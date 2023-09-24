What's the status of five sites on Columbus Landmarks most endangered list for 2023?

The goal of Columbus Landmarks is to preserve buildings it believes are worthy of staying because of their historic nature or architectural significance. There are five sites on the group's 2023 most endangered list, but plans are in the works to save at least two, and one building on a third site.

Columbus Landmarks recently hosted a bus tour of the five sites, with discussions at several about what's to come.

The five:

The Hayes-Henderson House, 1544 Atcheson St., Near East Side, which Landmarks said was likely built by Judge John Green somewhere between 1865 and 1868 on farmland once owned by the family of President Rutherford B. Hayes. It was later owned by local attorney Leon Pearl Henderson, who used his home as a social center and hosted prominent African-American entertainers.

Summit on 16th United Methodist Church, 82 E. 16th St., in the University District, built in 1954.

Fire Engine House No. 10, at1096 West Broad St., Franklinton, built in 1896.

Downtown YMCA, 40 W. Long St., built in 1924.

Old Lazarus Block 171-191 S. High St., Downtown, with 171-177 S. High built in the 1800s and 185-191 S. High in 1906.

Here's where things stand:

Hayes Henderson House

Residents and advocates feared the house would be lost when Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center planned on using the site for its new Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. But in May, hospital officials said that they would be looking at other sites for the new adult inpatient rehabilitation center.

Ohio State University now plans to save the Hayes Henderson House at 1544 Atcheson St. The OSU Wexner Medical Cent is now looking at other sites for an adult rehabilitation hospital.

Wexner Medical Center spokeswoman Marti Leitch said officials are still exploring what to do with the property, which Ohio State still owns.

"Our intention is that it gets preserved," Leitch said.

Facilities crews are maintaining the grounds, and making sure the house is weathertight, she said.

"We want to be a good partner in the community," Leitch said.

Rebecca Kemper, CEO of Columbus Landmarks, said the house is not under imminent threat now.

Summit United Methodist Church

Up Campus Properties of Chicago wants to build a seven-story, 229-unit apartment building on the church site. Opponents say the project is too big and doesn't fit with the neighborhood just east of the Ohio State campus.

Columbus Landmarks wants to save the former Summit on 16th United Methodist Church at 82 E. 16th Ave. from demolition. A developer wants to clear the site to make way for apartments.

The worship space also served as civic space for the community.

The developer plans to salvage and repurpose the building's stained glass windows, wood ceiling, wood screen wall panels and exterior mural.

Kemper said that Landmarks officials remain concerned about the site.

"Something we hear continually is that women's lives were better because of that place," she said.

"It's quite magnificent on the inside. We are keeping pressure on this one.

"The feeling is this space need to be saved," Kemper said.

Fire Engine House No. 10

The station was used as a fire house for more than 100 years until the city built a new one next door. Since then it has been vacant and Landmarks officials worry about its deterioration.

Columbus Fire Engine House No. 10 was built in 1896 and served as a fire house for more than 100 years. It closed in 2008 and is now on Columbus Landmarks most endangered list for 2023.

In an email, Ann Kelly, administrator of Columbus' real estate management office, said the city plans to use the building for internal operations, and has issued a request for proposals for quotes for designing the project. The responses are due back on Oct. 9.

Downtown YMCA

In September, The Dispatch reported that Columbus-based Woda Cooper plans to buy the building at 40 W. Long St. from the Columbus Downtown Development Corp., which acquired the building in March for $1 million after the YMCA moved the last residents out.

The YMCA downtown at 40 W. Long St., photographed on Thursday, October 17, 2019. [Fred Squillante/Dispatch]

Woda Cooper plans to renovate the building into 110 to 120 apartments, called The Lofts at the Y, to be affordable for those making 30% to 80% of the area's median income. Woda Cooper plans to buy the building at the end of 2024, start construction in early 2025, and finish by the end of 2026.

Kemper called the building's Jacobethan and Gothic revival influences exquisite and unique.

Old Lazarus Block

Harsax Managment Co. of Cleveland wants to incorporate the Ohio National Bank building, built in 1912 at 167 S. High St. into the project, which also calls for replacing two older buildings to the south of the bank with a 15-story modern apartment tower.

Harsax Management Co. of Cleveland is proposing a 15-story apartment and retail building on South High and West Town streets Downtown.

Landmarks said that one of the buildings to be demolished was once part of the first Lazarus department store, which grew to seven buildings on the site until it moved to the Lazarus Building in 1909. The same building also housed the first Kroger grocery store Downtown in the 1930s.

