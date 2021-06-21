The CDC launches a Spanish language WhatsApp chatbot to help people find vaccines

The CDC and WhatsApp have teamed up on a Spanish language vaccine-finder service to help reach people who have yet to get COVID-19 vaccines. The service, called “Mi chat sobre vacunas COVID,” is a chatbot that helps users find locations to get vaccinated, and find free rides to get there.

Importantly, the service will also counter common misinformation about the shots, with details on side effects and why it’s important to get vaccinated. That extra info is important as Latino communities in particular have been targeted by a wave of vaccine misinformation throughout the pandemic — much of it spread via WhatsApp — that officials say has fueled vaccine hesitancy.

The chatbot is available by messaging “hola” to 1-833-636-1122 or can be accessed directly here.