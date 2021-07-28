U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.71
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,078.78
    +20.26 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,664.66
    +4.08 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.83
    -25.09 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.04
    +0.39 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2660
    +0.0320 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1400
    +0.3730 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,682.78
    +985.74 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.03
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.22
    +10.14 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,581.66
    -388.56 (-1.39%)
     

Archived WhatsApp chats will no longer come back to haunt you

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Your archived WhatsApp chats will no longer resurrect themselves — unless you let them. The messaging giant is rolling out a settings change that will keep those conversation threads tucked away in the Archived Chats folder by default, even if someone sends a new message. You'll have to remove a thread from the archives if you want to make it active again.

If you prefer the old behavior, you can restore it through the relevant settings in the Chats tab.

This could prove frustrating if someone wants to bring back a discussion you wouldn't mind revisiting, such as a classmate chat or a party planning session. However, it could easily be worthwhile if it prevents someone from dredging up bad memories or otherwise hijacking control of archives you'd rather keep hidden.

Recommended Stories