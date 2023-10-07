What's open, closed Monday on Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day 2023

With Indigenous Peoples' Day just around the corner, you might be curious to know if your local bank, post office, or fast food restaurant will be open. Federal offices, libraries, and DMVs are closed as it is a federal holiday.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday on the second Monday of October in honor of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus. However, some states and cities celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day to acknowledge the mistreatment and enslavement of Indigenous people.

Here's a look at some of the stores, restaurants and services that will likely be open on Monday - and some that are definitely closed.

Are post offices, FedEx, and UPS open?

All post offices will be closed this coming Monday, and there will be no regular mail delivery.

FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy have modified services for Columbus Day, but all other deliveries are normal. You can ship packages any day, as usual.

UPS pickup and delivery services are available. However, expect a one-day delay in UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries due to the Federal (USPS) holiday. The UPS Store locations are open.

Why is the stock market open Monday? We have answers about the holiday

Are banks open on Monday?

October 9th is still recognized as a bank holiday for most banks. To avoid making a wasted trip, it's recommended that you verify your bank's hours of operation before heading to a branch. You can always transact online or visit an ATM if your bank is closed.

Are schools open?

Although Columbus Day is a federal holiday, not all public schools follow the same policy on this day. Depending on the state and district policies, many schools may remain open on Columbus Day.

What fast food restaurants are open?

Restaurants and fast food chains often remain open on holidays to cater to those who prefer to dine out instead of cooking at home.

Will Target, Starbucks, and grocery stores normally operate on Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day?

Most major chain stores and grocery stores will remain open on the holiday, but it is advisable to check local websites for updates on hours for local businesses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are banks, mail and UPS open on Columbus Day? What's closed Monday