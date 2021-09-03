WhatsApp's iOS-to-Android chat history transfer tool rolls out to Samsung devices

WhatsApp has started rolling out its long-awaited cross-platform chat history transfer feature. First announced at Samsung’s recent Unpacked event, the tool allows you to move your chat history, including any voice memos, photos and videos you may have sent to family and friends, between Android and iOS. The feature is currently only available on Samsung phones running Android 10 and above, though WhatsApp notes it will come to more Android devices “soon.”

You can see the full rundown of how to use the tool on WhatsApp’s website. However, one of the more notable requirements is that you’ll need a Lightning to USB-C cable to connect your two phones together. What’s more, both devices must have the same phone number. Oh, and your Samsung phone must be either brand new or recently factory reset. In short, the process isn’t quite as streamlined as we had hoped, but WhatsApp promises it’s secure and reliable.