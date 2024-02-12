What's next for Southaven's The Provost development? Apartments are nearly move-in ready

Want to know the latest about development in your neighborhood?

"Checking in on..." is a new feature in The Commercial Appeal that offers the latest updates on residential and commercial projects throughout Shelby and DeSoto counties.

Readers, we want to hear from you. You can send your development questions to metro@commercialappeal.com, and we’ll work to answer them in a future story.

Today’s "Checking in on..." looks at The Provost in Southaven.

The Provost in Southaven

The front side of three-story tall mixed-use development project The Provost, which will be ready for residents around late spring. It is located near Nail and Getwell roads in Southaven.

The Provost is a mixed-use development located near Nail and Getwell roads in Southaven, just one block away from the Silo Square development. The project, which broke ground in December 2022, includes 6,676 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 92 apartments on the second and third floors.

McNeill Commercial Real Estate is the developer behind the project. McNeill is also the developer behind the Thornwood mixed-use development in Germantown.

Austin Duffie, a business manager at Fogelman Properties, said he hopes the development will become synonymous with "community, consistency, and customer service."

Duffie said that attention to detail is key at The Provost. "From the in-unit 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, to the meticulously manicured grounds made perfect for residents to enjoy their home outdoors."

DESOTO COUNTY REAL ESTATE: See which cities had the largest increases in home price

What type of apartments does The Provost offer?

The Provost has one-bedroom units available starting at $1,886 per month, and two-bedroom units starting at $2,628 per month. Duffie said monthly premium services are included with the usual rental price, and include "gated, resident-only parking, high speed internet in each residence, and valet trash service, to name a few."

An aerial view of the three-story mixed-use development The Provost, which will be ready for residents around late spring. It is located near Nail and Getwell roads in Southaven.

The Provost will have 92 individual units on its second and third floors, with floor plans ranging from 838 square feet to 1,740 square feet.

The Provost will provide many upscale amenities, which include a 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and dog park, pickleball courts and a 24-hour coffee bar.

Story continues

Duffie also noted the walkability of The Provost. Besides the businesses opening on the ground floor, the property is also within close proximity to Silo Square's commercial area, as well BankPlus Amphitheater and Snowden Grove Park.

NEW HOTELS: Nearly 4,000 new hotel rooms planned in Memphis suburbs. Here's what's in the pipeline

What's next for The Provost?

Duffie expects the project to be move-in ready for residents around late spring to early summer of 2024. Pre-leasing is now available for the one and two bedroom units.

Some of the commercial developments are also expected to be ready by May, though the names of the businesses have not yet been announced.

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: When will The Provost apartments in Southaven welcome residents?