04/24/2023

154 Foster Center Rd: Wendell E. Stockwell of Foster to Moss Home Solutions LLC, $140,000 on 03/18/2024

5 Boswell Trl: William C. and Linda K. Slader of Foster to Roberta Idone, $401,000 on 04/13/2023

109 Cucumber Hill Rd: William E. and Lori A. Modica of Foster to Joseph A. Dufresne, $150,000 on 04/20/2023

Glocester

128 Olney Keach Rd: Edward D. and Debra L. Servello of Glocester to Nicholas A. and Mary E. Reay, $450,000 on 03/28/2024

138 Gold Mine Rd: Nicholas A. and Mary E. Reay of Glocester to Eric N. Carvey and Amy M. Yu, $600,000 on 03/28/2024

Chopmist Hill Rd: Rlm Ii LLC of Glocester to Gloucester Town Of, $125,000 on 03/29/2024

8 Overlook Ln Unit 5: Ovelook Ridge LLC of Glocester to Patricia M. Hasapidis, $475,000 on 03/29/2024

12 Overlook Ln Unit 3: Overlook Ridge LLC of Glocester to Kimberly Doucette, $475,000 on 03/27/2024

Hopkinton

6 Overlook Dr: Alena F. Roy of Hopkinton to Justin K. Hayward, $446,500 on 03/27/2024

78 Spring St: Rosheed Faison and Erica Gordon of Hopkinton to Cole Sito and Erin Y. Logue, $480,000 on 03/25/2024

145 Kuehn Rd: Ryb Investment LLC of Hopkinton to Abigail and Andrew Wilczewski, $560,000 on 03/25/2024

Jamestown

Mast St: Akrk LLC of Jamestown to Piccon Mgmt LLC, $280,000 on 03/28/2024

178 Prospect Farm Rd: Jennifer and Matthew Kelly of Jamestown to John Mcgeachy Lt and John Mcgeachy, $815,000 on 03/27/2024

Johnston

5 Pembroke Ave: Agnes J Rawnsley RET and Agnes J. Rawnsley of Johnston to Juan C. Orellana and Gloria L. Heredia, $430,000 on 03/29/2024

1495 Hartford Ave: Carta Hld LLC and Ryja Investment LLC of Johnston to 266 Putnam Ave LLC, $1,775,000 on 03/27/2024

2 Camelot Cir: Cynthia King of Johnston to M&a Family Realty LLC, $272,500 on 03/28/2024

448 George Waterman Rd: Donna M Vacca T and Donna M. Vacca of Johnston to Derek S. and Shelby Sousa, $365,000 on 03/28/2024

3 Nicole Ln: Frank J. and Maryann Patenaude of Johnston to Arthur A. and Samantha A. Petteruti, $529,900 on 03/29/2024

Harrington Dr: Giuliano Frances S Est and Nourhan Sharif of Johnston to Chad Dellaporta, $375,000 on 04/02/2024

6 Apple Tree Ln: Joseph and Sarah H. Donfrancesco of Johnston to Edmund and Morgan Pierce, $430,000 on 03/29/2024

14 Woodlake Dr: Kenneth W. and Dagmar F. Thompson of Johnston to Evergreen Properties LLC, $900,000 on 04/01/2024

8 Falcon Crest Dr: Mazza Real Estate LLC of Johnston to Frank J. and Maryann Patenaude, $660,000 on 03/29/2024

3 Cindy Cir: Moss Home Solutions LLC of Johnston to Janet Matarese, $525,000 on 03/28/2024

103 Grand View Ave: Paul C. and Erin C. Troxell of Johnston to Jonathan Pesce, $384,000 on 04/01/2024

25 Riverside Ave: Sannie E. Rocheteau of Johnston to Taylor A. Chicoine and Brian A. Guevara, $405,000 on 03/28/2024

993 Hartford Ave: Vanessa Maldonado of Johnston to Juan R. Carcia and Gladys Orsini, $555,000 on 03/27/2024

31 Devereux Ave Unit 207: Steven and Jacquelyn Lawton of Johnston to Melanie K. and Alix St Franc, $280,000 on 04/01/2024

Lincoln

Jason Dr: Dig Investments LLC of Lincoln to Atiq U. Rahman and Saba Basith, $350,000 on 03/27/2024

132 Hendricks St: Five Star Ga LLC of Lincoln to Ef Realty LLC, $215,000 on 03/27/2024

15 Bernon Dr: Maria E Henderson RET and Maria E. Henderson of Lincoln to Donna M. Solywoda and Nicholas A. Sholtis, $720,000 on 04/01/2024

8 Bradford Dr: Nathan C. Carr of Lincoln to Stacey L. Mayer and Jesse P. Sampson, $595,000 on 04/01/2024

132 Hendricks St: Pnc Bank Na of Lincoln to Five Star LLC, $150,000 on 03/27/2024

48 Front St: Sowa Ft and C A. Sowa of Lincoln to Alexander B. Sowa, $490,000 on 04/01/2024

Jason Dr: We Dig Investments LLC of Lincoln to Pavel Patel, $400,000 on 03/28/2024

Middletown

6 North Dr: Flint Ralph H Est and Michael P. Flint of Middletown to Mark J. Nine, $715,000 on 03/28/2024

52 Pequot Ln: Mark and Annie R. Kurtz of Middletown to Johnathan R. and Magen M. Fair, $900,000 on 04/01/2024

384 Valley Rd: Mchahon Rita H Est and Teresa A. Mcmahon of Middletown to Stanley B. Delima, $480,000 on 11/23/2022

105 Chases Ln: Mmr LLC of Middletown to Aquidneck Acquisition LLC, $3,000,000 on 03/27/2024

Narragansett

10 Leonard Bodwell Rd: Kellen and Katherine Cooney of Narragansett to Peter A. and Jennifer L. Pellegrino, $1,072,500 on 03/25/2024

135 Saltaire Ave: Patricia A Newsham T of Narragansett to Mark C. and Patricia J. Garufi, $710,000 on 02/07/2023

1125 Point Judith Rd: Ryan H. Murray and Arianna Trano of Narragansett to Dante R Pennacchia RET and Dante R. Pennacchia, $647,000 on 03/29/2024

Newport

7-9 Dearborn St: Aleksei and Shannon E. Razsadin of Newport to Taj Residences LLC, $1,225,000 on 03/29/2024

2 Harvard St: Carlos A. and Stefanie L. Oliveira of Newport to Christopher B. Mandly, $775,000 on 03/27/2024

78 Rhode Island Ave: Deborah A. Byrnes of Newport to Harry W. Holt and Sarah P. Thacher, $2,013,000 on 03/26/2024

122 Bliss Rd: Edward P. Reynolds of Newport to Christine Weglowski, $310,295 on 03/29/2024

36 Friendship St: Emille Prosko of Newport to David and Felicia Purpura, $880,000 on 03/25/2024

America Goat Is Lot B20: Lisa Litner of Newport to Debra Krim, $350,000 on 03/28/2024

Marissa Way: Newport City Of of Newport to Triplett Quad LLC, $102,600 on 12/01/2022

20 Berkeley Ave Unit 5: John J. Gregoire and Carol A. Vilardi of Newport to Claude and Teya Dupuis, $470,000 on 03/28/2024

14 Pelham St Unit 11: Poor Rhino Comm LLC of Newport to Gary Eaton, $465,000 on 02/24/2023

519 Bellevue Ave Unit 2N: Susan Smith and Anne Duncan of Newport to Charles N. and Colleen Lynch, $910,000 on 03/28/2024

North Attleboro

290 Cumberland Ave: 131 Richard Ave LLC of North Attleboro to Youssef and Ruth Botros, $399,000 on 03/27/2024

460 High St: Beth A. Cosentino of North Attleboro to Stewart Dougherty and Hayley Ciarrocchi, $535,500 on 03/28/2024

28 Ryder Rd: Marylou Mcdermott of North Attleboro to Christopher R. and Sarah L. Lanctot, $604,500 on 03/25/2024

19 Church St Unit 4B: Beth C. Higgins of North Attleboro to Shamel N. Doujaiji, $230,000 on 03/27/2024

Al Pace Dr Unit B6: Michael A. Chabot of North Attleboro to Sachinkumar Shah and Yesha Vora, $300,000 on 03/27/2024

25 Elmwood St Unit 2: Rachael Desimone of North Attleboro to John W. Ciampa and Kirstin Barber, $300,000 on 03/29/2024

North Kingstown

Exeter Rd: Albert Family Lp of North Kingstown to Rd Pilesgrove LLC, $958,500 on 02/13/2023

306 Delano Dr: Anne M Cook RET and Anne M. Cook of North Kingstown to Michael G. and Kathleen H. Perreault, $1,078,000 on 03/28/2024

43 Northbriar Dr: Karen L Ponte T and Karen L. Ponte of North Kingstown to Colby O. Sawyer and Olivia N. Pettoni, $456,000 on 03/29/2024

461 Sylvan Ct: Kreg New Homes LLC of North Kingstown to Brian S. Snowden, $995,000 on 03/28/2024

806 Stony Ln: Noel P. Roby of North Kingstown to Nicholas and Maia Brown, $630,000 on 03/28/2024

41 Azalone Rd: Parkside Investmens LLC of North Kingstown to Marc Fain, $545,000 on 03/26/2024

63 Brown St: Walgreen Eastern Co Inc of North Kingstown to Agree Central LLC, $1,195,881 on 04/02/2024

15 Saw Mill Dr Unit 305: Jennifer P. Horsfield of North Kingstown to Melissa Cohen, $310,000 on 03/26/2024

North Providence

18 Patricia Dr: 401homebuyers LLC of North Providence to Julien Mcneary and Kelly A. Reese, $495,000 on 03/25/2024

81 Atlantic Ave: Daniel and Jennifer Amatore of North Providence to Jonathan and Tiffany Manheim, $400,000 on 03/28/2024

15 Lookout Ave: George and George Auslander of North Providence to Jean W. Nazaire and Anise N. Adonis, $480,000 on 03/28/2024

15 Fenway St: Vieira Richard Est and Leroy Vieira of North Providence to Robert C. and Linda V. Jordan, $270,000 on 03/25/2024

494 Woonasquatucket Ave Unit 119: 401homebuyers LLC of North Providence to Patricia Lithgoe, $315,000 on 03/26/2024

7 Timber St Unit 7: Casimiro Fret and Jose E. Casimiro of North Providence to Richard J. and Alyssa M. Panciocco, $360,000 on 03/29/2024

121 Forestwood Dr Unit 121: Dana R. Taglianetti of North Providence to Abiodun O. Oshiyemi, $320,000 on 03/29/2024

North Smithfield

7 Heroux Dr: Katherine Maclennan of North Smithfield to Thomas A. Rando and Lauren E. Chappell, $820,000 on 03/28/2024

440 Iron Mine Hill Rd: Lafayette Lt and Daniel E. Lafayette of North Smithfield to Ahmad M. Alsabagh, $379,000 on 03/29/2024

1204 Pound Hill Rd: Pines Events & Promotions of North Smithfield to Rpa Services LLC, $650,000 on 03/29/2024

1 Tupperware Dr Unit 314: Susan M Fortin T and Susan M. Fortin of North Smithfield to Tammy L. and Gordon J. Mcclure, $385,500 on 03/29/2024

Pawtucket

528 Lonsdale Ave: 41 Realty LLC of Pawtucket to Top Realty Inc, $240,000 on 11/03/2022

195 Oregon Ave: Atwood Properties LLC of Pawtucket to Linda Michaud, $327,400 on 02/13/2023

20 Pine St: Brian M. Thompson of Pawtucket to Sfl Investments LLC, $300,000 on 04/02/2024

93 Rosemont Ave: Carol A Breault Irt and David W. Breault of Pawtucket to Lisa F. Fonseca, $358,900 on 04/01/2024

577 Central Ave: Cross Holdings LLC of Pawtucket to Christina Rodriguez, $560,000 on 04/01/2024

62 Manistee St: David C. and Brenda L. Delude of Pawtucket to Christina M. Elkins, $400,000 on 04/02/2024

30 Sweet Ave: E J Jr M J Lacroix T and Diane L. Keaney of Pawtucket to Russell P. Bairos, $290,000 on 02/13/2023

15 Foster St: Earl O. and Simmone Emmott of Pawtucket to Jorge S. Lopes, $320,000 on 04/01/2024

50 Ordway St: Edgar Y. Molina of Pawtucket to Anna E. Ramian, $370,000 on 03/29/2024

77 Power Rd: Garal Real Estate LLC of Pawtucket to Cristin Bannister, $340,000 on 04/01/2024

22 Federal St: Joseph and Holly Gamba of Pawtucket to Michael and Kimberly G. Dent, $459,000 on 03/27/2024

131 Morris Ave: Kyla M. and Khalil M. Kalimullah of Pawtucket to Magdelena S. and Victor S. Barbosa, $541,000 on 03/27/2024

94 Cleveland St: Luis H. Florez of Pawtucket to David C. Coke and Stacey Dixon, $455,000 on 04/02/2024

292 Prospect St: Manuel E. and Maria C. Silva of Pawtucket to Orlando D. Nova, $405,000 on 02/13/2023

215 Kenyon Ave: Mary Bishop and Ann-Marie Widmann of Pawtucket to R&j Pro LLC, $250,000 on 04/01/2024

33 Burke St: Megan E. and Aldo M. Abreu of Pawtucket to Molly A. Smith, $352,500 on 03/27/2024

5 Anawan Rd: Patrick W. Wright of Pawtucket to Christina Marceau, $470,000 on 05/30/2023

925 Cottage St: Paul K. Dunham of Pawtucket to Luis A. Ayala, $366,000 on 02/13/2023

268 West Ave: Racionalison Cristao Fill of Pawtucket to 24 Bacon Ave LLC, $480,000 on 02/13/2023

301 Concord St: Scott R Rouisse Irt and John Murphy of Pawtucket to Fire Fund 2 301 Concord S, $7,300,000 on 10/18/2022

784 York Ave: Stanley L. Ginish of Pawtucket to Pacesetter Pro LLC, $200,000 on 03/29/2024

85 Wendell St: Stephen M. Malo of Pawtucket to Arnaldo A. Espinoza, $380,000 on 04/01/2024

220 Beverage Hill Ave: Tania Barros and Stefan Barbosa of Pawtucket to Tyler A. Graziano and Kayliehg C. Duplissa, $332,500 on 04/01/2024

179 Morris Ave: Virginia F. Lima of Pawtucket to Alexis J. Mejia-Perdomo, $460,000 on 02/13/2023

171 Dunnell Ave Unit 2: Dunnell Development LLC of Pawtucket to Khai Z. Sim, $339,900 on 03/28/2024

171 Dunnell Ave Unit 1: Dunnell Development LLC of Pawtucket to Lydia Boateng, $315,000 on 03/29/2024

95 Park Pl Unit 202: Manoj Ravikumar and Thrisha Kasula of Pawtucket to Marjorie S. Johnson, $185,000 on 03/29/2024

Portsmouth

1047 E Main Rd: Alexander C. and Brittany K. Fernandez of Portsmouth to Chad and Meredith Ryter, $615,000 on 03/28/2024

33 Long Shore Rd: Carrellas Arthur A Jr Est and Heather M. Boiani of Portsmouth to Second Wind Prop LLC, $1,200,000 on 07/17/2023

37 Sunset Hill Ave: Dale E. and June C. Shoemaker of Portsmouth to Bear And Duck Rt and Alan F. Medeiros, $200,000 on 10/24/2022

28 Redwood Rd: J O & A N Thayer Irt and Mark M. Thayer of Portsmouth to Abigail Heredia, $500,000 on 10/17/2022

39 Morningside Ln: Jennifer Taylor and Christopher A. Cortese of Portsmouth to Joseph B. Downing, $1,300,000 on 03/28/2024

61 Bancroft Dr: Kale LLC of Portsmouth to Joseph G. and Lauren W. Giacobbi, $265,000 on 07/17/2022

5 Bayside Ave: Kent A. and Nina S. Willever of Portsmouth to Lawrence Schwartz and Luisa Botero, $1,100,000 on 03/29/2024

61 Narragansett Blvd: King John W Jr Est and Maria C. Walsh of Portsmouth to Gary L. and Mary E. Hooks, $455,000 on 07/14/2023

Vanderbilt Ln: Patrick Walsh and Raphaela Diclemente of Portsmouth to John D Hamiltn T and John D. Hamilton, $700,000 on 03/29/2024

39 Cherokee Dr: Robert J. and Alyssa K. Cooper of Portsmouth to Seyfi Demirsoy, $610,000 on 03/29/2024

7 S Carnegie Beach Dr Unit 7: Newport Beach Club LLC of Portsmouth to A C & Theodore S Miazga L and Jeffrey T. Miazga, $600,000 on 10/24/2022

Providence

63 Cypress St: 63-65 Cypress St LLC of Providence to Victor and Teodora M. Alexander, $740,000 on 03/20/2024

100 Fountain St: Aaron Pollock of Providence to Phillip Rollins, $749,000 on 03/29/2024

73 3rd St: Amc Properties LLC of Providence to Werner Bargsten and Susan Schwarzwald, $729,400 on 03/28/2024

195 Mount Pleasant Ave: Benevides Catherine M Est and Lisa Breiner of Providence to Mariella R. Dasilva, $355,000 on 03/26/2024

143-145 Rushmore Ave: Bruno Alfaia of Providence to Michael D. Quinn and Illiana E. Solis, $430,000 on 03/29/2024

321 Chapman St: Camilla Crews of Providence to 533 Laurel Hill LLC, $350,000 on 04/03/2024

14 Pennsylvania Ave: Carmelo Payano and Venecia Mendez of Providence to Jospeh G. Anter, $265,000 on 03/29/2024

50 Hall St: Christian F. Vargas of Providence to Dorcas A. Dua and Meredith Boakye, $489,000 on 03/20/2024

6 Felix St: Church Of Go of Providence to Red Mustang Realty LLC, $200,000 on 04/01/2024

23 Concord St: Cunningham Helena O Est and Amanda M. Cote of Providence to Mike Williams, $258,000 on 03/29/2024

33 Lubec St: David A. and Donald J. Salvatore of Providence to Julia L. Gusman-Ogando and Bismark G. Ogando, $335,000 on 03/29/2024

54 E George St: David P. Craven and Daniels M. Ponte-Craven of Providence to 511 Angell LLC, $760,000 on 03/27/2024

10 Burleigh St: Denisse B. Herrera of Providence to Julio C. Espitia, $240,000 on 03/20/2024

222 Pleasant St: Diniz and Joana R. Dagraca of Providence to Alexander Macielak, $430,000 on 03/27/2024

201 Roosevelt Ave: Edgar J. Rosales of Providence to Josue Letran, $595,000 on 04/01/2024

55 Kossuth St: Edison Baez of Providence to David and Lauren Bigio, $522,000 on 03/27/2024

33 Case Ave: Eleven 1 Homes LLC of Providence to Flavia A. Albert, $350,000 on 04/02/2024

87 What Cheer Ave: Emmanuel J. Suggs of Providence to Brandon L. Robinson, $362,000 on 03/29/2024

4 Cloud St: Festus and Agnes D. Dokyi of Providence to G&j Investments LLC, $265,000 on 03/27/2024

111 S Angell St: Gardner Margaret A Est and Staphanie E. Gardener of Providence to Sarah and Ernest P. Morenon, $550,000 on 03/25/2024

36 Sheldon St: Gary A. Van-Zante and Leslie A. Myers of Providence to Elizabeth Yarina and Richard Tourtellotte, $835,000 on 03/26/2024

11 Dakota St: Geoffrey M. Parrillo of Providence to Amy Osborne, $372,500 on 03/22/2024

105 Fusnton Ave: Gerald I. Baeta of Providence to Angela K. and Matthew J. Flynn, $390,000 on 04/02/2024

Reservoir Ave: Gold Star Barber Shop LLC of Providence to Perez Real Const LLC, $200,000 on 03/25/2024

30 Victor Emanuel Ave: Greenwich Bay Dev LLC of Providence to Christina Cortes, $475,000 on 04/03/2024

156 Swift St: Greenwich Cap Partner LLC of Providence to Victoria M. Lee, $400,000 on 03/27/2024

37 Gallup St: Hiciano Relaty LLC of Providence to Wilfredo R. Raez-Santana and Elba P. Tejada, $60,000 on 04/02/2024

108 Dixon St: Hope E. Lanphear of Providence to Fadi Hachem, $220,000 on 03/29/2024

127 Standish Ave: Inge S. Giglio of Providence to Pedro Saravia, $310,000 on 03/20/2024

144 Swift St: J&m Home Buyers LLC of Providence to Ralph Cola and Jacqueline L. Raftery, $390,000 on 03/28/2024

100 Exchange St: James M. Cerullo of Providence to Bayon Fraise Ft and Nathalie Fraise, $600,000 on 03/28/2024

124 W Park St: Joseph M. Lusi and Rebecca J. Foster of Providence to Erik Bright, $565,000 on 03/27/2024

62 Doyle Ave: Kaili Du and Wei Luan of Providence to Kalys Malikov, $585,000 on 03/25/2024

266 Knight St: Kevin M. Lanni of Providence to Tod W. Damon and Stacy E. Wasseman, $815,000 on 03/29/2024

224 Sunbury St: Khristina M. Johnson of Providence to Wyatt Orman, $455,000 on 04/02/2024

179 Ocean St: Kyle R. Mccombs of Providence to Advancement Dev & Const, $195,000 on 03/20/2024

24 Glendale Ave: Kylitiff Esp LLC of Providence to Michael Langue and Marissa Marino, $975,000 on 04/03/2024

127 Pumgansett St: Leo Lion & Pisces LLC of Providence to Meghan E. Nestor, $615,000 on 03/28/2024

186 Lawn St: Lisa Esser of Providence to Kaitlyn and Matthew W. Villarreal, $340,000 on 03/22/2024

16 W Park St: Loc Construction LLC of Providence to Thanh Luu and Brenan Gouveia, $640,000 on 03/29/2024

126 Lancashire St: Lrv Properties LLC of Providence to Nd Properties LLC, $280,000 on 03/27/2024

182 Laurel Hill Ave: Luis H. Moya of Providence to Sara Yancor and Domingo Y. Guzman, $590,000 on 03/26/2024

1 W Exchange St: M G Chace Ri & Ma Qtip T and William Z. Saltonstall of Providence to Claudio Tuozzolo RET, $800,000 on 03/22/2024

281 Rochambeau Ave: Marc A. and Rachel Lewin of Providence to Negar Rassael, $975,000 on 04/02/2024

138 Hendrick St: Marcia Gallardo of Providence to Odalis Cabreja, $160,000 on 03/22/2024

20 Pumgansett St: Margarita M. and Yrene N. Jerez of Providence to Tina O. Mansaray, $520,000 on 03/29/2024

12 Whipple St: Marsocci Properties LLC of Providence to Vicioso Homes LLC, $85,000 on 03/29/2024

178 Bowen St: Martin and Kerri Maloney of Providence to Gama Properties LLC, $320,000 on 04/02/2024

22 Suffolk St: Milton S. Sanchez of Providence to Wildalis Almonte and Samuel Gaston, $485,000 on 03/22/2024

591 Elmwood Ave: Nancy and Stephen C. Jodat of Providence to D&e Properties LLC, $440,000 on 03/22/2024

130 Cypress St: Nicole R. White of Providence to Rachel C. Deen, $329,000 on 03/25/2024

288 Manton Ave: Nl Holdings LLC and Zp Holdings LLC of Providence to Providence Multifamily Pa, $498,971 on 03/25/2024

80 Veazie St: Nl Holdings LLC and Zp Holdings LLC of Providence to Providence Multifamily Pa, $498,977 on 03/25/2024

125 W Park St: Osvaldo Mercado of Providence to Ernie W. Chung-Leung and Sui Lui, $707,000 on 04/01/2024

119 W Park St: Osvaldo Mercado of Providence to Xiao H. Li and Harry C. Shia-Shan, $649,000 on 03/28/2024

100 Exchange St: Patrick Cumberland and Ramon Tejada of Providence to Frederick Liu, $599,000 on 03/29/2024

40 Alvin St: Ra Pek and Chanthan Suy of Providence to Samerdy Praing and Sorath Yin, $360,000 on 03/28/2024

744 Manton Ave: Rafael and Hilda Rodriguez of Providence to Derrick Clark and Jhane Duker, $265,000 on 03/28/2024

75 Detroit Ave: Richard N. Aybar of Providence to Elevator Properties Inc, $220,000 on 03/20/2024

394 Blakctone St: Robert D. Rosa of Providence to Sahymi Ciprian and Andrew Gonzales, $439,000 on 04/02/2024

31 Devereux St: Steven and Jacquelyn Lawton of Providence to Arijit Basu and Nibha Mishra, $140,000 on 03/22/2024

19 Hannah St: Swap Inc of Providence to Omeyra C. Toribio, $337,500 on 03/26/2024

739 Harris Ave: Twenty Twelve Fund LLC of Providence to Rumiko Campbell, $660,000 on 04/03/2024

20 Alma St: Wagner Construction LLC of Providence to Elianne A. Hernandez and Cesilia H. Abreu, $530,000 on 03/25/2024

128 Irving Ave: Wermer John Est and Carl L. Wermer of Providence to Alexander Macielak, $780,000 on 03/22/2024

137 Calla St: Yvr Properties LLC of Providence to Jerry Amoako and Clanette M. Bannerman, $430,000 on 03/26/2024

251 Hope Hts Unit A3: 251 Hope St LLC of Providence to Peihan Miao and Yu Cheng, $977,000 on 03/28/2024

251 Hope Hts Unit A1: 254 Hope St LLC of Providence to Gabriella and Tak K. Lui, $979,900 on 04/02/2024

202 Sunbury St Unit 202: Mahmoud Hosam Est and Sima A. Mahmoud of Providence to M&a Family Realty LLC, $160,000 on 03/21/2024

Rehoboth

300 Summer St: Anderson Susan J Est and Laurie A. Anderson of Rehoboth to John and Ashley Botelho, $530,000 on 03/26/2024

6 Pine St: Hassan Zaza of Rehoboth to Christopher D. Toebes and Emily N. Nangle, $584,900 on 03/29/2024

6 Brenden Way: Heritatge Rlty Ent LLC of Rehoboth to Jeffrey A. and Carley A. Cummings, $225,000 on 03/29/2024

28 Agricultural Ave: Robert W. and Sally L. Nolan of Rehoboth to Mark Leahy and Cara L. Denecke, $630,000 on 03/29/2024

29 Yvonne Ln: Sh End Phase LLC of Rehoboth to Raymond T. and Dawn Clarke, $623,531 on 03/26/2024

Richmond

126 Old Mountain Rd: Aquidneck Bldrs LLC of Richmond to Matthew and Liza Defedele, $549,900 on 12/02/2022

327 Arcadia Rd: Josephine M. and Kevin Boisvert of Richmond to Frederick Cindrich, $170,000 on 12/16/2022

464 Gardiner Rd Lot 131: Kathleen M. Francis of Richmond to Donald J. and Lauren J. Tassone, $130,000 on 10/14/2022

93 Small Pox Trl: Patrick and Katherine Sweeney of Richmond to Carroll Ft and Timothy K. Carroll, $699,900 on 03/28/2024

22 1st Ave: St Denis Claudette I Est and Mark Giuliano of Richmond to Susan and Joshua Wallace, $379,000 on 09/30/2022

Scituate

10 White Ln: Kathleen L. Langlais and Michael E. Gifford of Scituate to Zachary T. Ferri and Adriana L. Solitro Ferri, $420,000 on 03/29/2024

4 Meadow Rd: Lucille D. Eva of Scituate to Edith F. and John J. Mclaughlin, $330,000 on 03/28/2024

Danielson Pike: Michael Charland of Scituate to Antonio Neves, $110,000 on 03/25/2024

224 W Greenville Rd: Steven Galli of Scituate to Kess and Patrick L. Montiolio, $385,000 on 03/29/2024

Seekonk

184 Taunton Ave: Arwc Real Estate LLC of Seekonk to Bocada Enterprises Llp, $400,000 on 03/29/2024

8 Olivia Way: Dianne B. and Mitchel A. Escobar of Seekonk to Kevin Pierson, $765,000 on 03/28/2024

Smithfield

270 Old County Rd: Coleman Ronald T Est and Anjali Coleman of Smithfield to George Mandeville, $330,000 on 03/27/2024

10 David St: Martini Hldg LLC of Smithfield to Steven D. Grant and Amanda B. Rooney, $410,000 on 03/29/2024

7 Apple Valley Pkwy Unit 6: Denise M. Cabral and Rita J. Dorgan of Smithfield to Tawana Anderson, $225,000 on 03/26/2024

16 Desiree Ct Unit B: Kiron and Suguna Gore of Smithfield to Sandra J. Giraldo, $583,000 on 03/29/2024

2 Grouse Trl Unit A: Laurence K. Flynn of Smithfield to Flynn Kelly E Est, $335,000 on 03/27/2024

Somerset

371 Highview Ave: E Ring Property Mgmt Corp of Somerset to Aline C. Souza, $650,000 on 03/25/2024

71 Staler Ave: Goerge H. and Phyllis A. Petrin of Somerset to Derek Tiago and Kyle Brum, $330,000 on 03/27/2024

480 North St: Seth Hunter of Somerset to Alphonse Zaatar and Tania Mattar, $615,000 on 03/25/2024

74 Hawthorne St: Sroczynski Ft and Joyce M. Goddu of Somerset to William C. and Karla J. Mckeon, $580,000 on 03/29/2024

128 Rhode Island Ave: Talbot Ft and Diane Greene of Somerset to Kevin and Kristyn Bedard, $490,000 on 03/29/2024

South Kingstown

Sand Sprite Dr: David J. and Seychelle A. Hoffer of South Kingstown to David P Mercier RET and David P. Mercier, $50,000 on 03/29/2024

40 Estampes Ct: Eugene T. Ciccone of South Kingstown to Michele A. Mallozzi, $725,000 on 03/29/2024

38 Sea View Ave: Mattis Firt and Sara G. Mattis of South Kingstown to Pamela Clare, $640,000 on 03/25/2024

551 Liberty Ln: South Cnty Post & Beam In of South Kingstown to Oak St Invest LLC, $825,000 on 03/27/2024

180 Greenwood Dr: Xiuping Han of South Kingstown to Ideal Property Solutions, $519,000 on 03/28/2024

53 Birdie Ct Unit 53: David A Gove RET and David A. Gove of South Kingstown to Kathleen D. Ferretti, $775,000 on 03/26/2024

86 Driver Ln Unit 86: David G. Schorr and Suzanne N. Schmitt of South Kingstown to Tracy D. Correll, $725,000 on 03/29/2024

301 Church St Unit 107: Judy K. Martin of South Kingstown to Mattis Firt and Sara G. Mattis, $429,500 on 03/25/2024

Swansea

Swansom Rd: Hyde Development LLC of Swansea to Gmg Development LLC, $1,350,000 on 03/28/2024

1235 Gardners Neck Rd: Mark R. and Frances Nadeau of Swansea to Amy Mastronardi and Carl W. Neunaber, $560,000 on 03/28/2024

92 Bayview Ave: Pamela A. Crombie of Swansea to Timothy Moreira, $360,000 on 03/27/2024

Tiverton

245 Highland Rd: Acrobatico Invs Inc of Tiverton to Ryan Barnicle, $700,000 on 03/21/2023

98 Hobson Ave: Anthony P. Michaud and Chelsea Murphy of Tiverton to Alyce Childers and Marco Buti, $540,000 on 03/28/2024

429 Crandall Rd: Blue Is Const Svcs Corp of Tiverton to Jeffrey Mello, $568,800 on 03/20/2023

3 Mill St: Bourne Mills LLC of Tiverton to Bourne Mills LLC, $577,000 on 10/27/2022

105 Fir Ave: Carrington Mtg Svcs LLC of Tiverton to Tri J Construction LLC, $248,100 on 03/21/2022

485 Hooper St: Christine Fitzgerald of Tiverton to 485 Hooper LLC, $232,500 on 03/21/2023

471 Cottrell Rd: Church Cmnty Housing Corp of Tiverton to Irene F. Daponte, $279,447 on 03/27/2024

Bears Den Rd Lot 6: Father Jospeh Boehr Colum of Tiverton to Malibu Investments LLC, $225,000 on 10/24/2022

Cornell Rd Lot 5: Jeanne L Levesque Irt and Claude Levesque of Tiverton to Todd P. and Joscelyn S. Langlois, $60,000 on 06/02/2023

102 Canonicus St: Patricia A. Coelho of Tiverton to Luis F. Matos and Matthew P. Burke, $400,000 on 03/20/2023

56 Beech Ave: Ryan M. Gonsalves of Tiverton to Vanya E. Bellinger, $375,000 on 03/20/2023

109 Topsail Dr Unit 109: Alexander L. Katkov and Tamara Nikiforaki of Tiverton to Gail Karanikolas, $725,000 on 04/01/2024

73 Mainsail Dr Unit 73: Dorothy A. Lusk-Small of Tiverton to Michael R. and Diane Medeiros, $1,435,333 on 03/28/2024

Warren

22 Harding Ave: Chrysalis Prop LLC of Warren to Richard Godmintz and Maureen Khung, $669,900 on 03/29/2024

21 Longwharf Dr: Eduard J. and Maria E. Simao of Warren to Eduardo J. and Maria E. Simao, $200,000 on 03/29/2024

19 Nobert St Unit 1: Resi LLC of Warren to John H. and Colleen P. Adee, $523,500 on 12/09/2022

Warwick

Rosemere Ave: 1836 Realty Corp of Warwick to Muhammad A. Saleem, $490,000 on 11/22/2022

992 Main Ave: Alfred M. and Susan L. Dimezza of Warwick to Samantha A. and Christopher J. Cosenza, $399,900 on 03/28/2024

1116 Toll Gate Rd: Ana Lopes of Warwick to Sophea Tom, $425,000 on 03/28/2024

138 Bend St: Angela Barriga of Warwick to Matthew D. Rodger, $338,000 on 03/28/2024

188 Fair St: Ann M Gigli RET and Linda Angilly of Warwick to William and Kelsey Morris, $395,000 on 03/29/2024

Post Rd: Arb Associates Rigp of Warwick to Fatima Finamore, $300,000 on 07/03/2023

47 Marblehead St: Austin A. and Alejandro Hernandez of Warwick to Dana and Taylor A. Gama, $375,000 on 03/27/2024

12 Ironwood Ct: Brendan C. and Chloe A. Cabral of Warwick to Christopher N. Santello and Emily Lepage, $415,000 on 09/08/2023

Hillard Ave: Callahan Shirley E Est and Dennis J. Callahan of Warwick to Andrew Catanzaro, $350,000 on 08/25/2023

181 Narragansett Bay Ave: Carlo E. and Gertrude M. Pisaturo of Warwick to Ellen A. Danowski and Michael Junge, $740,000 on 09/05/2023

55 Remington St: Carlos Macedo of Warwick to Susan A. Yohn, $499,900 on 03/28/2024

80 Preston Dr: Chistopher A. and Julie A. Godfrey of Warwick to Antonio Paraliticci and Dagmara A. Forkin, $710,000 on 03/28/2024

325 Point Ave: Coastal Corp of Warwick to William R. and Ami-Jordan Robertson, $561,000 on 07/25/2023

96 Pender Ave: Cole Alice E Est and Walter A. Cole of Warwick to Stephen Roderick, $281,000 on 09/05/2023

222 Parkside Dr: Darcy A. Orourke of Warwick to Natalia Karoway-Waterhous and Adam D. Mills, $435,000 on 09/08/2023

66 Barton Ave: David and Emily Crosson of Warwick to Stephanie L. Aquino, $460,000 on 03/27/2024

131 Hollis Ave: Demaio Ft and Anthony J. Demaio of Warwick to Amanda C. Harvey, $330,000 on 09/08/2023

140 Myrtle Ave: Dena M Jason RET and Stephen J. Digianfilippo of Warwick to Vincent Reilly and Nancy Musso, $420,000 on 03/26/2024

37 Byron Blvd: Denise Mascis of Warwick to Jennifer Croteau, $345,000 on 03/26/2024

56 Green River Ave: Dennis P. Carreau of Warwick to Yaneiro M. Reyes and Jennifer E. Tavarez, $430,000 on 03/25/2024

113 Pender Ave: Diane A. Davis of Warwick to Ryan A. and Alesia E. Keelan, $460,000 on 09/07/2023

267 Boulder View Dr: Elizabeth Lilly of Warwick to Erik and Heidi Bennett, $640,000 on 03/28/2024

185 Tidewater Dr: Ellen A. Danowski of Warwick to Stacy A. Oliveira and Kathleen A. Fragopulos, $495,000 on 09/05/2023

16 Bucklin Ave: Figs Estates LLC of Warwick to Claudia Torrens, $373,000 on 03/27/2024

163 Cottage St: Harrington Rlty LLC of Warwick to Michael Scaramuzzi, $370,000 on 03/27/2024

Tomahawk Ct: Harrington Rlty LLC of Warwick to Ryan Collins and Sylvie Le, $635,000 on 08/04/2023

192 Cedar St: Howard J. Clift and Deborah J. Marley-Clift of Warwick to Gail J Mccormick Lt and Gail J. Mccormick, $400,000 on 03/24/2023

Ives Rd: James R Langevin RET and James R. Langevin of Warwick to Robert A. and Kim D. Iannotti, $425,000 on 01/05/2023

5 Poplar Ave: Jason and Kristin Vandemortele of Warwick to Henry Abad and Litsy Hernandez, $320,000 on 06/28/2023

38 Ogden Ave: Jennifer Murphy of Warwick to Joshua Martin and Isabel Barbeiros-Martin, $580,000 on 03/26/2024

62 John Wickes Ave: John A. Dorsey of Warwick to Helping Hands Comm Prtn I, $50,000 on 09/05/2023

348 Sea View Dr: John P. Tracy of Warwick to Qayin Acquisition LLC, $230,000 on 03/25/2024

688 Church Ave: Joseph Mcgurrin of Warwick to Joshua A. and Danielle Helwing, $420,000 on 03/28/2024

478 Nausauket Rd: Kelli P. Gomeau of Warwick to Andrew P. and Roberta Meservey, $550,000 on 09/06/2023

10 Harris Ave: Kurt R. Maley and Julie Mancini-Maley of Warwick to Phaon Cap LLC, $229,900 on 06/30/2023

21 Baldwin Rd: Laurel B. and Randy L. Kendel of Warwick to Nuno Pires, $421,000 on 03/27/2024

45 Frawley St: Lauren E. Weber of Warwick to James Lin and Tammy Tang, $343,800 on 03/28/2024

355 Church Ave: Lin Nancy C Est and Susan S. Hang Chu of Warwick to Emilia Investments LLC, $150,000 on 12/16/2022

5 Sandro Dr: Louis R Rochira Irt and Regina Wilkinson of Warwick to Teresa Davis, $409,500 on 03/28/2024

140 Miantonomo Dr: Lutz Jean Est and Philip Rudicil of Warwick to Kenyon Dev LLC, $495,000 on 12/15/2022

75 Clara Ave: Maureen A. Burnham of Warwick to Kathleen A. Ryan, $225,000 on 03/28/2024

87 Wendell Rd: Michael J. and Aubrey L. Ives of Warwick to Patrick Maguire, $360,000 on 09/07/2023

322 Shawomet Ave: Peter Goolgasian of Warwick to David Celani, $705,000 on 03/28/2024

1 Palm Blvd: Rachel A. Burdi of Warwick to Harold Cahoon and James P. Manning, $275,000 on 03/27/2024

381 Warwick Ave: Richard M. and Richard M. Dipietro of Warwick to Gold Key Prop Svc LLC, $225,000 on 08/01/2023

125 Adrian St: Robert J. Fitzpatrick and Eileen Turnbull of Warwick to Samuel Hart, $353,000 on 03/28/2024

74 Lloyd Ave: Roseann Hanna of Warwick to Scenic Prop Solutions Inc, $120,000 on 09/08/2023

Northup St: Rwr Re Inv Grp LLC of Warwick to Angelica D. Burns, $300,000 on 08/18/2023

92 Shawomet Ave: Sandra Davies of Warwick to Charles and Lisa Gennari, $975,000 on 03/28/2024

Powhatan St: Sanville Donna L Est and Mark C. Hamer of Warwick to Kevin and Carol Harrigan, $129,900 on 07/06/2023

24 Frontier Rd: Stephen W. Lowery of Warwick to Elizabeth Lilly, $401,000 on 03/28/2024

50 Haley Rd: Steven Keith and Rachel Coughlin of Warwick to Sage M. and Alec J. Damico, $465,000 on 09/08/2023

11 Commodore Ave: Tremblay Cynthia J Est and Gary E. Cotnoir of Warwick to Oaul and Nancy L. Sweet, $210,000 on 03/28/2024

41 Farmland Rd: William M. and Jessica E. Toomey of Warwick to Kristen Hayes, $440,505 on 03/29/2024

620 Warwick Ave: Your Choice Rlty LLC of Warwick to Marisela Vasquez, $345,000 on 09/08/2023

168 Shenandoah Rd: Zackery Chelo of Warwick to Michelle K. Laflamme, $600,000 on 09/05/2023

Uncas St: Zarrella Dev Corp of Warwick to Elizabeth R. St Germaine, $349,900 on 07/31/2023

Sea View Dr: Zarrella Dev Corp of Warwick to Jeffery Rojas, $500,000 on 08/03/2023

72 W Shore Rd Unit 2: Brennon and James Viola of Warwick to Stephen Barry, $98,000 on 09/05/2023

876 Halifax Dr Unit 876: Carolyn M. Girard and Christine Pierce of Warwick to Olivia L. Sweet, $199,900 on 07/31/2023

881 Greenwich Ave Unit 12: Donald D. and Suzanne L. Emmons of Warwick to Lena Lambrou, $393,500 on 08/25/2023

4162 Post Rd Unit 10: James R. Casey of Warwick to Marie Carter and Ann N. Cannon, $235,000 on 03/25/2024

72 W Shore Rd Unit 109: Jonathan R. and Tessa Wheeler of Warwick to Esther Diplan, $140,000 on 08/09/2023

215 Toll Gate Rd Unit 303: Pr Tipirneni Md Inc of Warwick to Gateway Hearing Solutions, $225,000 on 07/31/2023

94 Toll Gate Rd Unit 4: Sondra J Catalano Irlt and Steven G. Catalano of Warwick to Arvind Gireesh, $294,000 on 09/05/2023

130 Pilgrim Pkwy Unit 8: Three Kids LLC of Warwick to Ann C. Miville, $186,000 on 06/16/2023

West Greenwich

780 Victory Hwy Unit 11: Real Gould Rlty LLC of West Greenwich to Bestrid Rlty LLC, $1,625,000 on 10/27/2022

West Warwick

4 Newlight St: Cosmo Properties LLC of West Warwick to Stephen Johnson, $20,000 on 12/27/2022

152 Brookside Ave: Donna L. Bottelia of West Warwick to Benjamin Jenkner, $360,000 on 11/21/2022

1908 New London Tpke: Gregory G. Kullberg and Jamie L. Mcelaney of West Warwick to Stephen R. Andruchow, $90,000 on 03/28/2024

1910 New London Tpke: Gregory G. Kullberg of West Warwick to Stephen R. Andruchow, $350,000 on 03/28/2024

Crompton Ave: Jacqueline M. and Romeo A. Maynard of West Warwick to Austan Beaulieu, $320,000 on 11/29/2022

6 Remington St: Jay Medeiros of West Warwick to Rex Asset Management LLC, $260,000 on 12/16/2022

108 Kimberly Ln: Joshua D. and Bridget L. Nims of West Warwick to Teresa M. Rodina, $500,000 on 03/27/2024

3-5 Oriole Ave: Nicholas Bamford of West Warwick to Angela I. Greene, $350,000 on 03/28/2024

99 3rd St: Peter E. Ferreira of West Warwick to Henry A. and Katherine Viall, $395,000 on 03/27/2024

15 Brookdale Dr: Rhonda M. Pennine of West Warwick to Greg Learn and Katherine Chapin, $400,000 on 04/01/2024

30 Oakland Dr: Senerchia Ft and Michael N. Senerchia of West Warwick to Sabrina M. Carty and Clifford Johnson, $320,000 on 11/10/2022

155 Archambault Ave: Sheena and Derrick Rancher of West Warwick to Richard F. Havighorst, $359,000 on 04/01/2024

65 Red Brook Ln Unit 65: Carol A. Grady of West Warwick to Benjamin C. Myers, $332,000 on 12/27/2022

60 Governors Hl Unit 60: Celtic Roman Group LLC of West Warwick to Jack Cammarata, $304,900 on 04/01/2024

94 Joe Fromms Way Unit 94: Five Five Plus LLC of West Warwick to Benjamin F. Witkinson, $389,900 on 09/15/2022

650 E Greenwich Ave Unit 6-411: Francis J. Pescosolido of West Warwick to Diane Martin, $230,000 on 12/27/2022

60 Governors Hl Unit 60: Hubert J. Paul of West Warwick to Celtic Roman Group LLC, $220,555 on 04/01/2024

9 Dairy Farm Dr Unit 9: John H Tavone RET and John H. Tavone of West Warwick to Sandra Davies and Kristine Kay, $655,000 on 04/01/2024

94 Cowesett Ave Unit 29: Peter Tanner of West Warwick to Leo Paquin, $92,000 on 11/02/2022

Residences At West Vly Unit 11: Residences At West Vly In of West Warwick to Leonard R. and Eun K. Bertheau, $440,400 on 04/01/2024

11 Starling Way Unit 11: Sprague Joan M Est and Glenn F. Peterson of West Warwick to Joshua Orodenker and Cathleen Deblasio, $510,000 on 12/27/2022

550 Wakefield St Unit 10: Vilqa Nova Realty Dev LLC of West Warwick to Gregory L. and Susan Caldarone, $353,313 on 12/08/2022

Westerly

156-A Granite St: Bric N. and Jill G. Pay of Westerly to Matthew Gastall and Andrea S. Kiernane, $1,400,000 on 11/10/2022

4 Governor Ave: Elenaor M. Choquette of Westerly to Dean M. and Rosemary S. Felicetti, $620,000 on 11/03/2022

3 Dayton St: Geri Moran of Westerly to Troy E. Clark, $285,000 on 03/30/2023

35-37 Canal St: Margaret Leffert of Westerly to William and Clotilde Ogara, $230,000 on 10/26/2022

26 Sherwood Dr: Peter J. and Gina M. Brancato of Westerly to Susan E. and Christopher Tibbetts, $700,000 on 03/28/2024

E Hills Rd: Phyllis B. Dooney of Westerly to Peter C. and Susan E. Harkins, $30,000 on 04/02/2024

261 Post Rd: Princes Pines Estates Inc of Westerly to Andrew M. Gencarelli, $182,250 on 04/01/2024

263 Post Rd: Princes Pines Estates Inc of Westerly to West Post LLC, $217,750 on 04/01/2024

30 Hobart St: Rong T. and Jung C. Liang of Westerly to Tmc Keywest LLC, $275,000 on 03/28/2024

10 Canal St Unit 1: Coast & Country Prop Lcl of Westerly to Wildmoon Propertie Sllc, $145,000 on 10/26/2022

3 Newbury Dr Unit 3: David C. and Jennifer Hohman of Westerly to Joseph J. and Barbara Mcdonald, $1,350,000 on 04/02/2024

1 Compass Way Unit 202: Kenneth A. and Laura A. Brown of Westerly to James K. and Janet S. Smyth, $620,000 on 04/01/2024

53 Winnapaug Rd Unit 10: Nikolay and Irina Yelevich of Westerly to Gia Benoit, $265,000 on 04/01/2024

Westport

50 Pratt Ave: James T Zembo RET and Kelly L. Demenezes of Westport to Marc H. and Nancy P. Dodson, $675,000 on 03/26/2024

38 Cherry And Webb Ln: Steven A. Camara of Westport to Jay M. and Nancy Raposa, $1,265,000 on 03/28/2024

Woonsocket

534 Diamond Hill Rd: Angelique S. Ahrdaway of Woonsocket to Gottfried K. Badu and Kelley Boldt, $377,000 on 04/01/2024

170 Theresa Marie Ave: Bob Bounhuang of Woonsocket to Carmen E. Sierra and Marco A. Beteta-Morales, $530,000 on 10/07/2022

815 Cumberland Hill Rd: Detonnancourt Ft and Willie E. Detonnancourt of Woonsocket to Vivian Dang, $400,000 on 10/21/2022

16 Arnold St: Gedds Inc of Woonsocket to Hap Realty LLC, $430,000 on 01/04/2023

50 Trent St: James D. and Janice D. Mcpeters of Woonsocket to Ramsey D. Shadeck, $275,000 on 05/15/2023

203 Burnside Ave: Joel Rodrguez of Woonsocket to John R. Martinez, $340,000 on 05/15/2023

1966 Mendon Rd: Joseph P. Kimball of Woonsocket to Brittany N. Wilson, $450,000 on 03/28/2024

195 Talcott St: Laferte RET and George G. Laferte of Woonsocket to Nicklaus and Kira Collette, $300,000 on 10/21/2022

Wilcox St: Linda Lambert and Angela Allard of Woonsocket to Ryan Schreffier, $35,000 on 11/22/2022

395 S Main St: Masood Mostafaee of Woonsocket to 395 S Main LLC, $560,000 on 03/28/2024

62 Boyden St: Michael J Pimental Lt and Michael J. Pimental of Woonsocket to Don K. Tibere, $515,000 on 04/01/2024

E School St: Moss Home Solutions LLC of Woonsocket to 44 Grape LLC, $500,000 on 10/24/2022

102 Rathbun St: Natalia R. Youtharath of Woonsocket to Kunniga Rittipa, $350,000 on 11/21/2022

67 Irene Blvd: Neri Dubon of Woonsocket to Mariana Depina, $360,000 on 03/27/2024

245 Elder Ballou Mtg House Rd: Paula A Pouliot Lt and Paula A. Pouliot of Woonsocket to Donna Martin, $380,000 on 05/15/2023

16 Danielle Dr: Sin Limites LLC of Woonsocket to Matthew Kraniak and Alexisse Clinger, $550,000 on 04/01/2024

126 W School St: Tina K. Clarke and Eric D. Berkey of Woonsocket to Martine M. Menard, $260,000 on 03/27/2024

45 Ross St: Vieng P. Phiuphonphan and Khamvann Philiphonphan of Woonsocket to Pascual A. Tejada, $364,000 on 04/04/2023

161 Farm St: Wilman and Tonya Rodriguez of Woonsocket to Steven L. Avarista and David W. Such, $460,000 on 11/22/2022

63 Blakeley St Unit 210: Heather Hawkins of Woonsocket to Cooper Pasara RET, $267,800 on 10/24/2022

685 Social St Unit 107: Zachary Pisani of Woonsocket to Taylor R. Schatz, $245,000 on 11/22/2022

