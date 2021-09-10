U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.97
    +3.69 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,887.38
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,270.12
    +21.87 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.84
    +3.71 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.70
    +1.56 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.27 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3460
    +0.0470 (+3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9180
    +0.1880 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,454.12
    -1,747.19 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.38
    -48.37 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

WhatsApp will finally let users encrypt their chat backups in the cloud

Manish Singh and Zack Whittaker
·4 min read

WhatsApp said on Friday it will give its two billion users the option to encrypt their chat backups to the cloud, taking a significant step to put a lid on one of the tricky ways private communication between individuals on the app can be compromised.

The Facebook-owned service has end-to-end encrypted chats between users for more than a decade. But users have had no option but to store their chat backup to their cloud — iCloud on iPhones and Google Drive on Android — in an unencrypted format.

Tapping these unencrypted WhatsApp chat backups on Google and Apple servers is one of the widely known ways law enforcement agencies across the globe have been able to access WhatsApp chats of suspect individuals for years.

Now WhatsApp says it is patching this weak link in the system.

“WhatsApp is the first global messaging service at this scale to offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups, and getting there was a really hard technical challenge that required an entirely new framework for key storage and cloud storage across operating systems,” said Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post announcing the new feature.

Store your own encryption keys

The company said it has devised a system to enable WhatsApp users on Android and iOS to lock their chat backups with encryption keys. WhatsApp says it will offer users two ways to encrypt their cloud backups, and the feature is optional.

In the “coming weeks,” users on WhatsApp will see an option to generate a 64-digit encryption key to lock their chat backups in the cloud. Users can store the encryption key offline or in a password manager of their choice, or they can create a password that backs up their encryption key in a cloud-based "backup key vault" that WhatsApp has developed. The cloud-stored encryption key can't be used without the user's password, which isn't known by WhatsApp.

(Image: WhatsApp/supplied)

“We know that some will prefer the 64-digit encryption key whereas others want something they can easily remember, so we will be including both options. Once a user sets their backup password, it is not known to us. They can reset it on their original device if they forget it,” WhatsApp said.

“For the 64-digit key, we will notify users multiple times when they sign up for end-to-end encrypted backups that if they lose their 64-digit key, we will not be able to restore their backup and that they should write it down. Before the setup is complete, we’ll ask users to affirm that they’ve saved their password or 64-digit encryption key.”

A WhatsApp spokesperson told TechCrunch that once an encrypted backup is created, previous copies of the backup will be deleted. "This will happen automatically and there is no action that a user will need to take," the spokesperson added.

Potential regulatory pushback?

The move to introduce this added layer of privacy is significant and one that could have far-reaching implications.

End-to-end encryption remains a thorny topic of discussion as governments continue to lobby for backdoors. Apple was reportedly pressured to not add encryption to iCloud Backups after the FBI complained, and while Google has offered users the ability to encrypt their data stored in Google Drive, the company allegedly didn't tell governments before it rolled out the feature.

When asked by TechCrunch whether WhatsApp, or its parent firm Facebook, had consulted with government bodies — or if it had received their support — during the development process of this feature, the company declined to discuss any such conversations.

"People’s messages are deeply personal and as we live more of our lives online, we believe companies should enhance the security they provide their users. By releasing this feature, we are providing our users with the option to add this additional layer of security for their backups if they’d like to, and we’re excited to give our users a meaningful advancement in the safety of their personal messages," the company told TechCrunch.

WhatsApp also confirmed that it will be rolling out this optional feature in every market where its app is operational. It's not uncommon for companies to withhold privacy features for legal and regulatory reasons. Apple's upcoming encrypted browsing feature, for instance, won't be made available to users in certain authoritarian regimes, such as China, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and the Philippines.

At any rate, Friday's announcement comes days after ProPublica reported that private end-to-end encrypted conversations between two users can be read by human contractors when messages are reported by users.

"Making backups fully encrypted is really hard and it’s particularly hard to make it reliable and simple enough for people to use. No other messaging service at this scale has done this and provided this level of security for people’s messages," Uzma Barlaskar, product lead for privacy at WhatsApp, told TechCrunch.

"We’ve been working on this problem for many years, and to build this, we had to develop an entirely new framework for key storage and cloud storage that can be used across the world’s largest operating systems and that took time.”

UK offers cash for CSAM detection tech targeted at E2E encryption

Recommended Stories

  • Court issues permanent injunction in Epic Games v. Apple case

    A federal judge has ordered Apple to allow app developers to steer consumers to alternate payment methods outside Apple's in-app purchase system.&nbsp;

  • Apple dealt huge blow over iPhone App Store as judge instructs it to make major concessions to developers

    Apple has been dealt a major blow over its App Store rules and ongoing fight with Fortnite developer Epic. The iPhone maker has been forced by a judge to stop banning other apps from offering other ways to pay for digital services, away from its own payment systems. The finding comes just days before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, and in the wake of a number of concessions seemingly aimed at reducing pressure from antitrust regulators.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors are targeting Apple's upcoming media event as a possible game-changer for the satellite communications provider.

  • The Pullback in CrowdStrike Looks Entirely Normal

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with George Kurtz, co-founder, president and CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity company. Kurtz said the threat of cyberattack has never been greater, with ransomware attacks gaining in frequency and severity. Little can be done about hackers outside of the U.S., Kurtz noted.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 10th, 2021

    It was a mixed day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would deliver support, however.

  • Amazon's $50 Billion Opportunity Is Rolling Out at Whole Foods Stores

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced in a blog post on Wednesday that the "Just Walk Out" technology that powers its Amazon Go stores will soon debut at two Whole Foods stores. This could be the start of a whole new era for grocery stores, allowing consumers to skip the checkout line altogether and simply take their items and go. This also marks Amazon's most ambitious rollout of the technology yet.

  • Why NVIDIA Will Dominate the Data Center by 2030

    Over the last decade, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) hardware has become synonymous with cutting-edge graphics and high performance computing. In 1999, NVIDIA invented the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip capable of parallelizing computing-intensive code. While these chips were originally created to render ultra-realistic video game graphics, they have since become an important part of data centers.

  • iPhone 13 and Pro Max: Rumours and everything we know so far

    Apple is about to release the iPhone 13. While it has not said specifically that the event is for the iPhone – and the release was delayed into October, last year – it almost certainly will be the launch of the new handset. While we've been referring to it as the iPhone 13 – and will continue to do so – there's no guarantee that's what it will be called.

  • U.S. judge in 'Fortnite' case strikes down Apple's in-app payment restrictions

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday issued a ruling in "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc's App Store, striking down some of Apple's restrictions on how developers can collect payments in apps. The ruling is similar to a move that Apple made to settle an antitrust ruling in Japan last week and says Apple cannot bar developers from providing buttons or links in their apps that direct customers to other ways to pay outside of Apple's own in-app purchase system, which charges developers commissions of up to 30%. The ruling also said that Apple cannot ban developers from communicating with customers via contact information that the developers obtained when customers signed up within the app.

  • DigitalOcean Embraces Serverless Computing

    The acquisition of Nimbella will bring an even simpler way to create a cloud application to DigitalOcean's platform.

  • Nio's New ET7 Sedan Could Include Low-Cost Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery: Report

    Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) unveiled its all-new ET7 sedan at its Nio Day event in early January, and deliveries of the EV maker's first-ever sedan will likely begin in the first quarter of 2022. What Happened: Nio could release a version of the ET7 with low-cost lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries, as opposed to the ternary lithium-ion batteries it now uses, the CnEVPost reported, citing information released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The ET7 was included in MII

  • fuboTV's Aggressive Expansion Continues

    The company's latest move has the sports-first streaming service on every major smart TV streaming platform in the U.S.

  • Analysts Bullish On iPhone 13 Prospects Thanks To Carrier Promotions

    Apple stock is near record high territory ahead of the company's fall product launch event where new iPhones are on tap.

  • Apple: Things Looking up Ahead of Anticipated September iPhone 13

    After a stodgy period, Apple (AAPL) stock has been gaining momentum recently. With shares up 21% over the past 3 months, the year-to-date performance has materially improved. There’s also a big catalyst ahead too, which Wedbush’ Daniel Ives believes is partly what makes the giant from Cupertino a “top tech name to own.” "The invites are out; iPhone 13 launch around the corner next week," Ives noted. Ives’ “enhanced confidence” in the iPhone 13 product cycle is based on Asia supply chain checks,

  • Tech Support: Should you buy the new iPhone

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest Tech Support: Should you hold off on buying a new iPhone?

  • Microsoft rolls out new features for its Teams app

    Jared Spataro, Microsoft CVP of Modern Work, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the new Teams app features and his outlook for the future of hybrid work.&nbsp;

  • Facebook embedded RayBan launched in UK and US

    Branded as Ray-Ban Stories, the sunglasses come with a portable charging case and are available in 20 styles and five colours, based on the classic Wayfarer design.

  • Facebook Workrooms: Are virtual meeting rooms the answer for home-workers?

    In August, Facebook announced the launch of the open beta version of Horizon Workrooms — a tool that will allow team members to collaborate in a virtual office or meeting room.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • With Expectations Muted, Demand for Apple’s New Phones Could Surprise

    The tech giant holds its "California Streaming" launch event next week. Analysts are talking mostly about the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch 7.