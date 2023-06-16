What's open and closed on Juneteenth? Here's what to know

Juneteenth is nearly here.

The holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in Confederate states, is Monday. President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 making Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday.

State recognition of the holiday varies, but at least 28 states and the District of Columbia will legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday this year, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

That means that many Americans will have the day off work and some gyms, stores, restaurants and other businesses may be shuttered or operate with reduced hours.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Juneteenth.

Are gyms open on Juneteenth?

Planet Fitness: Planet Fitness hours vary by location. Customers can check the hours of the nearest location online.

24 Hour Fitness: 24 Hour Fitness does not include Juneteenth in a list of holidays hours on its website.

Life Time: All Life Time locations will be open regular hours Monday, spokesperson Natalie Bushaw said in an email.

Is the stock market closed for Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, and the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will be closed. The markets will open again Tuesday morning.

Are stores closed for Juneteenth in the US?

Costco: Juneteenth is not on the wholesale retailer’s list of holiday closures.

Target: Target stores will operate with normal hours on Juneteenth, a spokesperson said in an email. Hours vary by location, and can be found on its website.

Petco: Petco will be open on Monday.

Home Depot: The Home Depot locations will be open, spokesperson Evelyn Fornes said in an email. Hours may vary, and customers can check their closest location’s hours online.

Goodwill: Hours may vary by location, and can be found online.

IKEA: U.S. stores will have normal hours on Monday, but Juneteenth is one of the company’s “flexible holidays that co-workers may take as part of our inclusive benefits package,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Dollar General: Stores are open regular hours on Juneteenth. Hours may vary by location, and can be found online.

Lowe's: Lowe's stores will open regular hours on Monday.

Are grocery stores open on Juneteenth?

Aldi: Aldi stores will be open Monday. Customers can check specific stores’ hours on its website.

Kroger: Kroger stores will be open regular hours.

Publix: Publix stores will be open regular hours on Monday, spokesperson Maria Brous said in an email.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s will be open normal hours on Juneteenth, a spokesperson said by email. Customers can find store hours on its website.

Whole Foods Market: Stores will be open, according to a spokesperson, and hours vary by location. Customers can find the hours of the location closest to them online.

What restaurants are open on Juneteenth?

Chipotle: Locations will be open with normal hours - 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time - on Monday, a spokesperson said in an email.

Dunkin’: Hours vary by location. “While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Juneteenth, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Starbucks: Store hours vary by location. Customers can check specific stores' hours on the Starbucks app or on its website.

Wendy’s: “Many Wendy’s locations will be open and ready to serve you, but restaurant hours may vary depending on location,” a spokesperson said in an email. Customers can check locations’ hours online.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's open (and closed) on Juneteenth: stock market, grocery stores