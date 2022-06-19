U.S. markets closed

WhatsApp now lets you mute and message individual users during group calls

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Dado Ruvic / reuters

WhatsApp has added a handful of features to make group calls more manageable. As of this week, you can both mute and message specific people in your group calls, the company announced in a tweet spotted by Android Central (via The Verge). The former should be particularly helpful in situations where someone might not be aware that everyone else can hear what’s going on in the background of their home or office. The company has also added a banner that will notify you when someone joins a group call.

WhatsApp has introduced a number of new features as of late. Alongside the group calling functionality, this week saw the addition of new privacy toggles that give people more granular controls over their profile photos and Last Seen status. The company also finally made it easier for Android users to migrate their chat histories to a new iPhone.

