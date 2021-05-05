U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

What's on TV this week: 'Mythic Quest,' 'Jupiter's Legacy' and 'Resident Evil'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·4 min read

This week Resident Evil Village will be released on consoles and PC, with no demo time limits to be seen. Disney+ unleashed a slew of Star Wars content to celebrate May 4th including its new series The Bad Batch, and Hulu has a new season of Shrill, while HBO Max has added Tenet to its extensive library.

For movie fans, Speed and Big Fish are available on Ultra HD Blu-ray, while Netflix is premiering its superhero comic adaptation Jupiter's Legacy. But of course, we're really ready for season two of the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest. To close out the week, on Saturday night Elon Musk will host SNL which should be interesting no matter which way it goes. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Speed (4K)

  • Big Fish (4K)

  • Mainstream (VOD - 5/7)

  • Judas and the Black Messiah

  • The Little Things

  • Cool as Ice

  • The Black Cauldron

  • Trances

  • Resident Evil Village (5/7) (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Stadia)

Tuesday

  • Star Wars Biomes, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Maggie Simpson in "The Force Awakens from its Nap", Disney+, 3 AM

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Selena: The Series Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM

Wednesday

  • The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM

  • The Circle (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Feral, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • The Sons of Sam (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Lava Ka Dhaava (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • Kids Say the Darndest Things, CBS, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

  • Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

  • Home Economics, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Human: The World Within (series premiere), PBS, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

  • Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM

  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM

  • Crank Yankers (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Girls5eva (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Favorite Son, BET+, 3 AM

  • Legendary (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • And Tomorrow the Entire World, Netflix, 3 AM

  • That Damn Michael Che (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Spy City, AMC+, 3 AM

  • The Big Shot with Bethenny, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Generation Hustle, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Manifest, NBC, 8 PM

  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

  • Walker, CW, 8 PM

  • United States of Al, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Let's Be Real, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 10 PM

  • Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

  • Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

  • Lakers/Clippers, TNT, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Shrill (S3), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Ghostwriter Part 2, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (season premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Boy from Medellin, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Jupiter's Legacy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Monster, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Milestone, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM

  • World's Funniest Animals, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE SmackDown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Dynasty (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I. (season finale), CBS, 9 PM

  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO, 11 PM

  • Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Super Me, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Memories of a Murder, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • MLS: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, Fox, 8 PM

  • Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, ABC/CBS, 8 PM

  • Attenborough's Journey, BBC America, 8 PM

  • SNL: Elon Musk / Miley Cyrus, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN, 9 AM

  • American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, NBC, 7 PM

  • Biography: Booker T, A&E, 8 PM

  • DC'S Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Girlfriend Experience, Starz, 8 PM

  • Burning Little Lies, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Gloaming (season finale), Starz, 8:30 PM

  • The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • Batwoman, CW, 9 PM

  • The Nevers, HBO, 9 PM

  • Unsung: Lyfe Jennings, TV One, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Gloaming, Starz, 9 PM

  • The Story of Late Night, CNN, 9 PM

  • Pose, FX, 10 PM

  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM

  • Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Mare of Easttown, HBO, 10 PM

  • Ziwe (series premiere), Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

