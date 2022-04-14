U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

WhatsApp is adding reaction emoji and better misinformation controls

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is introducing some arguably overdue messaging and calling features, including one that could reduce the spread of misinformation. To begin with, WhatsApp is adding reaction emoji to help people share thoughts without cluttering chats. You'll also find support for larger 32-person voice calls, and you'll get to share files up to 2GB to help collaborate on projects.

More importantly, group administrators will have the power to delete messages. While this could help with simple tasks like cleaning up accidental messages or the occasional insult, it could be particularly useful for limiting misinformation in regions where bogus claims are sometimes propagated through group chats. This will depend on attentive and willing admins, of course.

The promised features are due in the "coming weeks" and arrive alongside Communities upgrades that include announcement messages. These are catch-up features in some respects, but they could easily be appreciated if you thrive on WhatsApp and are reluctant to switch for some must-have functionality.

