WhatsApp users will soon be able to join a call by tapping a link

It'll soon be easier for WhatsApp users to invite other folks to join a call. Meta is rolling out the option to share Call Links. If you see one of these links, you'll be able to join a call with a single tap. You'll need the latest version of WhatsApp to use Call Links. From the app's Calls tab, you can select the Call Links option. You can then generate a link for a voice or video call to share with family and friends.

It's a handy feature, and one that we've already seen Apple adopt. Last year, the company started offering sharable FaceTime links that allow others to join calls from Android devices and Windows PCs. While Apple enables people to schedule calls ahead of time using links, WhatsApp will not offer a similar feature, a spokesperson confirmed to Engadget.

In addition, WhatsApp has started testing encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. The company will share more details on that front soon.

Update 9/26 11:53AM ET: Added clarification that WhatsApp will not allow users to schedule calls.