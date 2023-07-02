What's open on July 4th? Starbucks, McDonald's, Target, Walmart open; Costco closed

Whether you're looking for a grocery store, restaurant or a place to go shopping, consumers will find plenty of options Tuesday.

While some holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, trigger mass closings of some of your favorite places, that is not the case for the Fourth of July.

All major restaurants are open, and most grocery stores and retailers will also be open. Costco is the one notable exception, as all Costco locations will be closed on Tuesday.

Here's a list of places that are open and closed for the holiday on Tuesday. It's best to check with your local store or restaurant online before leaving home, as hours and closures can vary by location.

Is Target open on July 4th?

Yes, Target is open for normal hours.

Is Walmart open on July 4th?

Walmart will be open on July 4th. Check hours at your location here.

Is Costco open on July 4th?

Costco will be closed on July 4th.

Is Kroger open on July 4th?

All Kroger will be open and operating under normal hours on July 4.

Is Publix open on Fourth of July?

Publix will be open and operating under normal hours on the Fourth of July. However, Publix pharmacies will be closed.

Is Aldi open on July 4th?

Aldi is operating under limited hours. You can find hours to your store here.

Is Whole Foods open on July 4th?

Whole Foods is open, but hours may vary by store.

Grocery stores open on July 4th; holiday hours

All grocery stores will be operating under normal business hours unless noted below.

Is Starbucks open on July 4th?

Starbucks will be open but store hours will vary by location. You can find specific store hours using the Starbucks app or their store locator.

Is McDonald's open on July 4th?

Most McDonald's locations will be open normal hours, however hours may vary by location.

You can check specific stores' hours using McDonald's restaurant locator.

Is Chick-fil-A open on July 4th?

According to the company's website, Chick-fil-A restaurants are open on July 4th, but stores may have limited operating hours.

To find specific hours of operation for your local restaurant, use the restaurant locator on the Chick-fil-A app or the "find a restaurant" tab on their website.

Is Dunkin' open on July 4th?

Since store hours vary by location, Dunkin' encourages customers to check the Dunkin' app to confirm if your local store is open before visiting.

Is Applebee's open on July 4th?

Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on July 4th, although hours may be reduced for some locations.

The company encourages customers to contact your local restaurant for specific information regarding holiday hours.

Restaurants open on July 4th

Are pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens open on July 4th?

CVS and Walgreens locations that are typically open 24 hours will maintain normal hours. Other locations may have limited hours or will be closed.

Are hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe's open on July 4th?

Home Depot will be open on July 4th, although hours may vary by location. Stores will be closed by 8 p.m.

Lowe's operates under regular hours on July 4th.

Is Planet Fitness open? What to know about gyms on July 4th

Planet Fitness locations are independently owned and hours will vary on the Fourth of July. Members can find their gym hours here.

Similarly, each YMCA operates as its own 501(c)3 and will set its own hours.

Life Time will be open on July 4th. All clubs, outdoor pools and LifeCafe will have standard hours, however, some group fitness classes and kids offerings will be on a modified schedule.

Retailers open on July 4th

*Locations in malls will follow mall hours and may be closed.

Is USPS open on July 4th? Will it still deliver?

The U.S. Postal Service’s offices will be closed on July 4th. The USPS will not deliver mail or packages, except for Priority Mail Express.

Is FedEx open on July 4th? Will it deliver?

FedEx offices will operate under modified hours with some locations closed. FedEx will not offer pickup or delivery services on the Fourth of July.

Are banks open on July 4th?

Most banks will be closed Tuesday, but ATMs and some services on bank mobile apps may be available.

Is JPMorgan Chase open on 4th of July?

JPMorgan Chase will be closed on the Fourth of July.

Is Bank of America open on July 4th?

Bank of America financial centers will be closed on July 4th, but ATMs and digital services will be available.

Is Wells Fargo open on July 4?

Wells Fargo will be closed on July 4th.

