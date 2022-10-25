WhatsApp is down for thousands of users, making it impossible to send and receive messages

WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning. SOPA Images/Getty Images

WhatsApp went down for thousands of users on Tuesday morning.

Users could access the app and their chats, but they weren't able to send or receive messages.

The app was still not working an hour after WhatsApp went down.

Thousands of WhatsApp users have been unable to send or receive messages, amid an outage on Tuesday.

The outage began at around 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, according to Down Detector. There were more than 70,000 reports of an outage on Down Detector at 3:28 a.m., per the site.

Users in the UK, India, South Africa, Asia, and some European countries reported issues with the app, per Down Detector and a Reuters report.

The app was still not working an hour after WhatsApp went down, per Down Detector and Insider's research.

Users appeared to be able to access the app and their chats, but they weren't able to send or receive messages. The single or double tick next to the message, indicating that a message has been sent and delivered to the other user, would not appear. Calls were not going through either.

At the top of the app, a loading circle next to the word "connecting" was displayed, indicating that there was no internet connection.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"We are aware of major disruptions impacting the ability to send messages via the WhatsApp Business Platform. Our teams are working to mitigate the issue," Meta said on its WhatsApp Business API status page.

