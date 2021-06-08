What's on TV: 'Loki,' 'Ratchet & Clank' and 'FFVII: Advent Children'

This week the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes back into view as the premiere of Loki arrives on Disney+ streaming, but remember — now Disney+ MCU shows will premiere on Wednesday, not Friday. For movie fans, there's In The Heights on HBO Max, and on 4K Blu-ray you can snag the entire Indiana Jones series ($87) or a copy of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

The NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing, and sports fans can also observe the Olympic trials as US hopefuls compete in disciplines like swimming and diving. For gamers the focus is on a rare PS5 exclusive title with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as well as Nintendo's new Game Builder Garage for Switch players. Finally, Netflix drops the second half of season one for its French heist show Lupin. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection (4K)

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (4K)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (30th Anniversary)

Finding Forrester

Pretty in Pink (30th Anniversary)

Baseball (PBS)

The Human Condition (Criterion)

No More Heroes (PC)

No More Heroes 2 (PC)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS5)

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5 - 6/11)

Game Builder Garage (Switch - 6/11)

Tuesday

America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM

Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

The Flash, CW, 8 PM

Superman & Lois, CW, 9 PM

Catfish, MTV, 9 PM

The Ultimate Fighter, ESPN+, 9 PM

Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM

New Amsterdam (season finale), NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

Loki (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Awake, Netflix, 3 AM

Tragic Jungle, Netflix, 3 AM

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM

Clipped, Discovery+, 3 AM

Law School (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

Kids Say the Darndest Things, CBS, 8 PM

Press Your Luck, ABC, 8 PM

A Million Little Things (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

Nova, PBS, 9 PM

Crime Scene Kitchen, Fox, 9 PM

The Bold Type, Freeform, 10 PM

Queen of the South (series finale), USA, 10 PM

The Encore (series premiere), BET, 10 PM

Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

In the Heights, HBO Max, 3 AM

Legendary (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

Why Women Kill, Paramount+, 3 AM

Hacks (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

Blue Miracle, Netflix, 3 AM

Full Bloom (season premiere), 3 AM

Fear the Walking Dead (season finale), AMC+, 3 AM

Infinite, Paramount+, 3 AM

Starstruck (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

Trolls: Trollstopia (S3), Peacock, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

Younger (series finale), Paramount+ / Hulu, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM

Manifest (season finale), NBC, 8 PM

Legacies, CW, 9 PM

Rebel (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

The Cube (series premiere), TBS, 9 PM

Dark Side of Football, Vice, 10 PM

Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

Friday

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Apple TV+, 3 AM

The Devil Made Me Do It, Discovery+, 3 AM

Flack (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

Love, Victor (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

Trying, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Lupin Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM

Trese (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Our Queen, AMC+, 3 AM

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, AMC+, 3 AM

Skater Girl, Netflix, 3 AM

Wish Dragon, Netflix, 3 AM

Zenimation (S2), Disney+, 3 AM

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney+, 3 AM

Charmed, CW, 8 PM

Emergency Call, ABC, 8 PM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

WWE SmackDown, Fox, 8 PM

Dynasty, CW, 9 PM

Pause with Sam Jay, HBO, 9 PM

Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM

Betty (season premiere), HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, BBC America, 8 PM

Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story, Lifetime, 8 PM

Superstar Racing Experience, CBS, 8 PM

US Olympic Trials: Diving, NBC, 8 PM

Sunday

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Fox, 7 PM

US Olympic Trials: Swimming, NBC, 8 PM

The Kings, Showtime, 8 PM

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Andre the Giant, A&E, 8 PM

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM

Soccer Mom Madam, Lifetime, 8 PM

The Girlfriend Experience, Starz, 8 PM

Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM

Fear the Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM

US Olympic Trials: Diving-B, NBC, 9 PM

The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

Batwoman, CW, 9 PM

The Moodys, Fox, 9 PM

In Treatment, HBO, 9 PM

War of the Worlds, Epix, 9 PM

Blindspotting (series premiere), Showtime, 9 PM

United Shades of America (season finale), CNN, 10 PM

To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

Ziwe (season finale), Showtime, 11 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

Tuca & Bertie (season premiere), Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM

All times listed are ET.