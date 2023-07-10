What's at stake in GM’s move away from Apple CarPlay, Android Auto in EVs? A lot.

Does GM know something Apple doesn’t? Or has the automaker overplayed its hand in a way that could damage the launch of its vital upcoming electric vehicles?

We may know by the end of this year.

GM has bet potentially billions of dollars on its ability to beat the champion of tech usability at its own game, developing a new smartphone interface for the automaker’s crucial wave of electric vehicles — and eliminating the Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto apps millions of drivers expect to use for music, phone calls, texts, navigation and more.

The automaker has developed a new system it says will provide many of the same benefits as CarPlay and Android Auto, while also making it easier for drivers to access other functions, like satellite radio and climate control. The system will launch this year on the highly anticipated electric Chevrolet Silverado, Blazer, Equinox; GMC Sierra and ultra-luxury Cadillac Celestiq.

A new version of Apple CarPlay will add vehicle info and be display on the whole instrument panel

GM has not made the system available for evaluation by outsiders — or even its own dealers, many of whom are concerned.

‘It’s not broken’

“CarPlay’s not broken. Why fix it?” asked a source in close contact with multiple GM dealers and who requested anonymity for business concerns. “The risk of failure is very high.”

That’s a common sentiment from dealers and potential customers. Apple CarPlay is available on 98% of new vehicles sold in the United States. People are used to it. They expect the convenience of accessing their contacts, music and more via familiar and reliable controls and commands.

In a recent survey by Consumer Reports, “57 percent of our survey respondents said they were very satisfied with CarPlay compared with a 50 percent satisfaction rating with built-in systems and 44 percent for Android Auto,” the magazine reported.

While CarPlay is more widely used than Android Auto, both systems “can bring familiar phone apps to your car’s screen and make a bad system much better,” in the words of Consumer Reports.

Customers otherwise eager to buy GM’s new EVs are expressing concern, according to dealers.

Is GM discontinuing CarPlay?

“I don’t even know the name of (GM’s) new system, much less what benefits our customers can expect,” the dealer source said. “Nobody has had any communication from GM. What am I supposed to tell my customers?”

The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir, and other new vehicles with internal combustion engines, will continue to offer CarPlay and Android Auto.

People familiar with GM’s system say it will use a Bluetooth connection to provide the same access to phone calls, text messages and audio as CarPlay and Android Auto. It also allows drivers to access built-in features, like SiriusXM and the automaker’s navigation system without having to switch from CarPlay to another display, as is necessary in many vehicles.

However, the GM system will be unable to reach into your iPhone’s contacts list for commands like, “Directions to Carole’s house.”

GM responds that all its owners will have to do is create a contacts list in their Google account.

That’s true but it overlooks the fact that people in practically every new vehicle can already get directions to Carole from their phone. No additional work or new account required.

“The new system can’t just work,” the dealer source said. “It has to be the best in the market. It’s got to be better than CarPlay.”

GM’s EVs use Google’s operating system. Conventionally powered new GM vehicles like the new Buick Envista SUV also use that, and offer CarPlay and Android Auto.

Interestingly, Honda and Acura say the Prologue and ZDX EVs, respectively, that GM will build alongside its new EVs also use the Google OS, and will have CarPlay and Android Auto.

What changes are coming to CarPlay?

“Why are we doing this with the launch of our most important new vehicles?” the source asked. “Shouldn’t all the resources devoted to developing it have been spent on launching the actual vehicles?

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST touch screen showing Android Automotive icons for vehicle and cloud features.

“There’s an infinite number of ways this could go bad.”

‘A huge blunder’: GM’s decision to ditch Apple CarPlay, Android Auto sparks backlash

People familiar with updates coming to CarPlay say it allows drivers to simultaneously access other vehicle functions taking over the instrument cluster to project everything from vehicle speed to turn signals and fuel level. Other automakers have to work with Apple to allow that level of integration. A list of vehicles with that fully enabled version of CarPlay should be available later this year.

CarPlay also gets regular free updates, access to Apple Music, and the ability to use the same apps while driving that you access at home, on the boat or in the office.

In addition to a lack of video, GM’s Bluetooth connection to smartphones could reduce sound quality from the high-end audio systems many of its new EVs are likely to have. Bluetooth sound quality is catching up to Wi-Fi’s greater bandwidth, but isn’t there yet, audio experts say.

‘A lot riding on this’

There’s widespread suspicion GM is making the change so it can charge owners for more features — including some they might get in free updates from Apple or Google.

GM says it won’t charge for the infotainment system, but automakers’ attempts to get monthly subscription fees for everything from driver assistance systems to heated seats have made buyers suspicious.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST goes on sale to individual customers in fall 2023. Prices for the First Edition model start at $105,000.

GM dealers and salespeople are concerned the change will cost them money, too. Complaints about a vehicle or its features can reduce payments they get for customer satisfaction, potentially costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We would hate for there to be a hiccup in the launch of these key new products,” one said. “We have a lot riding on this.”

