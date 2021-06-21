U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,222.69
    +56.24 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,868.78
    +578.70 (+1.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.58
    +109.21 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.18
    +49.44 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.42
    +1.78 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    +15.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0340 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    +0.0128 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2780
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,673.36
    -2,228.90 (-6.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.65
    -56.69 (-6.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.29
    +44.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

The CDC launches a Spanish language WhatsApp chatbot to help people find vaccines

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

The CDC and WhatsApp have teamed up on a Spanish language vaccine-finder service to help reach people who have yet to get COVID-19 vaccines. The service, called “Mi chat sobre vacunas COVID,” is a chatbot that helps users find locations to get vaccinated, and find free rides to get there.

Importantly, the service will also counter common misinformation about the shots, with details on side effects and why it’s important to get vaccinated. That extra info is important as Latino communities in particular have been targeted by a wave of vaccine misinformation throughout the pandemic — much of it spread via WhatsApp — that officials say has fueled vaccine hesitancy.

The chatbot is available by messaging “hola” to 1-833-636-1122 or can be accessed directly here.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Big Short’ Fund Manager Warns of ‘Mother of All Crashes’ in Crypto

    Michael Burry issued the warning in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

  • GE Announces Date of 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split, Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

    The multinational conglomerate General Electric Company (GE) announced the date for its 1-for-8 reverse stock split to be effective post-close of trading on July 30. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2. Shares closed down 1.7% at $12.78 on June 18. Over the years, GE has gradually divested several businesses, including nearly all of GE Capital, without making any related alterations to reduce the share count. (See GE stock chart on TipRanks) Carolina Dybeck Happe,

  • Gates Split Casts Harsh Glare on $170 Billion Money Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost three decades, Michael Larson has quietly shuffled around one of the world’s biggest fortunes with a chief priority: Keep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines.The conservative bets, the nondescript office, the investment firm’s generic-sounding name; they were all carefully designed to shield Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates from criticism and produce steady, if seemingly unimpressive, returns.The couple’s divorce announcement last month cracked the cur

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ford Motor Company (F)

    Last year we predicted the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we told in advance that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock […]

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • Tiny Texas Oil Driller Hyped on Reddit Surges 130% in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiny oil company Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. saw its shares more than double in a week after it became the latest stock touted on Reddit as a possible short squeeze.The Plano, Texas-based company jumped as much as 74% to $10.88 a share on Monday before paring some gains, though it’s still up about 130% from a week ago. Torchlight, which has a market capitalization of about $1.2 billion, is the second-biggest gainer on the Nasdaq this year. At the end of the first quarter, its

  • It looks a lot like 2004 in the markets, Morgan Stanley says. What happens next.

    Morgan Stanley said 2021 was beginning to resemble 2004, a year which may offer clues for investors as to what will happen in the months ahead.

  • A New Apple iPhone Could Lift the Stock. Here’s When It Might Be Coming.

    Apple stock has been flat so far this year, but that could change, as Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees a new phone announcement in late September.

  • Biden has now canceled $3B in student loans as broad debt forgiveness waits

    His administration just gave relief to borrowers who brought claims against their school.

  • 10 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best alternative energy stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The global alternative energy industry has steadily gained traction, with more people attempting to implement […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    We’re halfway through the year, and while the markets have been volatile, investors are having a good time so far. The S&P 500 has gained 11% year-to-date, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained 9%. With the Fed keeping interest rates at historic lows, stocks are offering better rates of return – and they are keeping ahead of inflation, as well. But while the overall markets are up, individual stock performance can and will vary. Which means that in the midst of a general rising trend, it’s still

  • AT&T vs.Verizon: Which Telecommunication Stock Is A Better Pick?

    The telecommunications industry in the United States is currently going through a change, as telecommunication giants like AT&T and Verizon divest their non-core assets. These companies are increasingly focusing on the deployment of 5G networks. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, we will compare two telecommunication companies, At&T and Verizon, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. AT&T (S&P 500 :T) AT&T is a global provider of telecommunications, media and technology

  • Why investors shouldn’t worry about the future of blockchain technology

    John Wu, Ava Labs President, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss to the dip in Bitcoin and the volatility in crypto.

  • American Airlines cuts hundreds of flights

    Cowen Sr. Research Analyst, Helane Becker,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss American Airlines labor shortage issues and how the increased demand for travel is resulting in American Airlines canceling flights to avoid potential strains on operations as the workforce is spread thin.

  • Lordstown president dumped his stock to reportedly expand his turkey hunting farm

    It's a gobble gobble of a time in the corporate career of Lordstown Motors President Rich Schmidt.

  • U.S. Supreme Court reins in power of patent tribunal judges

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal that has gained a reputation for canceling patents to continue operating, but reined in the power of its in-house judges. The justices, in a 5-4 ruling authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld a 2019 lower court decision that the judges on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board were appointed in a way that violates a U.S. Constitution provision intended to ensure accountability for powerful government officials. The ruling indicates that the tribunal's current structure failed to provide for enough direct review of the patent judges - who have power to invalidate issued patents - by their superiors who are accountable to the U.S. president to satisfy constitutional requirements.

  • Bitcoin's 'Death Cross', GM's aggressive EV push, Spielberg signs deal with Netflix

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • The ‘Death Cross’ Comes for Bitcoin

    Amazon’s Prime Day is here, Americans are 65% vaccinated, FTSE Russell rebalances, and other news to start your day.

  • ﻿ Gold Royalty and Ely Gold to Combine to Create a Leading Growth and Americas-focused Precious Metals Royalty Company

    Gold Royalty Corp. ("GRC") (NYSE American: GROY) and Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("Ely Gold") (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 21, 2021, pursuant to which GRC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ely Gold (the "Ely Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

  • How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Trap

    What Is Social Security Income? The program is operated by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Disability Benefits: This part of the program pays individuals who aren't able to work because of a physical or mental disability.