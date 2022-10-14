U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

What's the TAM of the 1%?

Alex Wilhelm, Natasha Mascarenhas and Mary Ann Azevedo
·2 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Before we get into this week’s show notes, some programming items:

  • First up, use code “EQUITY” for a special listener discount for Disrupt tickets. We’re mere days away, and you should come hang out with us when we record on opening day!

  • We also have a special for those impacted by layoffs. If you were laid off, go here to get a free ticket to TechCrunch Disrupt’s Expo!

That behind us, what did Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex get into today? A whole host of things. Here's the rundown:

  • Getaway and Pacaso: What happens if you mix Airbnb, vacation homes, timeshares, and REITs? A very interesting startup cluster, it turns out. These two companies brought Mary Ann and Natasha into the same reporting space and gave us a good chance to discuss the luxury market.

  • The Muse gets acquisitive: One of the most interesting deals we saw in the last week was The Muse buying Fairygodboss, a recruiting platform aimed at working mothers. The deal got us thinking about roll-ups in various sectors of the startup market, and where we might first see more activity. As Natasha recently put it in Startups Weekly, here's three words to consider about the market right now: Toil, Trouble, Startup Acquisitions.

  • Party/Hangover: Mary Ann's weekly column, The Interchange, is a brill focused look at the latest (and sometimes the not-so-greatest) in fintech. We talk about her recent interview with Index's Mark Goldberg, and why he's talking about the party being over and crypto a side character.

  • Q3 VC: Alex is digging through Q3 venture capital data as quickly as possible, working to get an understanding of where things are. It appears that United States-based venture activity is hanging in there, while the picture is a bit more dire globally. Elsewhere, fintech investment is falling, as is dealmaking in crypto-land.

  • Ownership for all: We end with a look at some recent efforts to challenge venture's traditional structure. Shout out to Chattanooga's Brickyard, which recently raised a $17 million fund, on giving founders 10% of the GP's carried interest in the new fund. Sharing is caring. And really, it's just fair.

OK! That's it! It's time to pack up and make the trip to San Francisco, where we cannot wait to see your pretty faces. Chat soon!

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, a show that details how our stories come together and more!

