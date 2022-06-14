U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,730.00
    -19.63 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,301.21
    -215.53 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,827.08
    +17.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.12
    -10.48 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.15
    -0.78 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.00
    -19.80 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    +0.0820 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0151 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9580
    +0.5520 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,463.25
    -1,210.85 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.56
    +7.32 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

WhatsApp now lets you export your chat history, photos, videos and more from Android to iPhone

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

WhatsApp is adding the ability for users to transfer their conversation chat history, photos, videos and voice messages from Android to iPhone via Apple's Move to iOS app. Prior to this expansion, users only had to option to transfer chats from iPhone to Android. The ability to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone is rolling out in beta starting today, but will take about a week to reach all users.

“We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability switch from iPhone-->Android last year, and now adding Android-->iPhone as well."

WhatsApp notes that the transfer process only works on new or factory reset iPhones. You also need to be running Android 5 or up on the Android device and iOS 15.5 on your iPhone.

To get started, you need to open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts. Once you follow the prompts, a code will be displayed on your iPhone. You'll be prompted to enter the code on your Android phone. Then, you need to tap "Continue" and follow the on-screen prompts. Next, you need to select "WhatsApp" on the "Transfer Data" screen. You can then start the process by tapping "Start" on your Android phone. You will then need to wait for WhatsApp to prepare your the data for export. Once the data is prepared, you will be signed out from your Android phone.

WhatsApp iPhone to Android transfer
WhatsApp iPhone to Android transfer

Image Credits: WhatsApp

You then need to tap "Next" to return to the Move to iOS app. Next, you need to tap "Continue" to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm that the transfer is complete. Then, you need to install the newest version of WhatsApp from the App Store and then log in using the same phone number you used on your old device. You will then be prompted to tap "Start" to allow the process to be be completed.

WhatsApp notes that this process can be used to transfer your account information, profile picture, individual chats, groups chats, chat history, media and settings. However, you can't transfer your call history or display name.

The company outlines that transferred data doesn't go to cloud storage as a result of migration until you create an iCloud backup. WhatsApp also notes that it can't see the data that you transfer and that your Android phone will still have your data unless you delete WhatsApp or wipe your phone.

Although it's been easy to transfer WhatsApp data from one iPhone to another, or from one Android to another, users have had to find difficult workarounds when moving from Android to iPhone. The new tool will solve this problem and make it a lot easier to make the switch.

WhatsApp ramps up revenue with global launch of Cloud API and soon, a paid tier for its Business App

WhatsApp to launch ‘Communities’ — more structured group chats with admin controls

Recommended Stories

  • Vigna to set out Ferrari's route into electric vehicle era

    Nine months after taking the top job, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna will be expected this week to explain how the carmaker will preserve its cachet - and top tier prices - in a future of electrified cars. The Italian luxury sports carmaker is set to unveil its much awaited business plan on Thursday, heading into the new era of cleaner, silent and electric mobility. That is a particular challenge for the likes of Ferrari, which built its brand over decades by perfecting the roaring and super powerful engines that drive its cars.

  • Amazon Is Having a Father's Day Sale Right Now—Here Are the Top 7 Things to Buy

    Listen up: Father's Day is this Sunday, June 19, which means you only have a few more days to order him a gift to arrive in time if you haven't done so...

  • Apple’s Craig Federighi on the iPad’s ‘tremendous’ new update – and why not everyone can get it

    The iPad’s theatrical new feature is one step on a long journey, says software head

  • Microsoft axes Internet Explorer web browser after 27 years

    Microsoft will shut down its Internet Explorer browser after 27 years on Wednesday, closing the book on what was many people’s first introduction to the web.

  • Here's Why Sonim Shares Are Trading Up Premarket

    Sonim Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) won multiple additional purchase orders worth $6.4 million for stocking inventory of its upcoming XP5plus feature phone with enhanced PTT capabilities and next-generation XP10 5G rugged smartphone. Sonim bagged the orders from a top U.S. carrier customer and two Canadian carriers adding to previously announced initial stocking orders for $9.5 million on these devices from a U.S. carrier. CEO Peter Liu said, "We are moving ahead rapidly on our new business s

  • 4 Tech Stocks Exposed to Cloud-Computing Spending, Morgan Stanley Says

    Micron Technology, Western Digital, Seagate, and Arista Networks are the stocks most at risk if cloud spending deteriorates.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • China’s Geely Takes Over Alibaba-Backed Smartphone Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., the satellite-to-automobile group controlled by billionaire Li Shufu, has purchased a majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co., according to a Caixin report that cited an announcement from the State Administration of Market Regulation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Hi

  • The best smartwatches

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Who owns Google? The same company that owns Waze and YouTube.

    Google is one the biggest companies in the world. But who owns Google? It's owned by the same company that owns Waze, YouTube, and FitBit.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Onymos raises $12M to provide plug-in features for apps

    Onymos, a "feature-as-a-service" platform for app development, today announced that it closed a $12 million Series A round led by Great Point Ventures with participation from Benhamou Global Ventures, Engineering Capital, and Industry Ventures. The funds will be put toward product development and ramping up Onymos' go-to-market activities, according to CEO Shiva Nathan, as well as product and service development. Nathan made the sales pitch for Onymos via email: "Software-as-a-service sprawl creates complexity and a lack of visibility for enterprises and their apps," he told TechCrunch.

  • PlayStation Takes On Xbox With New Subscription Service

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation’s revamped version of its video game subscription service went live on Monday, giving members access to a catalog of several hundred games both new and old.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Lates

  • Sure, Internet Explorer Had Its Faults. But Fans Are Mourning Its Death Anyway.

    Microsoft is pulling the plug on its venerable Internet Explorer browser on Wednesday; “I’m still trying to process it.”

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • I’m a tech writer – these are the Prime Day deals you should be looking out for this year

    Holding out for a bargain on the latest tech? Here are the gadgets I think we’ll see on Prime Day

  • Microsoft ends Internet Explorer support in Windows 10 tomorrow

    Microsoft is ending support for the last version of Internet Explorer tomorrow.

  • RBC and Plaid announce agreement to bolster client security and increase connection to financial services apps

    During a time when Canadians' appetite for digital services continues to increase, RBC and Plaid are pleased to announce a new data access agreement that will empower RBC clients with the option to share their financial data securely via a direct application programming interface (API) with the thousands of apps and services of their choice on the Plaid data network. This new API connection delivers a seamless user experience and eliminates the reliance on credential sharing, resulting in increa

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Flocking To Texas Despite Its Fragile Power Grid

    Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify (Bloomberg) -- Have you ever heard the saying, “Everything’s Bigger in Texas”? That same ethos applies to mining Bitcoin in the Lonestar state. The state of Texas is flush with bitcoin prospectors. The City of Fort Worth even started a small mining operation out of City Hall. In this episode, Bloomberg reporter Mike Smith shares his reporting about what makes this